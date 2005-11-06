Gimex Group

Account: 15642 Name: brainwashing Currency: USD 2005 November 8, 00:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1726692005.11.06 18:40balanceDeposit10 000.00
1731342005.11.07 04:00buy1.00gbpusd1.75081.74631.75822005.11.07 08:551.74630.000.00-315.00
1740502005.11.07 11:16buy1.00eurusd1.18281.17861.19082005.11.07 14:561.17860.000.00-420.00
1746232005.11.07 15:00buy1.00usdjpy118.01117.67118.812005.11.07 16:37117.670.000.00-288.94
  0.00 0.00 -1 023.94
Closed P/L: -1 023.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 023.94 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 8 976.06 Equity: 8 976.06 Free Margin: 8 976.06