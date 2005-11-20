Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 219690 Name: Starter_v6_H4 Currency: USD 1970 January 1, 00:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
23442102005.11.20 02:44balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
24580572005.11.24 04:00sell1.00gbpusd1.72261.72611.72162005.11.24 06:261.72160.000.00100.00
24590672005.11.24 06:16buy1.00usdjpy118.87118.52118.972005.11.24 22:18118.910.0010.3033.64
24591232005.11.24 06:26sell1.00gbpusd1.72131.72481.72032005.11.24 06:581.72030.000.00100.00
24596972005.11.24 06:58sell1.00gbpusd1.71991.72341.71892005.11.24 07:381.72340.000.00-350.00
24602422005.11.24 07:38sell1.00gbpusd1.72301.72651.72202005.11.24 10:291.72650.000.00-350.00
24710342005.11.25 03:02sell1.00gbpusd1.72271.72621.72172005.11.25 06:571.72170.000.00100.00
24749612005.11.25 08:02sell1.00usdcad1.17261.17611.17162005.11.25 11:251.17160.000.0085.35
  0.00 10.30 -281.01
Closed P/L: -270.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -270.71 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 999 729.29 Equity: 999 729.29 Free Margin: 999 729.29
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 429.29 Gross Loss: 700.00 Total Net Profit: -270.71
Profit Factor: 0.61 Expected Payoff: -38.67  
Absolute Drawdown: 456.06 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -350.00
Average profit trade: 85.86 loss trade: -350.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (243.94) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-700.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 243.94 (3) consecutive loss (count): -700.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2