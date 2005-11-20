|Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 219655
|Name: Starter_v6_H1
|Currency: USD
|1970 January 1, 00:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Gains
|Losses
|Gain >= 50
|Loss <= -50
|Max Take Profits
|Stop Loss Limit
|USDJPY
|EURUSD
|USDCHF
|GBPUSD
|EURCHF
|USDCAD
|EURJPY
|EURGBP
|2344175
|2005.11.20 01:48
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|2349149
|2005.11.21 04:15
|sell
|1
|gbpusd
|1.7170
|1.7205
|1.7160
|2005.11.21 08:06
|1.7160
|0
|0
|100
|gbpusd
|gbpusd
|gbpusd
|100
|2352550
|2005.11.21 08:11
|sell
|1
|gbpusd
|1.7170
|1.7205
|1.7160
|2005.11.21 08:25
|1.7205
|0
|0
|-350
|gbpusd
|gbpusd
|gbpusd
|-350
|2389222
|2005.11.22 07:44
|buy
|1
|eurchf
|1.5478
|1.5443
|1.5488
|2005.11.22 17:01
|1.5488
|0
|0
|75.84
|eurchf
|eurchf
|75.84
|2456201
|2005.11.24 00:00
|sell
|1
|usdjpy
|118.75
|119.10
|118.65
|2005.11.24 00:40
|118.65
|0
|0
|84.28
|usdjpy
|usdjpy
|84.28
|2472040
|2005.11.25 05:00
|buy
|1
|gbpusd
|1.7229
|1.7194
|1.7239
|2005.11.25 07:34
|1.7194
|0
|0
|-350
|gbpusd
|gbpusd
|gbpusd
|-350
|2474959
|2005.11.25 08:02
|sell
|1
|usdcad
|1.1726
|1.1761
|1.1716
|2005.11.25 11:25
|1.1716
|0
|0
|85.35
|usdcad
|usdcad
|85.35
|0
|0
|-354.53
|Closed P/L:
|-354.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|Positive
|Negative
|Gain >= 50
|Loss <=-50
|Max Take Profits
|Stop Loss Limit
|USDJPY
|EURUSD
|USDCHF
|GBPUSD
|EURCHF
|USDCAD
|EURJPY
|EURGBP
|0
|0
|0
|USDJPY
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|USDJPY
|NET
|84.28
|0
|0
|-600
|75.84
|85.35
|0
|0
|Floating P/L:
|0
|EURUSD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|EURUSD
|TOTAL GAIN
|84.28
|0
|0
|100
|75.84
|85.35
|0
|0
|Working Orders:
|USDCHF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USDCHF
|TOTAL LOSS
|0
|0
|0
|-700
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|GBPUSD
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|GBPUSD
|No transactions
|EURCHF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|EURCHF
|USDCAD
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|USDCAD
|Summary:
|EURJPY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|EURJPY
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0
|EURGBP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|EURGBP
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-354.53
|Floating P/L:
|0
|Margin:
|0
|TOTAL
|4
|2
|4
|2
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|Balance:
|999 645.47
|Equity:
|999 645.47
|Free Margin:
|999 645.47
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|345.47
|Gross Loss:
|700
|Total Net Profit:
|-354.53
|Profit Factor:
|0.49
|Expected Payoff:
|-59.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|439.88
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100
|loss trade:
|-350
|Average
|profit trade:
|86.37
|loss trade:
|-350
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (160.12)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-350.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|160.12 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-350.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1