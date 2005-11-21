|A/C No: 641547
|Name: goldwarrior
|2005 December 21, 15:49 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|7547041
|2005/11/21 00:20
|balance
|deposit
|10000.00
|7547249
|2005/11/21 03:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.28
|129.28
|117.78
|2005/11/21 09:41
|118.92
|0.00
|0.00
|302.72
|7547388
|2005/11/21 05:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1778
|1.2778
|1.1628
|2005/11/21 16:59
|1.1747
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|7551476
|2005/11/22 01:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3195
|1.2195
|1.3345
|2005/11/22 10:39
|1.3236
|0.00
|0.00
|309.76
|7552552
|2005/11/22 10:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1695
|1.0695
|1.1845
|2005/11/22 16:45
|1.1725
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|7553652
|2005/11/22 16:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3217
|1.4214
|1.3064
|2005/11/22 18:05
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|311.17
|7551322
|2005/11/21 23:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7165
|1.6165
|1.7315
|2005/11/22 20:11
|1.7207
|0.00
|1.05
|294.00
|7550680
|2005/11/21 18:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.03
|129.03
|117.53
|2005/11/23 05:19
|118.67
|0.00
|-12.61
|303.36
|7557315
|2005/11/23 11:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.60
|128.60
|117.10
|2005/11/23 15:49
|118.24
|0.00
|0.00
|304.46
|7560194
|2005/11/24 09:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1813
|1.2813
|1.1663
|2005/11/24 10:38
|1.1783
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|7558881
|2005/11/23 19:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3145
|1.2145
|1.3295
|2005/11/25 03:13
|1.3186
|0.00
|9.90
|310.93
|7563815
|2005/11/25 14:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1762
|1.2762
|1.1612
|2005/11/25 16:17
|1.1731
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|7554824
|2005/11/22 20:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7212
|1.8212
|1.7062
|2005/11/25 16:32
|1.7167
|0.00
|-15.75
|315.00
|7563494
|2005/11/25 12:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3162
|1.2162
|1.3312
|2005/11/25 18:05
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|310.53
|7565282
|2005/11/28 02:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3214
|1.4214
|1.3064
|2005/11/28 16:06
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|288.40
|7558755
|2005/11/23 17:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.76
|128.76
|117.26
|2005/11/28 20:11
|118.41
|0.00
|-31.51
|295.58
|7571650
|2005/11/29 13:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7258
|1.8258
|1.7108
|2005/11/29 14:34
|1.7211
|0.00
|0.00
|329.00
|7574908
|2005/11/30 09:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3145
|1.2145
|1.3295
|2005/12/01 14:16
|1.3186
|0.00
|7.41
|310.93
|7582074
|2005/12/02 08:29
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7289
|1.6289
|1.7439
|2005/12/02 14:50
|1.7349
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|7582048
|2005/12/02 08:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3193
|1.4193
|1.3043
|2005/12/02 14:55
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|304.11
|7565776
|2005/11/28 08:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1695
|1.2695
|1.1545
|2005/12/02 15:57
|1.1664
|0.00
|12.00
|310.00
|7589523
|2005/12/06 02:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3075
|1.4075
|1.2925
|2005/12/08 16:19
|1.3035
|0.00
|-19.03
|306.86
|7590405
|2005/12/06 08:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1782
|1.0782
|1.1932
|2005/12/08 16:25
|1.1813
|0.00
|-16.00
|310.00
|7605708
|2005/12/12 14:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1953
|1.2953
|1.1803
|2005/12/13 09:52
|1.1923
|0.00
|2.00
|300.00
|7609187
|2005/12/13 15:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2946
|1.3946
|1.2796
|2005/12/13 20:21
|1.2907
|0.00
|0.00
|302.16
|7573940
|2005/11/29 21:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.54
|129.54
|118.04
|2005/12/14 02:44
|119.18
|0.00
|-93.38
|302.06
|7611556
|2005/12/14 03:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2825
|1.1825
|1.2975
|2005/12/14 06:58
|1.2864
|0.00
|0.00
|303.17
|7613069
|2005/12/14 10:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2033
|1.2153
|1.1883
|2005/12/14 19:52
|1.1999
|0.00
|0.00
|340.00
|7620084
|2005/12/16 02:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1953
|1.1833
|1.2103
|2005/12/16 09:01
|1.1984
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|7620664
|2005/12/16 09:29
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.11
|117.31
|114.61
|2005/12/16 17:26
|115.75
|0.00
|0.00
|311.01
|7623696
|2005/12/19 09:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2025
|1.2145
|1.1875
|2005/12/19 13:35
|1.1994
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|7617167
|2005/12/15 09:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2852
|1.2975
|1.2705
|2005/12/20 05:41
|1.2975
|0.00
|-14.52
|-947.98
|7625341
|2005/12/19 19:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1988
|1.1871
|1.2141
|2005/12/20 17:44
|1.1871
|0.00
|-4.00
|-1170.00
|7627526
|2005/12/20 09:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.62
|115.42
|118.12
|2005/12/20 17:46
|116.99
|0.00
|0.00
|316.26
|0.00
|-174.43
|7533.49
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7359.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|7596434
|2005/12/07 17:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7342
|1.8100
|1.7460
|1.7566
|0.00
|-44.10
|-1568.00
|0.00
|-44.10
|-1568.00
|Floating P/L:
|-1612.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7359.06
|Floating P/L:
|-1612.10
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|17359.06
|Equity:
|15746.96
|Margin Requirement:
|1213.94
|Available Margin:
|14533.02