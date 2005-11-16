Gimex Group

Account: 16143 Name: BunoFX_ea_ST4+Lag Currency: USD 2005 November 25, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1993252005.11.16 13:18balanceDeposit10 000.00
2079862005.11.21 01:28sell1.00gbpusd1.71570.00001.71322005.11.22 09:401.71320.00-3.15175.00
2079872005.11.21 01:28sell1.00gbpusd1.71571.71561.71322005.11.22 09:401.71320.00-3.15175.00
2140722005.11.22 09:41sell1.00gbpusd1.71191.71181.70942005.11.22 14:121.70940.000.00175.00
2152412005.11.22 14:13sell1.00gbpusd1.70931.70911.70682005.11.22 16:131.70910.000.0014.00
2155572005.11.22 16:15buy1.00gbpusd1.71080.00001.71332005.11.22 16:461.71330.000.00175.00
2157762005.11.22 16:49buy1.00gbpusd1.71281.71291.71532005.11.22 18:041.71530.000.00175.00
2160862005.11.22 18:05buy1.00gbpusd1.71580.00001.71832005.11.22 20:081.71830.000.00175.00
2164372005.11.22 20:08buy1.00gbpusd1.71891.71911.72142005.11.22 20:171.72140.000.00175.00
2165732005.11.22 20:18buy1.00gbpusd1.72211.72231.72462005.11.23 07:141.72460.001.05175.00
2178282005.11.23 07:15buy1.00gbpusd1.72611.72621.72862005.11.24 12:001.72620.003.157.00
2214212005.11.24 12:01sell1.00gbpusd1.72630.00001.72382005.11.24 12:241.72510.000.0084.00
2214712005.11.24 12:25sell1.00gbpusd1.72451.72431.72202005.11.24 17:541.72270.000.00126.00
2220382005.11.24 17:55sell1.00gbpusd1.72221.72221.71972005.11.25 08:211.72220.00-3.150.00
  0.00 -5.25 1 631.00
Closed P/L: 1 625.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
2228542005.11.25 08:22buy1.00gbpusd1.72210.00001.7246 1.71420.001.05-553.00
  0.00 1.05 -553.00
 Floating P/L: -551.95
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 625.75 Floating P/L: -551.95 Margin: 1 205.47
Balance: 11 625.75 Equity: 11 073.80 Free Margin: 9 868.33
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 1 628.90 Gross Loss: 3.15 Total Net Profit: 1 625.75
Profit Factor: 517.11 Expected Payoff: 125.06  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (92.31%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (7.69%)
Largest profit trade: 176.05 loss trade: -3.15
Average profit trade: 135.74 loss trade: -3.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (1 628.90) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 628.90 (12) consecutive loss (count): -3.15 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 1