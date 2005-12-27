MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 231299
|Name: tokyowalker
|Currency: USD
|2005 December 30, 05:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2881877
|2005.12.27 01:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2881879
|2005.12.27 01:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|201.97
|202.40
|201.22
|2005.12.27 01:59
|202.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-367.58
|2881880
|2005.12.27 01:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7306
|1.7345
|1.7231
|2005.12.27 09:14
|1.7345
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|2881881
|2005.12.27 01:18
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6193
|1.6243
|1.6273
|2005.12.27 06:50
|1.6243
|0.00
|0.00
|364.45
|2881991
|2005.12.27 01:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.36
|202.79
|201.61
|2005.12.27 02:33
|202.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-367.05
|2882125
|2005.12.27 02:33
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.72
|203.15
|201.97
|2005.12.27 10:17
|203.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-367.33
|2882901
|2005.12.27 06:50
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6246
|1.6270
|1.6326
|2005.12.27 09:53
|1.6270
|0.00
|0.00
|174.91
|2883690
|2005.12.27 09:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7341
|1.7380
|1.7266
|2005.12.27 12:03
|1.7380
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|2884229
|2005.12.27 09:53
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6271
|1.6280
|1.6351
|2005.12.27 11:31
|1.6280
|0.00
|0.00
|65.56
|2884473
|2005.12.27 10:17
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.08
|203.51
|202.33
|2005.12.27 12:31
|203.51
|0.00
|0.00
|-367.18
|2884854
|2005.12.27 11:31
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6280
|1.6339
|1.6360
|2005.12.27 19:30
|1.6360
|0.00
|0.00
|579.52
|2885198
|2005.12.27 12:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7380
|1.7371
|1.7305
|2005.12.27 13:41
|1.7371
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|2885424
|2005.12.27 12:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.44
|202.96
|202.69
|2005.12.27 15:02
|202.96
|0.00
|0.00
|410.05
|2886024
|2005.12.27 13:42
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7367
|1.7313
|1.7292
|2005.12.27 20:27
|1.7292
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|2886624
|2005.12.27 15:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.88
|202.84
|202.13
|2005.12.27 19:13
|202.84
|0.00
|0.00
|34.12
|2888111
|2005.12.27 19:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.76
|203.19
|202.01
|2005.12.28 01:13
|203.19
|0.00
|-9.57
|-365.96
|2888174
|2005.12.27 19:31
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6365
|1.6324
|1.6445
|2005.12.27 22:42
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|-297.04
|2888435
|2005.12.27 20:27
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7288
|1.7287
|1.7213
|2005.12.28 00:36
|1.7287
|0.00
|-5.25
|10.00
|2889095
|2005.12.27 22:42
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6329
|1.6288
|1.6409
|2005.12.28 02:53
|1.6288
|0.00
|1.27
|-298.07
|2889316
|2005.12.28 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1827
|1.1865
|1.1752
|2005.12.28 07:28
|1.1865
|0.00
|0.00
|-380.00
|2889452
|2005.12.28 00:36
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7279
|1.7318
|1.7204
|2005.12.28 07:25
|1.7318
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|2889682
|2005.12.28 01:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.11
|203.05
|202.36
|2005.12.28 02:32
|203.05
|0.00
|0.00
|51.11
|2890026
|2005.12.28 02:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.98
|202.97
|202.23
|2005.12.28 05:52
|202.97
|0.00
|0.00
|8.52
|2890098
|2005.12.28 02:53
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6291
|1.6297
|1.6371
|2005.12.28 05:08
|1.6297
|0.00
|0.00
|43.61
|2890550
|2005.12.28 05:08
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6301
|1.6310
|1.6381
|2005.12.28 08:13
|1.6310
|0.00
|0.00
|65.67
|2890688
|2005.12.28 05:52
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.90
|202.82
|202.15
|2005.12.28 06:41
|202.82
|0.00
|0.00
|68.22
|2890902
|2005.12.28 06:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.74
|203.17
|201.99
|2005.12.28 07:56
|203.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-366.74
|2891089
|2005.12.28 07:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7314
|1.7353
|1.7239
|2005.12.28 08:12
|1.7353
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|2891123
|2005.12.28 07:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1862
|1.1900
|1.1787
|2005.12.28 08:12
|1.1900
|0.00
|0.00
|-380.00
|2891373
|2005.12.28 07:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.10
|203.53
|202.35
|2005.12.28 08:35
|203.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-366.77
|2891759
|2005.12.28 08:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7350
|1.7389
|1.7275
|2005.12.28 08:50
|1.7389
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|2891795
|2005.12.28 08:13
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6312
|1.6337
|1.6392
|2005.12.28 13:21
|1.6337
|0.00
|0.00
|182.40
|2892312
|2005.12.28 08:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.44
|203.87
|202.69
|2005.12.28 08:52
|203.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-366.93
|2892505
|2005.12.28 08:50
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7384
|1.7379
|1.7309
|2005.12.28 11:09
|1.7379
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|2892576
|2005.12.28 08:52
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.78
|203.51
|203.03
|2005.12.28 11:07
|203.51
|0.00
|0.00
|230.47
|2893619
|2005.12.28 10:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1899
|1.1905
|1.1979
|2005.12.28 14:42
|1.1905
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|2894154
|2005.12.28 11:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.44
|203.14
|202.69
|2005.12.28 16:03
|203.14
|0.00
|0.00
|255.58
|2894169
|2005.12.28 11:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7374
|1.7338
|1.7299
|2005.12.28 15:26
|1.7338
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|2895069
|2005.12.28 13:21
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6341
|1.6300
|1.6421
|2005.12.28 14:46
|1.6300
|0.00
|0.00
|-299.42
|2895815
|2005.12.28 14:46
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6304
|1.6310
|1.6384
|2005.12.28 16:05
|1.6310
|0.00
|0.00
|43.80
|2896202
|2005.12.28 15:26
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7333
|1.7306
|1.7258
|2005.12.28 16:26
|1.7306
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|2896699
|2005.12.28 16:05
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6314
|1.6273
|1.6394
|2005.12.28 17:53
|1.6273
|0.00
|0.00
|-299.42
|2896929
|2005.12.28 16:26
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7301
|1.7286
|1.7226
|2005.12.28 16:52
|1.7286
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|2897184
|2005.12.28 16:52
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7283
|1.7230
|1.7208
|2005.12.28 18:01
|1.7208
|0.00
|0.00
|750.00
|2897680
|2005.12.28 17:53
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6273
|1.6232
|1.6353
|2005.12.28 20:14
|1.6232
|0.00
|0.00
|-298.44
|2897952
|2005.12.28 18:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7205
|1.7153
|1.7130
|2005.12.28 18:13
|1.7153
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|2898410
|2005.12.28 18:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7150
|1.7189
|1.7075
|2005.12.28 19:04
|1.7189
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|2898852
|2005.12.28 19:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7186
|1.7164
|1.7111
|2005.12.28 20:46
|1.7164
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|2899463
|2005.12.28 20:14
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6234
|1.6273
|1.6314
|2005.12.29 01:45
|1.6273
|0.00
|3.83
|283.92
|2899657
|2005.12.28 20:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7159
|1.7198
|1.7084
|2005.12.29 00:56
|1.7198
|0.00
|-15.75
|-390.00
|2901036
|2005.12.29 01:45
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6277
|1.6236
|1.6357
|2005.12.29 03:19
|1.6236
|0.00
|0.00
|-299.05
|2901417
|2005.12.29 03:19
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6237
|1.6241
|1.6317
|2005.12.29 06:56
|1.6241
|0.00
|0.00
|29.17
|2903049
|2005.12.29 08:31
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6239
|1.6245
|1.6319
|2005.12.29 09:34
|1.6245
|0.00
|0.00
|43.79
|2903658
|2005.12.29 09:34
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6248
|1.6207
|1.6328
|2005.12.29 12:38
|1.6207
|0.00
|0.00
|-299.42
|2905245
|2005.12.29 12:38
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6212
|1.6171
|1.6292
|2005.12.29 16:17
|1.6171
|0.00
|0.00
|-299.75
|2907154
|2005.12.29 16:17
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6171
|1.6168
|1.6096
|2005.12.30 00:02
|1.6168
|0.00
|3.48
|21.98
|2908577
|2005.12.29 20:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7245
|1.7244
|1.7170
|2005.12.30 02:37
|1.7244
|0.00
|-5.25
|10.00
|2909202
|2005.12.30 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1839
|1.1877
|1.1764
|2005.12.30 04:23
|1.1877
|0.00
|0.00
|-380.00
|
|0.00
|-27.24
|-2 999.30
|Closed P/L:
|-3 026.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2909252
|2005.12.30 00:03
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6168
|1.6207
|1.6093
|
|1.6183
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.01
|2909708
|2005.12.30 02:37
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7235
|1.7274
|1.7160
|
|1.7262
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.00
|2910241
|2005.12.30 04:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1873
|1.1911
|1.1798
|
|1.1864
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-290.01
|
|Floating P/L:
|-290.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-3 026.54
|Floating P/L:
|-290.01
|Margin:
|4 095.05
|Balance:
|6 973.46
|Equity:
|6 683.45
|Free Margin:
|2 588.40
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 193.66
|Gross Loss:
|9 220.20
|Total Net Profit:
|-3 026.54
|Profit Factor:
|0.67
|Expected Payoff:
|-53.10
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3 356.06
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 644.22 (16.4%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|57
|Short Positions (won %):
|37 (51.35%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|31 (54.39%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|26 (45.61%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|750.00
|loss trade:
|-405.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|199.80
|loss trade:
|-354.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 863.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-1 893.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 863.69 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 893.51 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2