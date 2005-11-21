|A/C No: 641547
|Name: goldwarrior
|2005 November 29, 07:31 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|7547041
|2005/11/21 00:20
|balance
|deposit
|10000.00
|7547249
|2005/11/21 03:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.28
|129.28
|117.78
|2005/11/21 09:41
|118.92
|0.00
|0.00
|302.72
|7547388
|2005/11/21 05:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1778
|1.2778
|1.1628
|2005/11/21 16:59
|1.1747
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|7551476
|2005/11/22 01:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3195
|1.2195
|1.3345
|2005/11/22 10:39
|1.3236
|0.00
|0.00
|309.76
|7552552
|2005/11/22 10:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1695
|1.0695
|1.1845
|2005/11/22 16:45
|1.1725
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|7553652
|2005/11/22 16:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3217
|1.4214
|1.3064
|2005/11/22 18:05
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|311.17
|7551322
|2005/11/21 23:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7165
|1.6165
|1.7315
|2005/11/22 20:11
|1.7207
|0.00
|1.05
|294.00
|7550680
|2005/11/21 18:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.03
|129.03
|117.53
|2005/11/23 05:19
|118.67
|0.00
|-12.61
|303.36
|7557315
|2005/11/23 11:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.60
|128.60
|117.10
|2005/11/23 15:49
|118.24
|0.00
|0.00
|304.46
|7560194
|2005/11/24 09:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1813
|1.2813
|1.1663
|2005/11/24 10:38
|1.1783
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|7558881
|2005/11/23 19:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3145
|1.2145
|1.3295
|2005/11/25 03:13
|1.3186
|0.00
|9.90
|310.93
|7563815
|2005/11/25 14:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1762
|1.2762
|1.1612
|2005/11/25 16:17
|1.1731
|0.00
|0.00
|310.00
|7554824
|2005/11/22 20:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7212
|1.8212
|1.7062
|2005/11/25 16:32
|1.7167
|0.00
|-15.75
|315.00
|7563494
|2005/11/25 12:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3162
|1.2162
|1.3312
|2005/11/25 18:05
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|310.53
|7565282
|2005/11/28 02:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3214
|1.4214
|1.3064
|2005/11/28 16:06
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|288.40
|7558755
|2005/11/23 17:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.76
|128.76
|117.26
|2005/11/28 20:11
|118.41
|0.00
|-31.51
|295.58
|0.00
|-48.92
|4565.91
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4516.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|7565776
|2005/11/28 08:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1695
|1.2695
|1.1545
|1.1854
|0.00
|0.00
|-1590.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1590.00
|Floating P/L:
|-1590.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4516.99
|Floating P/L:
|-1590.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|14516.99
|Equity:
|12926.99
|Margin Requirement:
|1169.50
|Available Margin:
|11757.49