Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 210808 Name: ewrqwerqweertetert Currency: USD 2005 November 13, 23:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
20232162005.11.04 16:40balanceDeposit5 000.00
20258222005.11.04 18:45sell1.00gbpusd1.75091.75441.74992005.11.06 22:531.74990.00-4.30100.00
20258322005.11.04 18:47sell1.00eurusd1.18231.18581.18132005.11.04 19:251.18180.000.0050.00
20265132005.11.04 20:36sell1.00eurusd1.18231.18581.18132005.11.06 22:531.18130.005.30100.00
20351402005.11.07 02:05sell1.00eurusd1.18121.18471.18022005.11.07 04:531.18170.000.00-50.00
20373422005.11.07 03:16sell1.00gbpusd1.75081.75431.74982005.11.07 05:591.74980.000.00100.00
20415082005.11.07 05:00buy1.00usdjpy117.92117.57118.022005.11.07 07:40118.020.000.0084.73
20595962005.11.07 12:50buy1.00usdjpy117.82117.47117.922005.11.07 13:50117.920.000.0084.80
20707412005.11.07 16:00buy1.00usdjpy117.79117.44117.892005.11.08 01:16117.890.0010.3084.81
20749182005.11.07 17:22sell1.00eurusd1.17971.18321.17872005.11.07 17:261.17870.000.00100.00
20849402005.11.08 00:03buy1.00usdcad1.18771.18421.18872005.11.08 00:321.18870.000.0084.13
20936482005.11.08 04:21sell1.00gbpusd1.73821.74171.73722005.11.08 05:291.73830.000.00-10.00
20937132005.11.08 04:30sell1.00eurusd1.17261.17611.17162005.11.08 05:171.17240.000.0020.00
20946262005.11.08 06:01sell1.00eurusd1.17291.17641.17192005.11.08 08:181.17190.000.00100.00
21178172005.11.08 20:35buy1.00eurusd1.17791.17441.17892005.11.08 21:201.17830.000.0040.00
21179842005.11.08 20:47buy1.00gbpusd1.74331.73981.74432005.11.08 21:451.74380.000.0050.00
21180082005.11.08 20:49sell1.00eurjpy138.06138.41137.962005.11.09 01:05137.960.00-7.3085.29
21184692005.11.08 21:30sell1.00usdjpy117.24117.59117.142005.11.09 03:34117.300.00-10.50-51.15
21191682005.11.08 22:01buy1.00usdchf1.31081.30731.31182005.11.09 00:131.31180.000.0076.23
21252672005.11.09 01:11sell1.00gbpusd1.74241.74591.74142005.11.09 09:331.74140.000.00100.00
21257182005.11.09 01:46buy1.00gbpusd1.74311.73961.74412005.11.09 07:141.74410.000.00100.00
21281532005.11.09 05:00sell1.00usdjpy117.31117.66117.212005.11.09 13:21117.210.000.0085.32
21291862005.11.09 06:31sell1.00eurjpy138.00138.35137.902005.11.09 11:03138.110.000.00-93.66
21320532005.11.09 08:58buy1.00gbpusd1.74281.73931.74382005.11.09 09:531.73930.000.00-350.00
21522632005.11.09 21:55buy1.00eurusd1.17661.17311.17762005.11.09 22:561.17690.00-17.8530.00
21564302005.11.10 02:31buy1.00gbpusd1.74311.73961.74412005.11.10 08:441.74410.000.00100.00
  0.00 -24.35 1 020.50
Closed P/L: 996.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 996.15 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 996.15 Equity: 5 996.15 Free Margin: 5 996.15
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 1 561.46 Gross Loss: 565.31 Total Net Profit: 996.15
Profit Factor: 2.76 Expected Payoff: 39.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 61.65 (1.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 14 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 105.30 loss trade: -350.00
Average profit trade: 78.07 loss trade: -113.06
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (548.77) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-443.66)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 548.77 (6) consecutive loss (count): -443.66 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1