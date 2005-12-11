Alpari Ltd

Account: 127710 Name: rsx expert Currency: USD 2005 December 15, 06:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
22531712005.12.11 14:58balanceDeposit10 000.00
22533432005.12.12 00:00sell1.00eurusd1.17861.18861.15862005.12.12 03:001.18370.000.00-510.00
22557862005.12.12 03:00buy1.00eurusd1.18371.17371.20372005.12.13 07:001.19530.00-6.401 160.00
22839092005.12.13 07:00sell1.00eurusd1.19531.20531.17532005.12.13 08:351.19710.000.00-180.00
22852852005.12.13 08:35buy1.00eurusd1.19711.18711.21712005.12.14 19:521.19990.00-6.40280.00
  0.00 -12.80 750.00
Closed P/L: 737.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
23267902005.12.14 19:53sell1.00eurusd1.19991.20991.1799 1.19910.0016.5080.00
  0.00 16.50 80.00
 Floating P/L: 96.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 737.20 Floating P/L: 96.50 Margin: 1 199.90
Balance: 10 737.20 Equity: 10 833.70 Free Margin: 9 633.80