Alpari Ltd
|Account: 127710
|Name: rsx expert
|Currency: USD
|2005 December 15, 06:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2253171
|2005.12.11 14:58
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2253343
|2005.12.12 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1786
|1.1886
|1.1586
|2005.12.12 03:00
|1.1837
|0.00
|0.00
|-510.00
|2255786
|2005.12.12 03:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1837
|1.1737
|1.2037
|2005.12.13 07:00
|1.1953
|0.00
|-6.40
|1 160.00
|2283909
|2005.12.13 07:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1953
|1.2053
|1.1753
|2005.12.13 08:35
|1.1971
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|2285285
|2005.12.13 08:35
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1971
|1.1871
|1.2171
|2005.12.14 19:52
|1.1999
|0.00
|-6.40
|280.00
|
|0.00
|-12.80
|750.00
|Closed P/L:
|737.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2326790
|2005.12.14 19:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1999
|1.2099
|1.1799
|
|1.1991
|0.00
|16.50
|80.00
|
|0.00
|16.50
|80.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|96.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|737.20
|Floating P/L:
|96.50
|Margin:
|1 199.90
|Balance:
|10 737.20
|Equity:
|10 833.70
|Free Margin:
|9 633.80