MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 229476 Name: meme Currency: USD 2005 December 26, 08:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
28625992005.12.22 16:37balanceDeposit100 000.00
28626222005.12.22 16:38sell1.00gbpusd1.74101.73821.73352005.12.22 17:431.73820.000.00280.00
28626882005.12.22 16:39sell1.00eurusd1.18821.18821.18072005.12.22 17:401.18820.000.000.00
28628902005.12.22 16:49sell1.00gbpjpy202.83202.67202.082005.12.22 17:00202.670.000.00137.10
28630322005.12.22 16:58buy1.00euraud1.62281.62381.63082005.12.22 19:121.62380.000.0073.06
28630992005.12.22 17:00sell1.00gbpjpy202.56203.02201.842005.12.23 13:04202.360.00-9.64171.41
28634952005.12.22 17:40sell1.00eurusd1.18791.19171.18042005.12.22 19:321.18620.000.00170.00
28635172005.12.22 17:43sell1.00gbpusd1.73781.73631.73032005.12.23 13:011.73510.00-5.25270.00
28641532005.12.22 19:12buy1.00euraud1.62431.62431.63232005.12.23 11:581.62610.001.28131.42
28643272005.12.22 19:32sell1.00eurusd1.18601.18591.17852005.12.23 13:401.18430.001.50170.00
28689202005.12.23 11:58buy1.00euraud1.62681.62271.63482005.12.23 13:001.62270.000.00-299.22
28694302005.12.23 13:00buy1.00euraud1.62281.62341.63082005.12.23 13:141.62510.000.00167.83
28695562005.12.23 13:01sell1.00gbpusd1.73491.73321.72742005.12.23 15:021.73150.000.00340.00
28696142005.12.23 13:04sell1.00gbpjpy202.27202.70201.522005.12.23 16:15202.110.000.00137.02
28697372005.12.23 13:14buy1.00euraud1.62551.62551.63352005.12.23 14:301.62550.000.000.00
28700762005.12.23 13:40sell1.00eurusd1.18391.18771.17642005.12.23 16:331.18770.000.00-380.00
28706482005.12.23 14:30buy1.00euraud1.62581.62601.63382005.12.23 14:561.62800.000.00160.14
28709792005.12.23 14:57buy1.00euraud1.62821.62821.63622005.12.23 16:131.62820.000.000.00
28711942005.12.23 15:02sell1.00gbpusd1.73121.73511.72972005.12.23 19:381.73510.000.00-390.00
28719002005.12.23 16:13buy1.00euraud1.62851.62861.63652005.12.23 16:191.63060.000.00152.71
28719282005.12.23 16:15sell1.00gbpjpy202.04202.47201.292005.12.23 16:29201.880.000.00137.24
28719872005.12.23 16:19buy1.00euraud1.63081.63081.63882005.12.23 16:321.63080.000.000.00
28721222005.12.23 16:29sell1.00gbpjpy201.79202.22201.042005.12.23 16:49201.660.000.00111.64
28721592005.12.23 16:32buy1.00euraud1.63151.62711.63302005.12.23 17:501.62710.000.00-320.50
28721892005.12.23 16:33sell1.00eurusd1.18761.19141.18012005.12.23 16:471.18660.000.00100.00
28723812005.12.23 16:48sell1.00eurusd1.18621.19001.18452005.12.23 18:381.18450.000.00170.00
28723892005.12.23 16:49sell1.00gbpjpy201.59201.99201.422005.12.23 18:22201.420.000.00146.16
28728162005.12.23 17:50buy1.00euraud1.62731.62911.63562005.12.23 19:521.63090.000.00261.94
28729812005.12.23 18:22sell1.00gbpjpy201.34201.77200.592005.12.23 19:40201.770.000.00-369.67
28734162005.12.23 19:38sell1.00gbpusd1.73461.73851.73302005.12.23 22:591.73300.000.00160.00
28734312005.12.23 19:41sell1.00gbpjpy201.68202.11201.532005.12.23 22:39201.530.000.00129.07
28734722005.12.23 19:53buy1.00euraud1.63151.62741.63302005.12.26 00:011.62740.001.28-298.81
28739642005.12.23 22:39sell1.00gbpjpy201.44201.87200.692005.12.26 00:01201.870.00-9.67-369.13
28745762005.12.26 00:25sell1.00gbpjpy201.75201.46201.002005.12.26 02:11201.460.000.00249.72
28745792005.12.26 00:25buy1.00euraud1.62721.62311.63522005.12.26 01:471.62310.000.00-299.55
28747912005.12.26 02:11sell1.00gbpjpy201.38201.81201.252005.12.26 06:00201.810.000.00-369.16
28740012005.12.23 22:59sell1.00gbpusd1.73301.73691.73182005.12.26 06:081.73180.00-5.25120.00
28755762005.12.26 06:00sell1.00gbpjpy201.71202.14200.962005.12.26 08:12202.140.000.00-368.85
28756012005.12.26 06:08sell1.00gbpusd1.73131.73521.72382005.12.26 08:371.73520.000.00-390.00
  0.00 -25.75 91.57
Closed P/L: 65.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
28747312005.12.26 01:47buy1.00euraud1.62351.61941.6248 1.62160.000.00-138.83
28731702005.12.23 18:38sell1.00eurusd1.18431.18811.1830 1.18560.001.50-130.00
28761182005.12.26 08:12sell1.00gbpjpy202.07202.50201.32 202.060.000.008.59
28762652005.12.26 08:38sell1.00gbpusd1.73471.73861.7272 1.73500.000.00-30.00
  0.00 1.50 -290.24
 Floating P/L: -288.74
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 65.82 Floating P/L: -288.74 Margin: 5 839.05
Balance: 100 065.82 Equity: 99 777.08 Free Margin: 93 938.03