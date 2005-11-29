MoneyTec LLC

Account: 5617 Name: BunoFX_JTPOdu 29112005 Currency: USD 2005 November 30, 17:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
2229452005.11.29 13:09balanceDeposit10 000.00
2229472005.11.29 13:09buy1.00gbpusd1.72610.00001.72862005.11.30 13:071.72660.002.2550.00
2244122005.11.30 13:08sell1.00gbpusd1.72661.72651.72412005.11.30 14:001.72560.000.00100.00
2245162005.11.30 14:09buy1.00gbpusd1.72581.72621.72832005.11.30 14:471.72620.000.0040.00
2245812005.11.30 14:50sell1.00gbpusd1.72660.00001.72412005.11.30 15:041.72660.000.000.00
2246192005.11.30 15:05buy1.00gbpusd1.72621.72631.72872005.11.30 16:231.72870.000.00250.00
2247332005.11.30 16:24buy1.00gbpusd1.72941.72971.73192005.11.30 16:371.73190.000.00250.00
2247972005.11.30 16:38buy1.00gbpusd1.73241.73271.73492005.11.30 16:541.73270.000.0030.00
2248662005.11.30 16:56sell1.00gbpusd1.73251.73231.73002005.11.30 17:001.73000.000.00250.00
  0.00 2.25 970.00
Closed P/L: 972.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
2248832005.11.30 17:01sell1.00gbpusd1.73060.00001.7281 1.73200.000.00-140.00
  0.00 0.00 -140.00
 Floating P/L: -140.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 972.25 Floating P/L: -140.00 Margin: 1 730.60
Balance: 10 972.25 Equity: 10 832.25 Free Margin: 9 101.65
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 972.25 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 972.25
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 121.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 250.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 121.53 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (972.25) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 972.25 (8) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 0