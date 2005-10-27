Alpari Ltd.

Account: 103193 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 31, 14:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
15622942005.10.27 13:04balanceDeposit5 000.00
15840462005.10.28 14:53sell0.10gbpusd1.77880.00001.77782005.10.28 15:141.77780.000.007.00
15971762005.10.31 08:20sell0.10usdchf1.28111.28051.27362005.10.31 10:421.28050.000.004.69
15971772005.10.31 08:20buy0.10gbpusd1.77651.78021.78452005.10.31 10:491.78020.000.0025.90
16001872005.10.31 10:42sell0.10usdchf1.28011.28411.27262005.10.31 12:041.28410.000.00-31.15
16004182005.10.31 10:49buy0.10gbpusd1.78071.77661.78872005.10.31 12:071.77660.000.00-28.70
16023262005.10.31 12:08buy0.10gbpusd1.77671.77751.78472005.10.31 13:311.77750.000.005.60
Closed P/L: -16.66
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
16020732005.10.31 12:04sell0.10usdchf1.28341.28771.2762 1.28610.000.00-20.99
16038202005.10.31 13:31buy0.10gbpusd1.77771.77361.7857 1.77710.000.00-4.20
 Floating P/L: -25.19
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -16.66 Floating P/L: -25.19 Margin: 224.44
Balance: 4 983.34 Equity: 4 958.15 Free Margin: 4 733.71
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 43.19 Gross Loss: 59.85 Total Net Profit: -16.66
Profit Factor: 0.72 Expected Payoff: -2.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 22.26 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 25.90 loss trade: -31.15
Average profit trade: 10.80 loss trade: -29.92
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (37.59) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-59.85)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 37.59 (3) consecutive loss (count): -59.85 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2