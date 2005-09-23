|Op
|Time
|Type
|Ticket
|Lots
|Price
|SL / TP
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.09.23 00:44
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.2792
|1.3792 / 1.2642
|
|
|2
|2005.10.06 13:52
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.2745
|1.3792 / 1.2642
|368.77
|10368.77
|3
|2005.10.11 06:29
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.2886
|1.3886 / 1.2736
|
|
|4
|2005.10.12 13:37
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.2846
|1.3886 / 1.2736
|311.38
|10680.15
|5
|2005.10.12 23:44
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.2865
|1.3865 / 1.2715
|
|
|6
|2005.10.14 16:07
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.2823
|1.3865 / 1.2715
|327.54
|11007.69
|7
|2005.10.17 01:14
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.2820
|1.1820 / 1.2970
|
|
|8
|2005.10.17 08:52
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.2876
|1.1820 / 1.2970
|434.92
|11442.61
|9
|2005.10.19 23:29
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.2958
|1.3958 / 1.2808
|
|
|10
|2005.10.20 15:37
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.2913
|1.3958 / 1.2808
|348.49
|11791.09
|11
|2005.10.21 11:14
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.2867
|1.3867 / 1.2717
|
|
|12
|2005.10.25 10:52
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.2822
|1.3867 / 1.2717
|350.96
|12142.05
|13
|2005.10.25 23:14
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.2762
|1.1762 / 1.2912
|
|
|14
|2005.10.26 07:52
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.2812
|1.1762 / 1.2912
|390.26
|12532.31
|15
|2005.10.26 14:29
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.2807
|1.1807 / 1.2957
|
|
|16
|2005.10.26 23:48
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.2849
|1.1807 / 1.2957
|326.87
|12859.19
|17
|2005.10.27 13:59
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.2744
|1.1744 / 1.2894
|
|
|18
|2005.10.28 16:22
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.2793
|1.1744 / 1.2894
|383.02
|13242.21
|19
|2005.10.31 21:59
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.2889
|1.1889 / 1.3039
|
|
|20
|2005.11.03 19:52
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.2935
|1.1889 / 1.3039
|355.62
|13597.83
|21
|2005.11.04 16:14
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.3058
|1.4058 / 1.2908
|
|
|22
|2005.11.28 19:07
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.2998
|1.4058 / 1.2908
|461.61
|14059.44
|23
|2005.11.29 07:29
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.3090
|1.2090 / 1.3240
|
|
|24
|2005.11.29 13:22
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.3137
|1.2090 / 1.3240
|357.77
|14417.21
|25
|2005.11.30 00:44
|sell
|13
|1.00
|1.3141
|1.4141 / 1.2991
|
|
|26
|2005.11.30 00:45
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.3141
|1.4141 / 1.2991
|0.00
|14417.21
|Summary:
|4417.21
|44.17%
|
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Spread
|5 points
|Model
|"OHLC"
|Total net profit
|4417.21
|Gross profit
|4417.21
|Gross loss
|0.00
|
|Total trades
|13
|Winning trades
|13
|Losing trades
|0
|Largest winning trade
|461.61
|Largest losing trade
|0.00
|
|Max consecutive winners
|13 (4417.21)
|Max consecutive losers
|0 (0.00)
|Avg consecutive winners
|13
|Avg consecutive losers
|0
|Max consecutive profit
|4417.21 (13)
|Max consecutive loss
|0.00 (0)
|
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Max drawdown
|0.00 (0.0%)