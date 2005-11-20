|Account: 219672
|Name: Starter_v6_M30
|Currency: USD
|1970 January 1, 00:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2344192
|2005.11.20 02:01
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|2345146
|2005.11.20 23:21
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.17
|118.82
|119.27
|2005.11.21 00:37
|119.27
|0.00
|0.00
|83.84
|2381660
|2005.11.21 21:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.97
|119.32
|118.87
|2005.11.22 09:33
|119.32
|0.00
|-10.50
|-293.33
|2386006
|2005.11.22 04:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.68
|140.03
|139.58
|2005.11.22 09:37
|139.58
|0.00
|0.00
|83.79
|2387181
|2005.11.22 06:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1839
|1.1874
|1.1829
|2005.11.22 11:11
|1.1829
|0.00
|0.00
|84.55
|2445659
|2005.11.23 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1796
|1.1761
|1.1806
|2005.11.23 14:06
|1.1806
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2450435
|2005.11.23 16:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1789
|1.1754
|1.1799
|2005.11.23 16:30
|1.1799
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2451135
|2005.11.23 17:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7216
|1.7181
|1.7226
|2005.11.23 18:55
|1.7226
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2452006
|2005.11.23 17:54
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3144
|1.3179
|1.3134
|2005.11.23 19:12
|1.3134
|0.00
|0.00
|76.14
|2459197
|2005.11.24 06:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1724
|1.1759
|1.1714
|2005.11.24 09:08
|1.1714
|0.00
|0.00
|85.37
|2461291
|2005.11.24 09:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1809
|1.1774
|1.1819
|2005.11.25 00:02
|1.1774
|0.00
|-5.95
|-350.00
|2467497
|2005.11.24 23:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5506
|1.5471
|1.5516
|2005.11.25 02:14
|1.5507
|0.00
|0.00
|7.59
|0.00
|-16.45
|77.95
|Closed P/L:
|61.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|61.50
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 000 061.50
|Equity:
|1 000 061.50
|Free Margin:
|1 000 061.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|721.28
|Gross Loss:
|659.78
|Total Net Profit:
|61.50
|Profit Factor:
|1.09
|Expected Payoff:
|5.59
|Absolute Drawdown:
|219.99
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|303.83 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-355.95
|Average
|profit trade:
|80.14
|loss trade:
|-329.89
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (629.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-355.95)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|629.85 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-355.95 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1