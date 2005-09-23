GoldWarrior02b on USDCHF,M15
OpTimeTypeTicketLotsPriceSL / TPProfitBalance
12005.09.23 00:44sell11.001.27921.3792 / 1.2642  
22005.10.06 13:52close11.001.27451.3792 / 1.2642368.7710368.77
32005.10.11 06:29sell21.001.28861.3886 / 1.2736  
42005.10.12 13:37close21.001.28461.3886 / 1.2736311.3810680.15
52005.10.12 23:44sell31.001.28651.3865 / 1.2715  
62005.10.14 16:07close31.001.28231.3865 / 1.2715327.5411007.69
72005.10.17 01:14buy41.001.28201.1820 / 1.2970  
82005.10.17 08:52close41.001.28761.1820 / 1.2970434.9211442.61
92005.10.19 23:29sell51.001.29581.3958 / 1.2808  
102005.10.20 15:37close51.001.29131.3958 / 1.2808348.4911791.09
112005.10.21 11:14sell61.001.28671.3867 / 1.2717  
122005.10.25 10:52close61.001.28221.3867 / 1.2717350.9612142.05
132005.10.25 23:14buy71.001.27621.1762 / 1.2912  
142005.10.26 07:52close71.001.28121.1762 / 1.2912390.2612532.31
152005.10.26 14:29buy81.001.28071.1807 / 1.2957  
162005.10.26 23:48close81.001.28491.1807 / 1.2957326.8712859.19
172005.10.27 13:59buy91.001.27441.1744 / 1.2894  
182005.10.28 16:22close91.001.27931.1744 / 1.2894383.0213242.21
192005.10.31 21:59buy101.001.28891.1889 / 1.3039  
202005.11.03 19:52close101.001.29351.1889 / 1.3039355.6213597.83
212005.11.04 16:14sell111.001.30581.4058 / 1.2908  
222005.11.28 19:07close111.001.29981.4058 / 1.2908461.6114059.44
232005.11.29 07:29buy121.001.30901.2090 / 1.3240  
242005.11.29 13:22close121.001.31371.2090 / 1.3240357.7714417.21
252005.11.30 00:44sell131.001.31411.4141 / 1.2991  
262005.11.30 00:45close131.001.31411.4141 / 1.29910.0014417.21
Summary:4417.2144.17%
 
Performance report
Initial deposit10000.00Spread5 pointsModel"OHLC"
Total net profit4417.21
Gross profit4417.21Gross loss0.00
 
Total trades13
Winning trades13Losing trades0
Largest winning trade461.61Largest losing trade0.00
 
Max consecutive winners13 (4417.21)Max consecutive losers0 (0.00)
Avg consecutive winners13Avg consecutive losers0
Max consecutive profit4417.21 (13)Max consecutive loss0.00 (0)
 
Absolute drawdown0.00Max drawdown0.00 (0.0%)