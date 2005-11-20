Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 219655 Name: Starter_v6_H1 Currency: USD 1970 January 1, 00:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
23441752005.11.20 01:48balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
23491492005.11.21 04:15sell1.00gbpusd1.71701.72051.71602005.11.21 08:061.71600.000.00100.00
23525502005.11.21 08:11sell1.00gbpusd1.71701.72051.71602005.11.21 08:251.72050.000.00-350.00
23892222005.11.22 07:44buy1.00eurchf1.54781.54431.54882005.11.22 17:011.54880.000.0075.84
24562012005.11.24 00:00sell1.00usdjpy118.75119.10118.652005.11.24 00:40118.650.000.0084.28
24720402005.11.25 05:00buy1.00gbpusd1.72291.71941.72392005.11.25 07:341.71940.000.00-350.00
24749592005.11.25 08:02sell1.00usdcad1.17261.17611.17162005.11.25 11:251.17160.000.0085.35
  0.00 0.00 -354.53
Closed P/L: -354.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -354.53 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 999 645.47 Equity: 999 645.47 Free Margin: 999 645.47
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 345.47 Gross Loss: 700.00 Total Net Profit: -354.53
Profit Factor: 0.49 Expected Payoff: -59.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 439.88 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -350.00
Average profit trade: 86.37 loss trade: -350.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (160.12) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-350.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 160.12 (2) consecutive loss (count): -350.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1