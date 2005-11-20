Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 219672 Name: Starter_v6_M30 Currency: USD 1970 January 1, 00:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
23441922005.11.20 02:01balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
23451462005.11.20 23:21buy1.00usdjpy119.17118.82119.272005.11.21 00:37119.270.000.0083.84
23816602005.11.21 21:31sell1.00usdjpy118.97119.32118.872005.11.22 09:33119.320.00-10.50-293.33
23860062005.11.22 04:01sell1.00eurjpy139.68140.03139.582005.11.22 09:37139.580.000.0083.79
23871812005.11.22 06:00sell1.00usdcad1.18391.18741.18292005.11.22 11:111.18290.000.0084.55
24456592005.11.23 14:00buy1.00eurusd1.17961.17611.18062005.11.23 14:061.18060.000.00100.00
24504352005.11.23 16:18buy1.00eurusd1.17891.17541.17992005.11.23 16:301.17990.000.00100.00
24511352005.11.23 17:01buy1.00gbpusd1.72161.71811.72262005.11.23 18:551.72260.000.00100.00
24520062005.11.23 17:54sell1.00usdchf1.31441.31791.31342005.11.23 19:121.31340.000.0076.14
24591972005.11.24 06:32sell1.00usdcad1.17241.17591.17142005.11.24 09:081.17140.000.0085.37
24612912005.11.24 09:00buy1.00eurusd1.18091.17741.18192005.11.25 00:021.17740.00-5.95-350.00
24674972005.11.24 23:30buy1.00eurchf1.55061.54711.55162005.11.25 02:141.55070.000.007.59
  0.00 -16.45 77.95
Closed P/L: 61.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 61.50 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 000 061.50 Equity: 1 000 061.50 Free Margin: 1 000 061.50
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 721.28 Gross Loss: 659.78 Total Net Profit: 61.50
Profit Factor: 1.09 Expected Payoff: 5.59  
Absolute Drawdown: 219.99 Maximal Drawdown (%): 303.83 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (81.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (18.18%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -355.95
Average profit trade: 80.14 loss trade: -329.89
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (629.85) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-355.95)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 629.85 (7) consecutive loss (count): -355.95 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1