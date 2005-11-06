Gimex Group
|Account: 15642
|Name: brainwashing
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 8, 00:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|172669
|2005.11.06 18:40
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|173134
|2005.11.07 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7508
|1.7463
|1.7582
|2005.11.07 08:55
|1.7463
|0.00
|0.00
|-315.00
|174050
|2005.11.07 11:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1828
|1.1786
|1.1908
|2005.11.07 14:56
|1.1786
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|174623
|2005.11.07 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.01
|117.67
|118.81
|2005.11.07 16:37
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-288.94
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 023.94
|Closed P/L:
|-1 023.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 023.94
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|8 976.06
|Equity:
|8 976.06
|Free Margin:
|8 976.06