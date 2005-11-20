|A/C No: 210017
|Name: Goldwarrior
|2005 November 29, 07:31 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|1730723
|2005/11/20 23:52
|balance
|deposit
|10000.00
|1732493
|2005/11/21 02:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7162
|1.6162
|1.7312
|2005/11/21 07:33
|1.7192
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|1731781
|2005/11/21 00:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.30
|129.30
|117.80
|2005/11/21 08:40
|118.93
|0.00
|0.00
|311.11
|1743908
|2005/11/21 14:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1825
|1.2825
|1.1675
|2005/11/21 15:08
|1.1794
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|1733077
|2005/11/21 04:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3150
|1.2150
|1.3300
|2005/11/21 16:16
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|318.37
|1756502
|2005/11/22 07:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7166
|1.8166
|1.7016
|2005/11/22 08:39
|1.7135
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|1754993
|2005/11/22 00:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3192
|1.2192
|1.3342
|2005/11/22 09:36
|1.3232
|0.00
|0.00
|302.30
|1765110
|2005/11/22 15:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3226
|1.4226
|1.3076
|2005/11/22 17:03
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|303.35
|1764777
|2005/11/22 15:14
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1718
|1.0718
|1.1868
|2005/11/22 17:04
|1.1751
|0.00
|0.00
|330.00
|1754762
|2005/11/21 23:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.10
|129.10
|117.60
|2005/11/22 19:45
|118.74
|0.00
|0.00
|303.18
|1772445
|2005/11/22 19:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7215
|1.8214
|1.7064
|2005/11/23 00:25
|1.7186
|0.00
|-4.30
|290.00
|1772763
|2005/11/22 19:44
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3106
|1.2106
|1.3256
|2005/11/23 11:13
|1.3148
|0.00
|8.25
|319.44
|1793969
|2005/11/23 14:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.38
|108.40
|119.90
|2005/11/23 16:45
|118.76
|0.00
|0.00
|319.97
|1798377
|2005/11/24 08:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1816
|1.2816
|1.1666
|2005/11/24 12:34
|1.1785
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|1794162
|2005/11/23 14:44
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3135
|1.2135
|1.3285
|2005/11/25 00:13
|1.3172
|0.00
|33.00
|280.90
|1798331
|2005/11/24 08:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7237
|1.8237
|1.7087
|2005/11/25 02:09
|1.7207
|0.00
|-4.30
|300.00
|1806663
|2005/11/25 13:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1762
|1.2762
|1.1612
|2005/11/25 15:17
|1.1731
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|1815520
|2005/11/28 01:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3210
|1.4210
|1.3060
|2005/11/28 15:21
|1.3170
|0.00
|0.00
|303.72
|1803123
|2005/11/25 07:29
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7210
|1.6210
|1.7360
|2005/11/28 18:11
|1.7239
|0.00
|3.30
|290.00
|1797037
|2005/11/23 23:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.78
|128.78
|117.28
|2005/11/28 19:10
|118.40
|0.00
|-21.00
|320.95
|0.00
|14.95
|5833.29
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5848.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|1820133
|2005/11/28 09:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1706
|1.2706
|1.1556
|1.1856
|0.00
|0.00
|-1500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1500.00
|Floating P/L:
|-1500.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5848.24
|Floating P/L:
|-1500.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|15848.24
|Equity:
|14348.24
|Margin Requirement:
|1000.00
|Available Margin:
|13348.24