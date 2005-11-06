Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 211554 Name: Starterv4 Currency: USD 2005 November 8, 04:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
20285292005.11.06 23:32balanceDeposit50 000.00
20285622005.11.06 23:33sell3.00audjpy86.6587.1586.152005.11.07 00:4286.550.000.00253.91
20285722005.11.06 23:33sell3.00audcad0.86810.87310.86312005.11.07 05:410.86810.000.000.00
20305832005.11.07 00:20sell3.00nzdjpy80.7181.2180.212005.11.07 01:0980.600.000.00279.83
20360052005.11.07 02:46buy3.00usdjpy117.82117.32118.322005.11.07 04:55117.920.000.00254.41
20367522005.11.07 03:04sell3.00audusd0.73330.73830.72832005.11.07 05:580.73330.000.000.00
20373342005.11.07 03:16sell3.00gbpusd1.75081.75581.74582005.11.07 05:401.75030.000.00150.00
20378462005.11.07 03:34buy3.00usdcad1.18341.17841.18842005.11.07 05:581.18340.000.000.00
20381562005.11.07 03:45sell3.00eurusd1.18181.18681.17682005.11.07 05:401.18140.000.00120.00
20391432005.11.07 04:00buy3.00usdchf1.30631.30131.31132005.11.07 05:401.30670.000.0091.83
20424052005.11.07 05:31sell3.00euraud1.61141.61641.60642005.11.07 05:401.61120.000.0044.01
20433662005.11.07 06:00buy1.00gbpchf2.28722.28222.29222005.11.07 07:272.28830.000.0084.06
20449172005.11.07 07:00sell1.00gbpjpy206.36206.86205.862005.11.07 07:17206.260.000.0084.82
20555182005.11.07 10:15buy1.00usdjpy117.83117.33118.332005.11.07 13:51117.930.000.0084.80
20561552005.11.07 10:37buy1.00usdcad1.18381.17881.18882005.11.07 10:521.18500.000.00101.27
20567982005.11.07 11:00sell1.00eurcad1.40091.40591.39592005.11.07 11:441.39990.000.0084.44
20568422005.11.07 11:00sell1.00eurusd1.18191.18691.17692005.11.07 12:411.18080.000.00110.00
20568482005.11.07 11:00sell1.00euraud1.61321.61821.60822005.11.07 12:101.61200.000.0088.00
20568552005.11.07 11:00buy1.00usdchf1.30571.30071.31072005.11.07 13:281.30680.000.0084.18
20583482005.11.07 12:09sell1.00eurcad1.39941.40441.39442005.11.07 12:521.40440.000.00-420.98
20603402005.11.07 13:15sell1.00eurcad1.40171.40671.39672005.11.07 14:311.40030.000.00117.82
20674722005.11.07 15:01sell1.00eurchf1.54341.54841.53842005.11.07 16:491.54320.000.0015.28
20685322005.11.07 15:30sell1.00eurcad1.40201.40701.39702005.11.07 19:301.40240.000.00-33.68
20795682005.11.07 19:15sell1.00eurchf1.54321.54821.53822005.11.07 19:301.54200.000.0091.88
20828592005.11.07 22:02buy1.00usdcad1.18751.18251.19252005.11.08 00:231.18860.000.0092.55
20834312005.11.07 22:34buy1.00usdchf1.30691.30191.31192005.11.08 00:161.30820.000.0099.37
20836132005.11.07 22:46sell1.00euraud1.61011.61511.60512005.11.07 23:331.60910.000.0073.33
20839792005.11.07 23:07sell1.00chfjpy90.0290.5289.522005.11.08 00:5489.900.000.00101.92
  0.00 0.00 2 053.05
Closed P/L: 2 053.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
20919472005.11.08 02:50sell1.00eurchf1.54271.54771.5377 1.54290.000.00-15.20
  0.00 0.00 -15.20
 Floating P/L: -15.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 053.05 Floating P/L: -15.20 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 52 053.05 Equity: 52 037.85 Free Margin: 51 037.85