MoneyTec LLC

Account: 3235 Name: MandarineXLv0.2 Currency: USD 2005 October 28, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
923172005.10.23 04:43balanceDeposit3 000.00
939572005.10.24 08:11sell0.10usdjpy115.60115.47113.602005.10.24 17:23115.470.000.0011.26
944812005.10.24 12:05buy0.10gbpusd1.76981.76511.79012005.10.24 15:391.76510.000.00-47.00
949752005.10.24 15:00sell0.10usdchf1.29121.28971.27122005.10.24 16:351.28970.000.0011.63
949852005.10.24 15:07buy0.10eurusd1.19651.20011.21652005.10.24 18:161.20010.000.0036.00
955882005.10.24 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.76931.77091.78932005.10.24 18:121.77090.000.0016.00
965502005.10.24 19:10sell0.10gbpusd1.76651.76571.74652005.10.25 02:541.76570.00-0.948.00
969402005.10.25 02:00sell0.10eurusd1.19581.19581.17582005.10.25 09:331.19580.000.000.00
969482005.10.25 02:12buy0.10usdchf1.29161.29191.31162005.10.25 09:291.29190.000.002.32
973272005.10.25 09:33buy0.10gbpusd1.76921.77391.78922005.10.25 10:281.77390.000.0047.00
974292005.10.25 10:02buy0.10eurusd1.19731.20131.21732005.10.25 11:341.20130.000.0040.00
974332005.10.25 10:02sell0.10usdchf1.28861.28571.26862005.10.25 11:091.28570.000.0022.56
974892005.10.25 10:17sell0.10usdjpy115.45115.45113.452005.10.25 11:13115.450.000.000.00
1010912005.10.26 09:42sell0.10gbpusd1.77791.77721.75792005.10.26 13:321.77720.000.007.00
1012892005.10.26 10:03buy0.10usdchf1.28051.28141.30052005.10.26 14:511.28140.000.007.02
1014272005.10.26 11:47sell0.10eurusd1.20671.20651.18672005.10.27 02:031.20650.001.642.00
1028412005.10.27 02:12buy0.10gbpusd1.77921.77941.79922005.10.27 02:561.77940.000.002.00
1029212005.10.27 03:00buy0.10eurusd1.20871.21041.22872005.10.27 05:321.21040.000.0017.00
1029362005.10.27 03:01sell0.10usdchf1.27981.27791.25982005.10.27 05:321.27790.000.0014.87
1030612005.10.27 05:10sell0.10usdjpy115.50115.31113.502005.10.27 07:15115.310.000.0016.48
1049712005.10.28 00:10sell0.10usdjpy115.37115.31113.372005.10.28 11:54115.310.000.005.20
1050352005.10.28 01:28sell0.10gbpusd1.78261.78201.76262005.10.28 12:001.78200.000.006.00
1063112005.10.28 14:30buy0.10usdchf1.27481.27601.29482005.10.28 14:571.27600.000.009.40
1063152005.10.28 14:30sell0.10eurusd1.21291.21171.19292005.10.28 15:491.21170.000.0012.00
  0.00 0.70 246.74
Closed P/L: 247.44
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 247.44 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 247.44 Equity: 3 247.44 Free Margin: 3 247.44