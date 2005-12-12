Strategy Tester Report
RSX Swinger 1p3 EA

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2005.12.12 00:00 - 2005.12.15 00:00
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersExpertName="RSX Swinger"; RSXPeriod=10; BuyLevel=51; SellLevel=49; LotsSize=1; SL=30; TP=20; MaxEntrySlippage=5; MaxExitSlippage=10;
Bars in test1184Ticks modelled10772Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-500.00Gross profit280.00Gross loss-780.00
Profit factor0.36Expected payoff-100.00
Absolute drawdown580.00Maximal drawdown (%)580.00 (5.8%)
Total trades5Short positions (won %)3 (33.33%)Long positions (won %)2 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)2 (40.00%)Loss trades (% of total)3 (60.00%)
Largestprofit trade200.00loss trade-300.00
Averageprofit trade140.00loss trade-260.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (200.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-480.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)200.00 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-480.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12005.12.12 00:00sell11.001.17861.18161.1766
22005.12.12 02:20s/l11.001.18161.18161.1766-300.009700.00
32005.12.12 03:00buy21.001.18371.18071.1857
42005.12.12 09:20t/p21.001.18571.18071.1857200.009900.00
52005.12.13 07:00sell31.001.19531.19831.1933
62005.12.13 08:35close31.001.19711.19831.1933-180.009720.00
72005.12.13 08:35buy41.001.19711.19411.1991
82005.12.13 09:04s/l41.001.19411.19411.1991-300.009420.00
92005.12.14 19:51sell51.001.20001.20301.1980
102005.12.14 23:59close at stop51.001.19921.20301.198080.009500.00