|Account: 5617
|Name: BunoFX_JTPOdu 29112005
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 30, 17:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|222945
|2005.11.29 13:09
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|222947
|2005.11.29 13:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7261
|0.0000
|1.7286
|2005.11.30 13:07
|1.7266
|0.00
|2.25
|50.00
|224412
|2005.11.30 13:08
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7266
|1.7265
|1.7241
|2005.11.30 14:00
|1.7256
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|224516
|2005.11.30 14:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7258
|1.7262
|1.7283
|2005.11.30 14:47
|1.7262
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|224581
|2005.11.30 14:50
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7266
|0.0000
|1.7241
|2005.11.30 15:04
|1.7266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224619
|2005.11.30 15:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7262
|1.7263
|1.7287
|2005.11.30 16:23
|1.7287
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|224733
|2005.11.30 16:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7294
|1.7297
|1.7319
|2005.11.30 16:37
|1.7319
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|224797
|2005.11.30 16:38
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7324
|1.7327
|1.7349
|2005.11.30 16:54
|1.7327
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|224866
|2005.11.30 16:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7325
|1.7323
|1.7300
|2005.11.30 17:00
|1.7300
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|
|0.00
|2.25
|970.00
|Closed P/L:
|972.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|224883
|2005.11.30 17:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7306
|0.0000
|1.7281
|
|1.7320
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-140.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|972.25
|Floating P/L:
|-140.00
|Margin:
|1 730.60
|Balance:
|10 972.25
|Equity:
|10 832.25
|Free Margin:
|9 101.65
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|972.25
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|972.25
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|121.53
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|250.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|121.53
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (972.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|972.25 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|0