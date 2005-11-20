Interbank FX, LLC
Account: 219655 Name: Starter_v6_H1 Currency: USD 1970 January 1, 00:00
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Swap Profit Gains Losses Gain >= 50 Loss <= -50 Max Take Profits Stop Loss Limit USDJPY EURUSD USDCHF GBPUSD EURCHF USDCAD EURJPY EURGBP
2344175 2005.11.20 01:48 balance Deposit 1 000 000.00                        
2349149 2005.11.21 04:15 sell 1 gbpusd 1.7170 1.7205 1.7160 2005.11.21 08:06 1.7160 0 0 100 gbpusd gbpusd gbpusd         100        
2352550 2005.11.21 08:11 sell 1 gbpusd 1.7170 1.7205 1.7160 2005.11.21 08:25 1.7205 0 0 -350   gbpusd   gbpusd   gbpusd       -350        
2389222 2005.11.22 07:44 buy 1 eurchf 1.5478 1.5443 1.5488 2005.11.22 17:01 1.5488 0 0 75.84 eurchf eurchf             75.84      
2456201 2005.11.24 00:00 sell 1 usdjpy 118.75 119.10 118.65 2005.11.24 00:40 118.65 0 0 84.28 usdjpy usdjpy     84.28              
2472040 2005.11.25 05:00 buy 1 gbpusd 1.7229 1.7194 1.7239 2005.11.25 07:34 1.7194 0 0 -350   gbpusd   gbpusd   gbpusd       -350        
2474959 2005.11.25 08:02 sell 1 usdcad 1.1726 1.1761 1.1716 2005.11.25 11:25 1.1716 0 0 85.35 usdcad usdcad               85.35    
0 0 -354.53
Closed P/L: -354.53
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Swap Profit
No transactions Positive Negative Gain >= 50 Loss <=-50 Max Take Profits Stop Loss Limit USDJPY EURUSD USDCHF GBPUSD EURCHF USDCAD EURJPY EURGBP
0 0 0 USDJPY 1 0 1 0 0 0 USDJPY NET 84.28 0 0 -600 75.84 85.35 0 0
Floating P/L: 0 EURUSD 0 0 0 0 0 0 EURUSD TOTAL GAIN 84.28 0 0 100 75.84 85.35 0 0
Working Orders: USDCHF 0 0 0 0 0 0 USDCHF TOTAL LOSS 0 0 0 -700 0 0 0 0
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price   GBPUSD 1 2 1 2 1 2 GBPUSD
No transactions EURCHF 1 0 1 0 0 0 EURCHF
USDCAD 1 0 1 0 0 0 USDCAD
Summary: EURJPY 0 0 0 0 0 0 EURJPY
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0 EURGBP 0 0 0 0 0 0 EURGBP
Closed Trade P/L: -354.53 Floating P/L: 0 Margin: 0 TOTAL 4 2 4 2 1 2 TOTAL
Balance: 999 645.47 Equity: 999 645.47 Free Margin: 999 645.47
Details:
Gross Profit: 345.47 Gross Loss: 700 Total Net Profit: -354.53
Profit Factor: 0.49 Expected Payoff: -59.09
Absolute Drawdown: 439.88 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 100 loss trade: -350
Average profit trade: 86.37 loss trade: -350
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (160.12) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-350.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 160.12 (2) consecutive loss (count): -350.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1