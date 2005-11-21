Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 641547Name: goldwarrior2005 December 21, 15:49 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
7547041 2005/11/21 00:20balancedeposit10000.00
7547249 2005/11/21 03:14sell1.00usdjpy119.28129.28117.78 2005/11/21 09:41118.920.000.00302.72
7547388 2005/11/21 05:44sell1.00eurusd1.17781.27781.1628 2005/11/21 16:591.17470.000.00310.00
7551476 2005/11/22 01:30buy1.00usdchf1.31951.21951.3345 2005/11/22 10:391.32360.000.00309.76
7552552 2005/11/22 10:44buy1.00eurusd1.16951.06951.1845 2005/11/22 16:451.17250.000.00300.00
7553652 2005/11/22 16:14sell1.00usdchf1.32171.42141.3064 2005/11/22 18:051.31760.000.00311.17
7551322 2005/11/21 23:14buy1.00gbpusd1.71651.61651.7315 2005/11/22 20:111.72070.001.05294.00
7550680 2005/11/21 18:15sell1.00usdjpy119.03129.03117.53 2005/11/23 05:19118.670.00-12.61303.36
7557315 2005/11/23 11:30sell1.00usdjpy118.60128.60117.10 2005/11/23 15:49118.240.000.00304.46
7560194 2005/11/24 09:29sell1.00eurusd1.18131.28131.1663 2005/11/24 10:381.17830.000.00300.00
7558881 2005/11/23 19:00buy1.00usdchf1.31451.21451.3295 2005/11/25 03:131.31860.009.90310.93
7563815 2005/11/25 14:45sell1.00eurusd1.17621.27621.1612 2005/11/25 16:171.17310.000.00310.00
7554824 2005/11/22 20:29sell1.00gbpusd1.72121.82121.7062 2005/11/25 16:321.71670.00-15.75315.00
7563494 2005/11/25 12:00buy1.00usdchf1.31621.21621.3312 2005/11/25 18:051.32030.000.00310.53
7565282 2005/11/28 02:59sell1.00usdchf1.32141.42141.3064 2005/11/28 16:061.31760.000.00288.40
7558755 2005/11/23 17:59sell1.00usdjpy118.76128.76117.26 2005/11/28 20:11118.410.00-31.51295.58
7571650 2005/11/29 13:44sell1.00gbpusd1.72581.82581.7108 2005/11/29 14:341.72110.000.00329.00
7574908 2005/11/30 09:29buy1.00usdchf1.31451.21451.3295 2005/12/01 14:161.31860.007.41310.93
7582074 2005/12/02 08:29buy1.00gbpusd1.72891.62891.7439 2005/12/02 14:501.73490.000.00420.00
7582048 2005/12/02 08:14sell1.00usdchf1.31931.41931.3043 2005/12/02 14:551.31530.000.00304.11
7565776 2005/11/28 08:14sell1.00eurusd1.16951.26951.1545 2005/12/02 15:571.16640.0012.00310.00
7589523 2005/12/06 02:44sell1.00usdchf1.30751.40751.2925 2005/12/08 16:191.30350.00-19.03306.86
7590405 2005/12/06 08:44buy1.00eurusd1.17821.07821.1932 2005/12/08 16:251.18130.00-16.00310.00
7605708 2005/12/12 14:59sell1.00eurusd1.19531.29531.1803 2005/12/13 09:521.19230.002.00300.00
7609187 2005/12/13 15:59sell1.00usdchf1.29461.39461.2796 2005/12/13 20:211.29070.000.00302.16
7573940 2005/11/29 21:44sell1.00usdjpy119.54129.54118.04 2005/12/14 02:44119.180.00-93.38302.06
7611556 2005/12/14 03:45buy1.00usdchf1.28251.18251.2975 2005/12/14 06:581.28640.000.00303.17
7613069 2005/12/14 10:00sell1.00eurusd1.20331.21531.1883 2005/12/14 19:521.19990.000.00340.00
7620084 2005/12/16 02:44buy1.00eurusd1.19531.18331.2103 2005/12/16 09:011.19840.000.00310.00
7620664 2005/12/16 09:29sell1.00usdjpy116.11117.31114.61 2005/12/16 17:26115.750.000.00311.01
7623696 2005/12/19 09:29sell1.00eurusd1.20251.21451.1875 2005/12/19 13:351.19940.000.00310.00
7617167 2005/12/15 09:59sell1.00usdchf1.28521.29751.2705 2005/12/20 05:411.29750.00-14.52-947.98
7625341 2005/12/19 19:30buy1.00eurusd1.19881.18711.2141 2005/12/20 17:441.18710.00-4.00-1170.00
7627526 2005/12/20 09:59buy1.00usdjpy116.62115.42118.12 2005/12/20 17:46116.990.000.00316.26
 0.00-174.437533.49
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:7359.06
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
7596434 2005/12/07 17:44sell1.00gbpusd1.73421.81001.7460  1.75660.00-44.10-1568.00
 0.00-44.10-1568.00
 Floating P/L:-1612.10
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:7359.06 Floating P/L:-1612.10
Deposit/Withdrawal:10000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:17359.06 Equity:15746.96
Margin Requirement:1213.94 Available Margin:14533.02