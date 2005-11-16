|Account: 16143
|Name: BunoFX_ea_ST4+Lag
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 25, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|199325
|2005.11.16 13:18
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|207986
|2005.11.21 01:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7157
|0.0000
|1.7132
|2005.11.22 09:40
|1.7132
|0.00
|-3.15
|175.00
|207987
|2005.11.21 01:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7157
|1.7156
|1.7132
|2005.11.22 09:40
|1.7132
|0.00
|-3.15
|175.00
|214072
|2005.11.22 09:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7119
|1.7118
|1.7094
|2005.11.22 14:12
|1.7094
|0.00
|0.00
|175.00
|215241
|2005.11.22 14:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7093
|1.7091
|1.7068
|2005.11.22 16:13
|1.7091
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|215557
|2005.11.22 16:15
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7108
|0.0000
|1.7133
|2005.11.22 16:46
|1.7133
|0.00
|0.00
|175.00
|215776
|2005.11.22 16:49
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7128
|1.7129
|1.7153
|2005.11.22 18:04
|1.7153
|0.00
|0.00
|175.00
|216086
|2005.11.22 18:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7158
|0.0000
|1.7183
|2005.11.22 20:08
|1.7183
|0.00
|0.00
|175.00
|216437
|2005.11.22 20:08
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7189
|1.7191
|1.7214
|2005.11.22 20:17
|1.7214
|0.00
|0.00
|175.00
|216573
|2005.11.22 20:18
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7221
|1.7223
|1.7246
|2005.11.23 07:14
|1.7246
|0.00
|1.05
|175.00
|217828
|2005.11.23 07:15
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7261
|1.7262
|1.7286
|2005.11.24 12:00
|1.7262
|0.00
|3.15
|7.00
|221421
|2005.11.24 12:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7263
|0.0000
|1.7238
|2005.11.24 12:24
|1.7251
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|221471
|2005.11.24 12:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7245
|1.7243
|1.7220
|2005.11.24 17:54
|1.7227
|0.00
|0.00
|126.00
|222038
|2005.11.24 17:55
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7222
|1.7222
|1.7197
|2005.11.25 08:21
|1.7222
|0.00
|-3.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.25
|1 631.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 625.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|222854
|2005.11.25 08:22
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7221
|0.0000
|1.7246
|1.7142
|0.00
|1.05
|-553.00
|0.00
|1.05
|-553.00
|Floating P/L:
|-551.95
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 625.75
|Floating P/L:
|-551.95
|Margin:
|1 205.47
|Balance:
|11 625.75
|Equity:
|11 073.80
|Free Margin:
|9 868.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 628.90
|Gross Loss:
|3.15
|Total Net Profit:
|1 625.75
|Profit Factor:
|517.11
|Expected Payoff:
|125.06
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (92.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (7.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|176.05
|loss trade:
|-3.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|135.74
|loss trade:
|-3.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (1 628.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-3.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 628.90 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.15 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|1