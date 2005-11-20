Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 219680 Name: Starter_v6_M15 Currency: USD 2005 November 25, 17:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
23442002005.11.20 02:13balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
23448142005.11.20 23:02buy1.00usdjpy119.15118.80119.252005.11.21 00:26119.250.000.0083.86
23448862005.11.20 23:03buy1.00eurchf1.54771.54421.54872005.11.21 01:001.54810.000.0030.43
23814772005.11.21 21:01sell1.00usdcad1.18311.18661.18212005.11.21 23:141.18250.00-2.9050.74
23825292005.11.21 23:30sell1.00eurchf1.54761.55111.54662005.11.22 02:381.54780.000.00-15.15
23827732005.11.21 23:47sell1.00eurjpy139.67140.02139.572005.11.22 04:17139.660.000.008.39
23828642005.11.21 23:52sell1.00eurgbp0.68340.68690.68242005.11.22 03:150.68340.000.000.00
23846912005.11.22 01:30sell1.00eurusd1.17301.17651.17202005.11.22 04:021.17260.000.0040.00
23848332005.11.22 01:46buy1.00usdchf1.31951.31601.32052005.11.22 04:131.31980.000.0022.73
23850152005.11.22 02:00sell1.00usdcad1.18271.18621.18172005.11.22 12:041.18620.000.00-295.06
23871102005.11.22 06:00sell1.00gbpusd1.71641.71991.71542005.11.22 08:121.71540.000.00100.00
24267642005.11.23 02:15sell1.00usdchf1.31241.31591.31142005.11.23 04:221.31140.000.0076.25
24267752005.11.23 02:15buy1.00eurusd1.18021.17671.18122005.11.23 04:221.18120.000.00100.00
24274812005.11.23 03:05buy1.00gbpusd1.71971.71621.72072005.11.23 03:591.72070.000.00100.00
24277162005.11.23 03:30buy1.00eurgbp0.68600.68250.68702005.11.23 06:140.68700.000.00172.45
24278952005.11.23 03:42buy1.00eurjpy140.18139.83140.282005.11.23 06:09140.280.000.0084.35
24389912005.11.23 10:15sell1.00usdcad1.17381.17731.17282005.11.23 12:541.17280.000.0085.27
24425342005.11.23 12:06sell1.00usdjpy118.61118.96118.512005.11.23 14:01118.510.000.0084.38
24499722005.11.23 16:00sell1.00eurgbp0.68470.68820.68372005.11.23 20:300.68550.000.00-137.91
24535552005.11.23 20:50buy1.00eurgbp0.68540.68190.68642005.11.23 22:310.68540.00-25.500.00
24542562005.11.23 21:30sell1.00usdcad1.17221.17571.17122005.11.24 01:421.17220.00-8.700.00
24543862005.11.23 21:47buy1.00eurchf1.55041.54691.55142005.11.24 07:031.55000.0014.40-30.44
24570852005.11.24 01:00buy1.00eurjpy140.20139.85140.302005.11.24 04:15140.290.000.0075.82
24653842005.11.24 12:42buy1.00usdjpy118.79118.44118.892005.11.24 18:42118.890.000.0084.09
24667302005.11.24 22:18sell1.00eurgbp0.68400.68750.68302005.11.25 01:120.68390.000.0017.22
24668302005.11.24 22:23sell1.00eurjpy140.16140.51140.062005.11.25 06:57140.310.000.00-125.82
24719282005.11.25 04:45sell1.00gbpusd1.72241.72591.72142005.11.25 06:451.72230.000.0010.00
  0.00 -22.70 621.60
Closed P/L: 598.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 598.90 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 000 598.90 Equity: 1 000 598.90 Free Margin: 1 000 598.90
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 1 223.08 Gross Loss: 624.18 Total Net Profit: 598.90
Profit Factor: 1.96 Expected Payoff: 23.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 76.96 Maximal Drawdown (%): 295.06 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 15 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (73.08%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (26.92%)
Largest profit trade: 172.45 loss trade: -295.06
Average profit trade: 64.37 loss trade: -89.17
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (802.70) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-188.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 802.70 (8) consecutive loss (count): -295.06 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2