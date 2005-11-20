|Account: 219680
|Name: Starter_v6_M15
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 23, 15:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2344200
|2005.11.20 02:13
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|2344814
|2005.11.20 23:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.15
|118.80
|119.25
|2005.11.21 00:26
|119.25
|0.00
|0.00
|83.86
|2344886
|2005.11.20 23:03
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5477
|1.5442
|1.5487
|2005.11.21 01:00
|1.5481
|0.00
|0.00
|30.43
|2381477
|2005.11.21 21:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1831
|1.1866
|1.1821
|2005.11.21 23:14
|1.1825
|0.00
|-2.90
|50.74
|2382529
|2005.11.21 23:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5476
|1.5511
|1.5466
|2005.11.22 02:38
|1.5478
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.15
|2382773
|2005.11.21 23:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.67
|140.02
|139.57
|2005.11.22 04:17
|139.66
|0.00
|0.00
|8.39
|2382864
|2005.11.21 23:52
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6834
|0.6869
|0.6824
|2005.11.22 03:15
|0.6834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2384691
|2005.11.22 01:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1730
|1.1765
|1.1720
|2005.11.22 04:02
|1.1726
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|2384833
|2005.11.22 01:46
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3195
|1.3160
|1.3205
|2005.11.22 04:13
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|22.73
|2385015
|2005.11.22 02:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1827
|1.1862
|1.1817
|2005.11.22 12:04
|1.1862
|0.00
|0.00
|-295.06
|2387110
|2005.11.22 06:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7164
|1.7199
|1.7154
|2005.11.22 08:12
|1.7154
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2427481
|2005.11.23 03:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7197
|1.7162
|1.7207
|2005.11.23 03:59
|1.7207
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2426764
|2005.11.23 02:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3124
|1.3159
|1.3114
|2005.11.23 04:22
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|76.25
|2426775
|2005.11.23 02:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1802
|1.1767
|1.1812
|2005.11.23 04:22
|1.1812
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2427895
|2005.11.23 03:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.18
|139.83
|140.28
|2005.11.23 06:09
|140.28
|0.00
|0.00
|84.35
|2427716
|2005.11.23 03:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6860
|0.6825
|0.6870
|2005.11.23 06:14
|0.6870
|0.00
|0.00
|172.45
|2438991
|2005.11.23 10:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1738
|1.1773
|1.1728
|2005.11.23 12:54
|1.1728
|0.00
|0.00
|85.27
|2442534
|2005.11.23 12:06
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.61
|118.96
|118.51
|2005.11.23 14:01
|118.51
|0.00
|0.00
|84.38
|0.00
|-2.90
|728.64
|Closed P/L:
|725.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|725.74
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 000 725.74
|Equity:
|1 000 725.74
|Free Margin:
|1 000 725.74
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 035.95
|Gross Loss:
|310.21
|Total Net Profit:
|725.74
|Profit Factor:
|3.34
|Expected Payoff:
|42.69
|Absolute Drawdown:
|76.96
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|295.06 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (88.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (11.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|172.45
|loss trade:
|-295.06
|Average
|profit trade:
|69.06
|loss trade:
|-155.10
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (802.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-295.06)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|802.70 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-295.06 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1