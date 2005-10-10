|Account: 195955
|Name: 2
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 3, 16:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1622169
|2005.10.10 10:25
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1629339
|2005.10.10 21:17
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2841
|1.2806
|1.2851
|2005.10.11 00:56
|1.2847
|0.00
|14.02
|46.70
|1630130
|2005.10.10 23:16
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2070
|1.2105
|1.2060
|2005.10.11 00:01
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1630339
|2005.10.10 23:36
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.13
|113.78
|114.23
|2005.10.11 00:31
|114.18
|0.00
|0.00
|43.79
|1630351
|2005.10.10 23:36
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7554
|1.7589
|1.7544
|2005.10.10 23:49
|1.7548
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1630833
|2005.10.11 00:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2067
|1.2102
|1.2057
|2005.10.11 00:32
|1.2061
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1638547
|2005.10.11 12:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2035
|1.2070
|1.2025
|2005.10.11 12:20
|1.2029
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1638594
|2005.10.11 12:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2864
|1.2829
|1.2874
|2005.10.11 12:21
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|46.62
|1646731
|2005.10.11 23:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2900
|1.2865
|1.2910
|2005.10.12 00:10
|1.2908
|0.00
|0.00
|61.98
|1653171
|2005.10.12 06:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7443
|1.7478
|1.7433
|2005.10.12 07:47
|1.7437
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1653628
|2005.10.12 07:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2925
|1.2890
|1.2935
|2005.10.12 08:03
|1.2931
|0.00
|0.00
|46.40
|1668136
|2005.10.12 21:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2866
|1.2901
|1.2856
|2005.10.13 03:10
|1.2901
|0.00
|-26.25
|-271.28
|1668487
|2005.10.12 23:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2024
|1.1989
|1.2034
|2005.10.13 00:32
|1.2029
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1695489
|2005.10.14 03:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2010
|1.1975
|1.2020
|2005.10.14 04:23
|1.2016
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1695717
|2005.10.14 03:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2906
|1.2941
|1.2896
|2005.10.14 04:24
|1.2900
|0.00
|0.00
|46.51
|1713467
|2005.10.17 02:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.17
|114.52
|114.07
|2005.10.17 02:11
|114.10
|0.00
|0.00
|61.35
|1713574
|2005.10.17 02:06
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2847
|1.2882
|1.2837
|2005.10.17 02:11
|1.2840
|0.00
|0.00
|54.52
|1742601
|2005.10.18 20:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1951
|1.1986
|1.1941
|2005.10.19 01:12
|1.1944
|0.00
|5.30
|70.00
|1769954
|2005.10.20 02:15
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7635
|1.7600
|1.7645
|2005.10.20 05:10
|1.7600
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|1770847
|2005.10.20 03:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2961
|1.2996
|1.2951
|2005.10.20 08:46
|1.2967
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.27
|1770851
|2005.10.20 03:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1981
|1.1946
|1.1991
|2005.10.20 08:34
|1.1972
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|1797424
|2005.10.21 06:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7756
|1.7721
|1.7766
|2005.10.21 08:32
|1.7762
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1797955
|2005.10.21 07:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2849
|1.2884
|1.2839
|2005.10.21 08:15
|1.2843
|0.00
|0.00
|46.72
|1798737
|2005.10.21 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2034
|1.1999
|1.2044
|2005.10.21 08:02
|1.2040
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1812010
|2005.10.24 01:19
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2925
|1.2890
|1.2935
|2005.10.24 01:41
|1.2931
|0.00
|0.00
|46.40
|1812451
|2005.10.24 02:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.90
|115.55
|116.00
|2005.10.24 04:36
|115.91
|0.00
|0.00
|8.63
|1812651
|2005.10.24 02:31
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7669
|1.7704
|1.7659
|2005.10.24 04:22
|1.7663
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1822448
|2005.10.24 21:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.49
|115.84
|115.39
|2005.10.24 23:23
|115.43
|0.00
|-10.50
|51.98
|1842082
|2005.10.25 23:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.02
|115.37
|114.92
|2005.10.26 08:14
|114.96
|0.00
|0.00
|52.19
|1842647
|2005.10.26 00:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7842
|1.7807
|1.7852
|2005.10.26 00:03
|1.7850
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|1842806
|2005.10.26 00:04
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7842
|1.7807
|1.7852
|2005.10.26 03:45
|1.7849
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1845997
|2005.10.26 03:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2093
|1.2058
|1.2103
|2005.10.26 03:41
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1859347
|2005.10.26 17:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7763
|1.7798
|1.7753
|2005.10.26 17:41
|1.7757
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1859592
|2005.10.26 17:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2813
|1.2778
|1.2823
|2005.10.26 17:36
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|54.60
|1859878
|2005.10.26 17:43
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7763
|1.7798
|1.7753
|2005.10.26 18:03
|1.7756
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1864333
|2005.10.27 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7752
|1.7787
|1.7742
|2005.10.27 01:38
|1.7742
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|1885186
|2005.10.27 18:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7849
|1.7814
|1.7859
|2005.10.28 08:24
|1.7842
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|1885543
|2005.10.27 18:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.24
|115.59
|115.14
|2005.10.28 03:48
|115.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.70
|1920370
|2005.10.31 21:31
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2889
|1.2854
|1.2899
|2005.10.31 22:26
|1.2894
|0.00
|8.25
|38.78
|1932036
|2005.11.01 13:46
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.57
|116.22
|116.67
|2005.11.01 13:55
|116.62
|0.00
|0.00
|42.87
|1937608
|2005.11.01 19:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.62
|116.27
|116.72
|2005.11.01 19:35
|116.68
|0.00
|0.00
|51.42
|1963194
|2005.11.03 01:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2067
|1.2032
|1.2077
|2005.11.03 06:00
|1.2070
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1963215
|2005.11.03 01:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2788
|1.2823
|1.2778
|2005.11.03 04:21
|1.2788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1963234
|2005.11.03 01:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7753
|1.7718
|1.7763
|2005.11.03 09:30
|1.7759
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|0.00
|-9.18
|1 067.21
|Closed P/L:
|1 058.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 058.03
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 058.03
|Equity:
|11 058.03
|Free Margin:
|11 058.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 998.53
|Gross Loss:
|940.50
|Total Net Profit:
|1 058.03
|Profit Factor:
|2.12
|Expected Payoff:
|24.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|486.27 (4.6%)
|Total Trades:
|43
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (85.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (86.96%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|37 (86.05%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (13.95%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-350.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|54.01
|loss trade:
|-156.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (870.02)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-486.27)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|870.02 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-486.27 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|2