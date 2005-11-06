Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 211554
|Name: Starterv4
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 8, 04:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2028529
|2005.11.06 23:32
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|2028562
|2005.11.06 23:33
|sell
|3.00
|audjpy
|86.65
|87.15
|86.15
|2005.11.07 00:42
|86.55
|0.00
|0.00
|253.91
|2028572
|2005.11.06 23:33
|sell
|3.00
|audcad
|0.8681
|0.8731
|0.8631
|2005.11.07 05:41
|0.8681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2030583
|2005.11.07 00:20
|sell
|3.00
|nzdjpy
|80.71
|81.21
|80.21
|2005.11.07 01:09
|80.60
|0.00
|0.00
|279.83
|2036005
|2005.11.07 02:46
|buy
|3.00
|usdjpy
|117.82
|117.32
|118.32
|2005.11.07 04:55
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|254.41
|2036752
|2005.11.07 03:04
|sell
|3.00
|audusd
|0.7333
|0.7383
|0.7283
|2005.11.07 05:58
|0.7333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2037334
|2005.11.07 03:16
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.7508
|1.7558
|1.7458
|2005.11.07 05:40
|1.7503
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|2037846
|2005.11.07 03:34
|buy
|3.00
|usdcad
|1.1834
|1.1784
|1.1884
|2005.11.07 05:58
|1.1834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2038156
|2005.11.07 03:45
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.1818
|1.1868
|1.1768
|2005.11.07 05:40
|1.1814
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|2039143
|2005.11.07 04:00
|buy
|3.00
|usdchf
|1.3063
|1.3013
|1.3113
|2005.11.07 05:40
|1.3067
|0.00
|0.00
|91.83
|2042405
|2005.11.07 05:31
|sell
|3.00
|euraud
|1.6114
|1.6164
|1.6064
|2005.11.07 05:40
|1.6112
|0.00
|0.00
|44.01
|2043366
|2005.11.07 06:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2872
|2.2822
|2.2922
|2005.11.07 07:27
|2.2883
|0.00
|0.00
|84.06
|2044917
|2005.11.07 07:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.36
|206.86
|205.86
|2005.11.07 07:17
|206.26
|0.00
|0.00
|84.82
|2055518
|2005.11.07 10:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.83
|117.33
|118.33
|2005.11.07 13:51
|117.93
|0.00
|0.00
|84.80
|2056155
|2005.11.07 10:37
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1838
|1.1788
|1.1888
|2005.11.07 10:52
|1.1850
|0.00
|0.00
|101.27
|2056798
|2005.11.07 11:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.4009
|1.4059
|1.3959
|2005.11.07 11:44
|1.3999
|0.00
|0.00
|84.44
|2056842
|2005.11.07 11:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1819
|1.1869
|1.1769
|2005.11.07 12:41
|1.1808
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|2056848
|2005.11.07 11:00
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6132
|1.6182
|1.6082
|2005.11.07 12:10
|1.6120
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|2056855
|2005.11.07 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3057
|1.3007
|1.3107
|2005.11.07 13:28
|1.3068
|0.00
|0.00
|84.18
|2058348
|2005.11.07 12:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.3994
|1.4044
|1.3944
|2005.11.07 12:52
|1.4044
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.98
|2060340
|2005.11.07 13:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.4017
|1.4067
|1.3967
|2005.11.07 14:31
|1.4003
|0.00
|0.00
|117.82
|2067472
|2005.11.07 15:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5434
|1.5484
|1.5384
|2005.11.07 16:49
|1.5432
|0.00
|0.00
|15.28
|2068532
|2005.11.07 15:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.4020
|1.4070
|1.3970
|2005.11.07 19:30
|1.4024
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.68
|2079568
|2005.11.07 19:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5432
|1.5482
|1.5382
|2005.11.07 19:30
|1.5420
|0.00
|0.00
|91.88
|2082859
|2005.11.07 22:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1875
|1.1825
|1.1925
|2005.11.08 00:23
|1.1886
|0.00
|0.00
|92.55
|2083431
|2005.11.07 22:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3069
|1.3019
|1.3119
|2005.11.08 00:16
|1.3082
|0.00
|0.00
|99.37
|2083613
|2005.11.07 22:46
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6101
|1.6151
|1.6051
|2005.11.07 23:33
|1.6091
|0.00
|0.00
|73.33
|2083979
|2005.11.07 23:07
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|90.02
|90.52
|89.52
|2005.11.08 00:54
|89.90
|0.00
|0.00
|101.92
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2 053.05
|Closed P/L:
|2 053.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2091947
|2005.11.08 02:50
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5427
|1.5477
|1.5377
|
|1.5429
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.20
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.20
|
|Floating P/L:
|-15.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 053.05
|Floating P/L:
|-15.20
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|52 053.05
|Equity:
|52 037.85
|Free Margin:
|51 037.85