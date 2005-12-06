MoneyTec LLC

Account: 6025 Name: BunoFX_ganbaStarategy_du_06.12.2005 Currency: USD 2005 December 7, 08:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
2350142005.12.06 16:26balanceDeposit10 000.00
2350252005.12.06 16:31buy0.30usdjpy120.96120.70121.062005.12.06 22:43121.060.000.0024.78
2350962005.12.06 17:03sell0.10gbpusd1.74071.74331.73972005.12.06 17:101.73970.000.0010.00
2351252005.12.06 17:28sell0.10gbpusd1.74071.74331.73972005.12.06 18:091.74330.000.00-26.00
2351912005.12.06 18:07buy0.10usdchf1.30541.30271.30642005.12.06 21:241.30640.000.007.65
2351982005.12.06 18:09sell0.10eurusd1.18031.18291.17932005.12.06 18:271.17930.000.0010.00
2351992005.12.06 18:09sell0.10gbpusd1.74281.74541.74182005.12.06 18:271.74180.000.0010.00
2352492005.12.06 18:28sell0.10gbpusd1.74161.74421.74062005.12.06 21:591.74060.000.0010.00
2352652005.12.06 18:45sell0.10eurusd1.18021.18281.17922005.12.06 20:131.17920.000.0010.00
2358532005.12.06 22:43sell0.10usdjpy121.27121.53121.172005.12.06 22:43121.170.000.008.25
2359002005.12.06 23:10buy0.10eurusd1.17771.17511.17872005.12.06 23:241.17870.000.0010.00
2359822005.12.06 23:45buy0.10usdjpy120.65120.39120.752005.12.07 00:15120.750.000.258.28
2361712005.12.07 01:59sell0.10usdjpy121.04121.30120.942005.12.07 03:26120.940.000.008.27
2362022005.12.07 02:27buy0.10gbpusd1.73801.73541.73902005.12.07 03:171.73900.000.0010.00
2363662005.12.07 06:16buy0.10gbpusd1.73751.73491.73852005.12.07 07:241.73490.000.00-26.00
2363842005.12.07 06:36buy0.10eurusd1.17641.17381.17742005.12.07 07:281.17380.000.00-26.00
2364052005.12.07 06:46sell0.10usdjpy121.13121.39121.032005.12.07 07:55121.030.000.008.26
2364202005.12.07 07:05sell0.10usdchf1.30911.31181.30812005.12.07 07:281.31180.000.00-20.58
2364692005.12.07 07:24buy0.10gbpusd1.73531.73271.73632005.12.07 08:081.73630.000.0010.00
2365272005.12.07 07:28sell0.10usdchf1.31141.31411.31042005.12.07 08:051.31040.000.007.63
2365312005.12.07 07:28buy0.10eurusd1.17431.17171.17532005.12.07 07:561.17530.000.0010.00
2366032005.12.07 07:56buy0.10eurusd1.17561.17301.17662005.12.07 08:321.17660.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.25 74.54
Closed P/L: 74.79
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
2366332005.12.07 08:11sell0.10usdchf1.31041.31311.3094 1.30980.000.004.58
  0.00 0.00 4.58
 Floating P/L: 4.58
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 74.79 Floating P/L: 4.58 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 10 074.79 Equity: 10 079.37 Free Margin: 9 979.37
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 173.37 Gross Loss: 98.58 Total Net Profit: 74.79
Profit Factor: 1.76 Expected Payoff: 3.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 26.00 (0.3%)  
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (80.95%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (19.05%)
Largest profit trade: 24.78 loss trade: -26.00
Average profit trade: 10.20 loss trade: -24.65
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (92.70) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-52.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 92.70 (10) consecutive loss (count): -52.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1