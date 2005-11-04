|Account: 210808
|Name: ewrqwerqweertetert
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 13, 23:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2023216
|2005.11.04 16:40
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2025822
|2005.11.04 18:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7509
|1.7544
|1.7499
|2005.11.06 22:53
|1.7499
|0.00
|-4.30
|100.00
|2025832
|2005.11.04 18:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1823
|1.1858
|1.1813
|2005.11.04 19:25
|1.1818
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|2026513
|2005.11.04 20:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1823
|1.1858
|1.1813
|2005.11.06 22:53
|1.1813
|0.00
|5.30
|100.00
|2035140
|2005.11.07 02:05
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1812
|1.1847
|1.1802
|2005.11.07 04:53
|1.1817
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|2037342
|2005.11.07 03:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7508
|1.7543
|1.7498
|2005.11.07 05:59
|1.7498
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2041508
|2005.11.07 05:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.92
|117.57
|118.02
|2005.11.07 07:40
|118.02
|0.00
|0.00
|84.73
|2059596
|2005.11.07 12:50
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.82
|117.47
|117.92
|2005.11.07 13:50
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|84.80
|2070741
|2005.11.07 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.79
|117.44
|117.89
|2005.11.08 01:16
|117.89
|0.00
|10.30
|84.81
|2074918
|2005.11.07 17:22
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1797
|1.1832
|1.1787
|2005.11.07 17:26
|1.1787
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2084940
|2005.11.08 00:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1877
|1.1842
|1.1887
|2005.11.08 00:32
|1.1887
|0.00
|0.00
|84.13
|2093648
|2005.11.08 04:21
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7382
|1.7417
|1.7372
|2005.11.08 05:29
|1.7383
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|2093713
|2005.11.08 04:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1726
|1.1761
|1.1716
|2005.11.08 05:17
|1.1724
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|2094626
|2005.11.08 06:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1729
|1.1764
|1.1719
|2005.11.08 08:18
|1.1719
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2117817
|2005.11.08 20:35
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1779
|1.1744
|1.1789
|2005.11.08 21:20
|1.1783
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|2117984
|2005.11.08 20:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7433
|1.7398
|1.7443
|2005.11.08 21:45
|1.7438
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|2118008
|2005.11.08 20:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|138.06
|138.41
|137.96
|2005.11.09 01:05
|137.96
|0.00
|-7.30
|85.29
|2118469
|2005.11.08 21:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.24
|117.59
|117.14
|2005.11.09 03:34
|117.30
|0.00
|-10.50
|-51.15
|2119168
|2005.11.08 22:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3108
|1.3073
|1.3118
|2005.11.09 00:13
|1.3118
|0.00
|0.00
|76.23
|2125267
|2005.11.09 01:11
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7424
|1.7459
|1.7414
|2005.11.09 09:33
|1.7414
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2125718
|2005.11.09 01:46
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7431
|1.7396
|1.7441
|2005.11.09 07:14
|1.7441
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2128153
|2005.11.09 05:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.31
|117.66
|117.21
|2005.11.09 13:21
|117.21
|0.00
|0.00
|85.32
|2129186
|2005.11.09 06:31
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|138.00
|138.35
|137.90
|2005.11.09 11:03
|138.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-93.66
|2132053
|2005.11.09 08:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7428
|1.7393
|1.7438
|2005.11.09 09:53
|1.7393
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|2152263
|2005.11.09 21:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1766
|1.1731
|1.1776
|2005.11.09 22:56
|1.1769
|0.00
|-17.85
|30.00
|2156430
|2005.11.10 02:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7431
|1.7396
|1.7441
|2005.11.10 08:44
|1.7441
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|0.00
|-24.35
|1 020.50
|Closed P/L:
|996.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|996.15
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 996.15
|Equity:
|5 996.15
|Free Margin:
|5 996.15
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 561.46
|Gross Loss:
|565.31
|Total Net Profit:
|996.15
|Profit Factor:
|2.76
|Expected Payoff:
|39.85
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|61.65 (1.0%)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (90.91%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|105.30
|loss trade:
|-350.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|78.07
|loss trade:
|-113.06
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (548.77)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-443.66)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|548.77 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-443.66 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1