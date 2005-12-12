FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 17994 Name: RSX Currency: USD 2005 December 19, 19:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
4272432005.12.12 19:38balanceDeposit10 000.00
4288712005.12.13 07:00sell1.00eurusd1.19531.20531.18532005.12.13 08:351.19710.000.00-180.00
 19790510 
4291402005.12.13 08:35buy1.00eurusd1.19711.18711.20712005.12.14 19:521.19990.00-10.00280.00
 19790510 
4395732005.12.14 19:52sell1.00eurusd1.19991.20991.18992005.12.15 10:001.20020.004.29-30.00
 19790510 
4414972005.12.15 10:00buy1.00eurusd1.20021.19021.21022005.12.15 16:001.19750.000.00-270.00
 19790510 
4435832005.12.15 16:00sell1.00eurusd1.19751.20751.18752005.12.16 03:351.19500.001.43250.00
 19790510 
4463092005.12.16 07:05buy1.00eurusd1.19721.19421.20122005.12.16 10:021.20120.000.00400.00
 19790510[tp]
  0.00 -4.28 450.00
Closed P/L: 445.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
4504232005.12.19 06:01sell1.00eurusd1.20131.20431.1973 1.19940.000.00190.00
 19790510 
  0.00 0.00 190.00
 Floating P/L: 190.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 445.72 Floating P/L: 190.00 Margin: 600.65
Balance: 10 445.72 Equity: 10 635.72 Free Margin: 10 035.07
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 921.43 Gross Loss: 475.71 Total Net Profit: 445.72
Profit Factor: 1.94 Expected Payoff: 74.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 205.71 Maximal Drawdown (%): 295.71 (2.9%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 400.00 loss trade: -270.00
Average profit trade: 307.14 loss trade: -158.57
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (651.43) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-295.71)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 651.43 (2) consecutive loss (count): -295.71 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2