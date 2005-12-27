MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 231299 Name: tokyowalker Currency: USD 2005 December 30, 05:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
28818772005.12.27 01:17balanceDeposit10 000.00
28818792005.12.27 01:18sell1.00gbpjpy201.97202.40201.222005.12.27 01:59202.400.000.00-367.58
28818802005.12.27 01:18sell1.00gbpusd1.73061.73451.72312005.12.27 09:141.73450.000.00-390.00
28818812005.12.27 01:18buy1.00euraud1.61931.62431.62732005.12.27 06:501.62430.000.00364.45
28819912005.12.27 01:59sell1.00gbpjpy202.36202.79201.612005.12.27 02:33202.790.000.00-367.05
28821252005.12.27 02:33sell1.00gbpjpy202.72203.15201.972005.12.27 10:17203.150.000.00-367.33
28829012005.12.27 06:50buy1.00euraud1.62461.62701.63262005.12.27 09:531.62700.000.00174.91
28836902005.12.27 09:14sell1.00gbpusd1.73411.73801.72662005.12.27 12:031.73800.000.00-390.00
28842292005.12.27 09:53buy1.00euraud1.62711.62801.63512005.12.27 11:311.62800.000.0065.56
28844732005.12.27 10:17sell1.00gbpjpy203.08203.51202.332005.12.27 12:31203.510.000.00-367.18
28848542005.12.27 11:31buy1.00euraud1.62801.63391.63602005.12.27 19:301.63600.000.00579.52
28851982005.12.27 12:03sell1.00gbpusd1.73801.73711.73052005.12.27 13:411.73710.000.0090.00
28854242005.12.27 12:32sell1.00gbpjpy203.44202.96202.692005.12.27 15:02202.960.000.00410.05
28860242005.12.27 13:42sell1.00gbpusd1.73671.73131.72922005.12.27 20:271.72920.000.00750.00
28866242005.12.27 15:02sell1.00gbpjpy202.88202.84202.132005.12.27 19:13202.840.000.0034.12
28881112005.12.27 19:13sell1.00gbpjpy202.76203.19202.012005.12.28 01:13203.190.00-9.57-365.96
28881742005.12.27 19:31buy1.00euraud1.63651.63241.64452005.12.27 22:421.63240.000.00-297.04
28884352005.12.27 20:27sell1.00gbpusd1.72881.72871.72132005.12.28 00:361.72870.00-5.2510.00
28890952005.12.27 22:42buy1.00euraud1.63291.62881.64092005.12.28 02:531.62880.001.27-298.07
28893162005.12.28 00:00sell1.00eurusd1.18271.18651.17522005.12.28 07:281.18650.000.00-380.00
28894522005.12.28 00:36sell1.00gbpusd1.72791.73181.72042005.12.28 07:251.73180.000.00-390.00
28896822005.12.28 01:13sell1.00gbpjpy203.11203.05202.362005.12.28 02:32203.050.000.0051.11
28900262005.12.28 02:32sell1.00gbpjpy202.98202.97202.232005.12.28 05:52202.970.000.008.52
28900982005.12.28 02:53buy1.00euraud1.62911.62971.63712005.12.28 05:081.62970.000.0043.61
28905502005.12.28 05:08buy1.00euraud1.63011.63101.63812005.12.28 08:131.63100.000.0065.67
28906882005.12.28 05:52sell1.00gbpjpy202.90202.82202.152005.12.28 06:41202.820.000.0068.22
28909022005.12.28 06:41sell1.00gbpjpy202.74203.17201.992005.12.28 07:56203.170.000.00-366.74
28910892005.12.28 07:25sell1.00gbpusd1.73141.73531.72392005.12.28 08:121.73530.000.00-390.00
28911232005.12.28 07:28sell1.00eurusd1.18621.19001.17872005.12.28 08:121.19000.000.00-380.00
28913732005.12.28 07:56sell1.00gbpjpy203.10203.53202.352005.12.28 08:35203.530.000.00-366.77
28917592005.12.28 08:13sell1.00gbpusd1.73501.73891.72752005.12.28 08:501.73890.000.00-390.00
28917952005.12.28 08:13buy1.00euraud1.63121.63371.63922005.12.28 13:211.63370.000.00182.40
28923122005.12.28 08:35sell1.00gbpjpy203.44203.87202.692005.12.28 08:52203.870.000.00-366.93
28925052005.12.28 08:50sell1.00gbpusd1.73841.73791.73092005.12.28 11:091.73790.000.0050.00
28925762005.12.28 08:52sell1.00gbpjpy203.78203.51203.032005.12.28 11:07203.510.000.00230.47
28936192005.12.28 10:11buy1.00eurusd1.18991.19051.19792005.12.28 14:421.19050.000.0060.00
28941542005.12.28 11:07sell1.00gbpjpy203.44203.14202.692005.12.28 16:03203.140.000.00255.58
28941692005.12.28 11:09sell1.00gbpusd1.73741.73381.72992005.12.28 15:261.73380.000.00360.00
28950692005.12.28 13:21buy1.00euraud1.63411.63001.64212005.12.28 14:461.63000.000.00-299.42
28958152005.12.28 14:46buy1.00euraud1.63041.63101.63842005.12.28 16:051.63100.000.0043.80
28962022005.12.28 15:26sell1.00gbpusd1.73331.73061.72582005.12.28 16:261.73060.000.00270.00
28966992005.12.28 16:05buy1.00euraud1.63141.62731.63942005.12.28 17:531.62730.000.00-299.42
28969292005.12.28 16:26sell1.00gbpusd1.73011.72861.72262005.12.28 16:521.72860.000.00150.00
28971842005.12.28 16:52sell1.00gbpusd1.72831.72301.72082005.12.28 18:011.72080.000.00750.00
28976802005.12.28 17:53buy1.00euraud1.62731.62321.63532005.12.28 20:141.62320.000.00-298.44
28979522005.12.28 18:01sell1.00gbpusd1.72051.71531.71302005.12.28 18:131.71530.000.00520.00
28984102005.12.28 18:13sell1.00gbpusd1.71501.71891.70752005.12.28 19:041.71890.000.00-390.00
28988522005.12.28 19:04sell1.00gbpusd1.71861.71641.71112005.12.28 20:461.71640.000.00220.00
28994632005.12.28 20:14buy1.00euraud1.62341.62731.63142005.12.29 01:451.62730.003.83283.92
28996572005.12.28 20:46sell1.00gbpusd1.71591.71981.70842005.12.29 00:561.71980.00-15.75-390.00
29010362005.12.29 01:45buy1.00euraud1.62771.62361.63572005.12.29 03:191.62360.000.00-299.05
29014172005.12.29 03:19buy1.00euraud1.62371.62411.63172005.12.29 06:561.62410.000.0029.17
29030492005.12.29 08:31buy1.00euraud1.62391.62451.63192005.12.29 09:341.62450.000.0043.79
29036582005.12.29 09:34buy1.00euraud1.62481.62071.63282005.12.29 12:381.62070.000.00-299.42
29052452005.12.29 12:38buy1.00euraud1.62121.61711.62922005.12.29 16:171.61710.000.00-299.75
29071542005.12.29 16:17sell1.00euraud1.61711.61681.60962005.12.30 00:021.61680.003.4821.98
29085772005.12.29 20:00sell1.00gbpusd1.72451.72441.71702005.12.30 02:371.72440.00-5.2510.00
29092022005.12.30 00:00sell1.00eurusd1.18391.18771.17642005.12.30 04:231.18770.000.00-380.00
  0.00 -27.24 -2 999.30
Closed P/L: -3 026.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
29092522005.12.30 00:03sell1.00euraud1.61681.62071.6093 1.61830.000.00-110.01
29097082005.12.30 02:37sell1.00gbpusd1.72351.72741.7160 1.72620.000.00-270.00
29102412005.12.30 04:23sell1.00eurusd1.18731.19111.1798 1.18640.000.0090.00
  0.00 0.00 -290.01
 Floating P/L: -290.01
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -3 026.54 Floating P/L: -290.01 Margin: 4 095.05
Balance: 6 973.46 Equity: 6 683.45 Free Margin: 2 588.40
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 6 193.66 Gross Loss: 9 220.20 Total Net Profit: -3 026.54
Profit Factor: 0.67 Expected Payoff: -53.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 3 356.06 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 644.22 (16.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 57 Short Positions (won %): 37 (51.35%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 31 (54.39%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (45.61%)
Largest profit trade: 750.00 loss trade: -405.75
Average profit trade: 199.80 loss trade: -354.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 863.69) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-1 893.51)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 863.69 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 893.51 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2