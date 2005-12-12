|Account: 17994
|Name: RSX
|Currency: USD
|2005 December 19, 19:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|427243
|2005.12.12 19:38
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|428871
|2005.12.13 07:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1953
|1.2053
|1.1853
|2005.12.13 08:35
|1.1971
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|19790510
|429140
|2005.12.13 08:35
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1971
|1.1871
|1.2071
|2005.12.14 19:52
|1.1999
|0.00
|-10.00
|280.00
|19790510
|439573
|2005.12.14 19:52
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1999
|1.2099
|1.1899
|2005.12.15 10:00
|1.2002
|0.00
|4.29
|-30.00
|19790510
|441497
|2005.12.15 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2002
|1.1902
|1.2102
|2005.12.15 16:00
|1.1975
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.00
|19790510
|443583
|2005.12.15 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1975
|1.2075
|1.1875
|2005.12.16 03:35
|1.1950
|0.00
|1.43
|250.00
|19790510
|446309
|2005.12.16 07:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1972
|1.1942
|1.2012
|2005.12.16 10:02
|1.2012
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|19790510
|[tp]
|0.00
|-4.28
|450.00
|Closed P/L:
|445.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|450423
|2005.12.19 06:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2013
|1.2043
|1.1973
|1.1994
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|19790510
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|Floating P/L:
|190.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|445.72
|Floating P/L:
|190.00
|Margin:
|600.65
|Balance:
|10 445.72
|Equity:
|10 635.72
|Free Margin:
|10 035.07
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|921.43
|Gross Loss:
|475.71
|Total Net Profit:
|445.72
|Profit Factor:
|1.94
|Expected Payoff:
|74.29
|Absolute Drawdown:
|205.71
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|295.71 (2.9%)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|400.00
|loss trade:
|-270.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|307.14
|loss trade:
|-158.57
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (651.43)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-295.71)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|651.43 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-295.71 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2