|Account: 6025
|Name: BunoFX_ganbaStarategy_du_06.12.2005
|Currency: USD
|2005 December 7, 08:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|235014
|2005.12.06 16:26
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|235025
|2005.12.06 16:31
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|120.96
|120.70
|121.06
|2005.12.06 22:43
|121.06
|0.00
|0.00
|24.78
|235096
|2005.12.06 17:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7407
|1.7433
|1.7397
|2005.12.06 17:10
|1.7397
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|235125
|2005.12.06 17:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7407
|1.7433
|1.7397
|2005.12.06 18:09
|1.7433
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|235191
|2005.12.06 18:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3054
|1.3027
|1.3064
|2005.12.06 21:24
|1.3064
|0.00
|0.00
|7.65
|235198
|2005.12.06 18:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1803
|1.1829
|1.1793
|2005.12.06 18:27
|1.1793
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|235199
|2005.12.06 18:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7428
|1.7454
|1.7418
|2005.12.06 18:27
|1.7418
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|235249
|2005.12.06 18:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7416
|1.7442
|1.7406
|2005.12.06 21:59
|1.7406
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|235265
|2005.12.06 18:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1802
|1.1828
|1.1792
|2005.12.06 20:13
|1.1792
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|235853
|2005.12.06 22:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.27
|121.53
|121.17
|2005.12.06 22:43
|121.17
|0.00
|0.00
|8.25
|235900
|2005.12.06 23:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1777
|1.1751
|1.1787
|2005.12.06 23:24
|1.1787
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|235982
|2005.12.06 23:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.65
|120.39
|120.75
|2005.12.07 00:15
|120.75
|0.00
|0.25
|8.28
|236171
|2005.12.07 01:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.04
|121.30
|120.94
|2005.12.07 03:26
|120.94
|0.00
|0.00
|8.27
|236202
|2005.12.07 02:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7380
|1.7354
|1.7390
|2005.12.07 03:17
|1.7390
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|236366
|2005.12.07 06:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7375
|1.7349
|1.7385
|2005.12.07 07:24
|1.7349
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|236384
|2005.12.07 06:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1764
|1.1738
|1.1774
|2005.12.07 07:28
|1.1738
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|236405
|2005.12.07 06:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.13
|121.39
|121.03
|2005.12.07 07:55
|121.03
|0.00
|0.00
|8.26
|236420
|2005.12.07 07:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3091
|1.3118
|1.3081
|2005.12.07 07:28
|1.3118
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.58
|236469
|2005.12.07 07:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7353
|1.7327
|1.7363
|2005.12.07 08:08
|1.7363
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|236527
|2005.12.07 07:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3114
|1.3141
|1.3104
|2005.12.07 08:05
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|7.63
|236531
|2005.12.07 07:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1743
|1.1717
|1.1753
|2005.12.07 07:56
|1.1753
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|236603
|2005.12.07 07:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1756
|1.1730
|1.1766
|2005.12.07 08:32
|1.1766
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|0.00
|0.25
|74.54
|Closed P/L:
|74.79
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|236633
|2005.12.07 08:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3104
|1.3131
|1.3094
|
|1.3098
|0.00
|0.00
|4.58
|
|0.00
|0.00
|4.58
|
|Floating P/L:
|4.58
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|74.79
|Floating P/L:
|4.58
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|10 074.79
|Equity:
|10 079.37
|Free Margin:
|9 979.37
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|173.37
|Gross Loss:
|98.58
|Total Net Profit:
|74.79
|Profit Factor:
|1.76
|Expected Payoff:
|3.56
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|26.00 (0.3%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (80.95%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (19.05%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|24.78
|loss trade:
|-26.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.20
|loss trade:
|-24.65
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (92.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-52.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|92.70 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-52.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1