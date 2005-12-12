|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2005.12.12 00:00 - 2005.12.15 00:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|ExpertName="RSX Swinger"; RSXPeriod=10; BuyLevel=51; SellLevel=49; LotsSize=1; SL=30; TP=20; MaxEntrySlippage=5; MaxExitSlippage=10;
|Bars in test
|1184
|Ticks modelled
|10772
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-500.00
|Gross profit
|280.00
|Gross loss
|-780.00
|Profit factor
|0.36
|Expected payoff
|-100.00
|Absolute drawdown
|580.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|580.00 (5.8%)
|Total trades
|5
|Short positions (won %)
|3 (33.33%)
|Long positions (won %)
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|2 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|200.00
|loss trade
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade
|140.00
|loss trade
|-260.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (200.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-480.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|200.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-480.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|2