MoneyTec LLC
|Account: 3235
|Name: MandarineXLv0.2
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 28, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|92317
|2005.10.23 04:43
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|93957
|2005.10.24 08:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.60
|115.47
|113.60
|2005.10.24 17:23
|115.47
|0.00
|0.00
|11.26
|94481
|2005.10.24 12:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7698
|1.7651
|1.7901
|2005.10.24 15:39
|1.7651
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.00
|94975
|2005.10.24 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2912
|1.2897
|1.2712
|2005.10.24 16:35
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|11.63
|94985
|2005.10.24 15:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1965
|1.2001
|1.2165
|2005.10.24 18:16
|1.2001
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|95588
|2005.10.24 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7693
|1.7709
|1.7893
|2005.10.24 18:12
|1.7709
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|96550
|2005.10.24 19:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7665
|1.7657
|1.7465
|2005.10.25 02:54
|1.7657
|0.00
|-0.94
|8.00
|96940
|2005.10.25 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1958
|1.1958
|1.1758
|2005.10.25 09:33
|1.1958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96948
|2005.10.25 02:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2916
|1.2919
|1.3116
|2005.10.25 09:29
|1.2919
|0.00
|0.00
|2.32
|97327
|2005.10.25 09:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7692
|1.7739
|1.7892
|2005.10.25 10:28
|1.7739
|0.00
|0.00
|47.00
|97429
|2005.10.25 10:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1973
|1.2013
|1.2173
|2005.10.25 11:34
|1.2013
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|97433
|2005.10.25 10:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2886
|1.2857
|1.2686
|2005.10.25 11:09
|1.2857
|0.00
|0.00
|22.56
|97489
|2005.10.25 10:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.45
|115.45
|113.45
|2005.10.25 11:13
|115.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101091
|2005.10.26 09:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7779
|1.7772
|1.7579
|2005.10.26 13:32
|1.7772
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|101289
|2005.10.26 10:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2805
|1.2814
|1.3005
|2005.10.26 14:51
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|7.02
|101427
|2005.10.26 11:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2067
|1.2065
|1.1867
|2005.10.27 02:03
|1.2065
|0.00
|1.64
|2.00
|102841
|2005.10.27 02:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7792
|1.7794
|1.7992
|2005.10.27 02:56
|1.7794
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|102921
|2005.10.27 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2104
|1.2287
|2005.10.27 05:32
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|102936
|2005.10.27 03:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2798
|1.2779
|1.2598
|2005.10.27 05:32
|1.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|14.87
|103061
|2005.10.27 05:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.50
|115.31
|113.50
|2005.10.27 07:15
|115.31
|0.00
|0.00
|16.48
|104971
|2005.10.28 00:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.37
|115.31
|113.37
|2005.10.28 11:54
|115.31
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|105035
|2005.10.28 01:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7826
|1.7820
|1.7626
|2005.10.28 12:00
|1.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|106311
|2005.10.28 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2748
|1.2760
|1.2948
|2005.10.28 14:57
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|9.40
|106315
|2005.10.28 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2129
|1.2117
|1.1929
|2005.10.28 15:49
|1.2117
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|0.00
|0.70
|246.74
|Closed P/L:
|247.44
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|247.44
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 247.44
|Equity:
|3 247.44
|Free Margin:
|3 247.44