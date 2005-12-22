MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 229476
|Name: meme
|Currency: USD
|2005 December 26, 08:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2862599
|2005.12.22 16:37
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|2862622
|2005.12.22 16:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7410
|1.7382
|1.7335
|2005.12.22 17:43
|1.7382
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|2862688
|2005.12.22 16:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1882
|1.1882
|1.1807
|2005.12.22 17:40
|1.1882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2862890
|2005.12.22 16:49
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.83
|202.67
|202.08
|2005.12.22 17:00
|202.67
|0.00
|0.00
|137.10
|2863032
|2005.12.22 16:58
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6228
|1.6238
|1.6308
|2005.12.22 19:12
|1.6238
|0.00
|0.00
|73.06
|2863099
|2005.12.22 17:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.56
|203.02
|201.84
|2005.12.23 13:04
|202.36
|0.00
|-9.64
|171.41
|2863495
|2005.12.22 17:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1879
|1.1917
|1.1804
|2005.12.22 19:32
|1.1862
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|2863517
|2005.12.22 17:43
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7378
|1.7363
|1.7303
|2005.12.23 13:01
|1.7351
|0.00
|-5.25
|270.00
|2864153
|2005.12.22 19:12
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6243
|1.6243
|1.6323
|2005.12.23 11:58
|1.6261
|0.00
|1.28
|131.42
|2864327
|2005.12.22 19:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1860
|1.1859
|1.1785
|2005.12.23 13:40
|1.1843
|0.00
|1.50
|170.00
|2868920
|2005.12.23 11:58
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6268
|1.6227
|1.6348
|2005.12.23 13:00
|1.6227
|0.00
|0.00
|-299.22
|2869430
|2005.12.23 13:00
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6228
|1.6234
|1.6308
|2005.12.23 13:14
|1.6251
|0.00
|0.00
|167.83
|2869556
|2005.12.23 13:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7349
|1.7332
|1.7274
|2005.12.23 15:02
|1.7315
|0.00
|0.00
|340.00
|2869614
|2005.12.23 13:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.27
|202.70
|201.52
|2005.12.23 16:15
|202.11
|0.00
|0.00
|137.02
|2869737
|2005.12.23 13:14
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6255
|1.6255
|1.6335
|2005.12.23 14:30
|1.6255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2870076
|2005.12.23 13:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1839
|1.1877
|1.1764
|2005.12.23 16:33
|1.1877
|0.00
|0.00
|-380.00
|2870648
|2005.12.23 14:30
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6258
|1.6260
|1.6338
|2005.12.23 14:56
|1.6280
|0.00
|0.00
|160.14
|2870979
|2005.12.23 14:57
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6282
|1.6282
|1.6362
|2005.12.23 16:13
|1.6282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2871194
|2005.12.23 15:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7312
|1.7351
|1.7297
|2005.12.23 19:38
|1.7351
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|2871900
|2005.12.23 16:13
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6285
|1.6286
|1.6365
|2005.12.23 16:19
|1.6306
|0.00
|0.00
|152.71
|2871928
|2005.12.23 16:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.04
|202.47
|201.29
|2005.12.23 16:29
|201.88
|0.00
|0.00
|137.24
|2871987
|2005.12.23 16:19
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6308
|1.6308
|1.6388
|2005.12.23 16:32
|1.6308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2872122
|2005.12.23 16:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|201.79
|202.22
|201.04
|2005.12.23 16:49
|201.66
|0.00
|0.00
|111.64
|2872159
|2005.12.23 16:32
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6315
|1.6271
|1.6330
|2005.12.23 17:50
|1.6271
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.50
|2872189
|2005.12.23 16:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1876
|1.1914
|1.1801
|2005.12.23 16:47
|1.1866
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2872381
|2005.12.23 16:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1862
|1.1900
|1.1845
|2005.12.23 18:38
|1.1845
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|2872389
|2005.12.23 16:49
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|201.59
|201.99
|201.42
|2005.12.23 18:22
|201.42
|0.00
|0.00
|146.16
|2872816
|2005.12.23 17:50
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6273
|1.6291
|1.6356
|2005.12.23 19:52
|1.6309
|0.00
|0.00
|261.94
|2872981
|2005.12.23 18:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|201.34
|201.77
|200.59
|2005.12.23 19:40
|201.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-369.67
|2873416
|2005.12.23 19:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7346
|1.7385
|1.7330
|2005.12.23 22:59
|1.7330
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|2873431
|2005.12.23 19:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|201.68
|202.11
|201.53
|2005.12.23 22:39
|201.53
|0.00
|0.00
|129.07
|2873472
|2005.12.23 19:53
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6315
|1.6274
|1.6330
|2005.12.26 00:01
|1.6274
|0.00
|1.28
|-298.81
|2873964
|2005.12.23 22:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|201.44
|201.87
|200.69
|2005.12.26 00:01
|201.87
|0.00
|-9.67
|-369.13
|2874576
|2005.12.26 00:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|201.75
|201.46
|201.00
|2005.12.26 02:11
|201.46
|0.00
|0.00
|249.72
|2874579
|2005.12.26 00:25
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6272
|1.6231
|1.6352
|2005.12.26 01:47
|1.6231
|0.00
|0.00
|-299.55
|2874791
|2005.12.26 02:11
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|201.38
|201.81
|201.25
|2005.12.26 06:00
|201.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-369.16
|2874001
|2005.12.23 22:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7330
|1.7369
|1.7318
|2005.12.26 06:08
|1.7318
|0.00
|-5.25
|120.00
|2875576
|2005.12.26 06:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|201.71
|202.14
|200.96
|2005.12.26 08:12
|202.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-368.85
|2875601
|2005.12.26 06:08
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7313
|1.7352
|1.7238
|2005.12.26 08:37
|1.7352
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|
|0.00
|-25.75
|91.57
|Closed P/L:
|65.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2874731
|2005.12.26 01:47
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6235
|1.6194
|1.6248
|
|1.6216
|0.00
|0.00
|-138.83
|2873170
|2005.12.23 18:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1843
|1.1881
|1.1830
|
|1.1856
|0.00
|1.50
|-130.00
|2876118
|2005.12.26 08:12
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.07
|202.50
|201.32
|
|202.06
|0.00
|0.00
|8.59
|2876265
|2005.12.26 08:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7347
|1.7386
|1.7272
|
|1.7350
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|0.00
|1.50
|-290.24
|
|Floating P/L:
|-288.74
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|65.82
|Floating P/L:
|-288.74
|Margin:
|5 839.05
|Balance:
|100 065.82
|Equity:
|99 777.08
|Free Margin:
|93 938.03