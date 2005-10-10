Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 195955 Name: 2 Currency: USD 2005 November 3, 16:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
16221692005.10.10 10:25balanceDeposit10 000.00
16293392005.10.10 21:17buy1.00usdchf1.28411.28061.28512005.10.11 00:561.28470.0014.0246.70
16301302005.10.10 23:16sell1.00eurusd1.20701.21051.20602005.10.11 00:011.20650.000.0050.00
16303392005.10.10 23:36buy1.00usdjpy114.13113.78114.232005.10.11 00:31114.180.000.0043.79
16303512005.10.10 23:36sell1.00gbpusd1.75541.75891.75442005.10.10 23:491.75480.000.0060.00
16308332005.10.11 00:02sell1.00eurusd1.20671.21021.20572005.10.11 00:321.20610.000.0060.00
16385472005.10.11 12:15sell1.00eurusd1.20351.20701.20252005.10.11 12:201.20290.000.0060.00
16385942005.10.11 12:16buy1.00usdchf1.28641.28291.28742005.10.11 12:211.28700.000.0046.62
16467312005.10.11 23:47buy1.00usdchf1.29001.28651.29102005.10.12 00:101.29080.000.0061.98
16531712005.10.12 06:47sell1.00gbpusd1.74431.74781.74332005.10.12 07:471.74370.000.0060.00
16536282005.10.12 07:15buy1.00usdchf1.29251.28901.29352005.10.12 08:031.29310.000.0046.40
16681362005.10.12 21:47sell1.00usdchf1.28661.29011.28562005.10.13 03:101.29010.00-26.25-271.28
16684872005.10.12 23:00buy1.00eurusd1.20241.19891.20342005.10.13 00:321.20290.000.0050.00
16954892005.10.14 03:45buy1.00eurusd1.20101.19751.20202005.10.14 04:231.20160.000.0060.00
16957172005.10.14 03:58sell1.00usdchf1.29061.29411.28962005.10.14 04:241.29000.000.0046.51
17134672005.10.17 02:00sell1.00usdjpy114.17114.52114.072005.10.17 02:11114.100.000.0061.35
17135742005.10.17 02:06sell1.00usdchf1.28471.28821.28372005.10.17 02:111.28400.000.0054.52
17426012005.10.18 20:45sell1.00eurusd1.19511.19861.19412005.10.19 01:121.19440.005.3070.00
17699542005.10.20 02:15buy1.00gbpusd1.76351.76001.76452005.10.20 05:101.76000.000.00-350.00
17708472005.10.20 03:00sell1.00usdchf1.29611.29961.29512005.10.20 08:461.29670.000.00-46.27
17708512005.10.20 03:00buy1.00eurusd1.19811.19461.19912005.10.20 08:341.19720.000.00-90.00
17974242005.10.21 06:31buy1.00gbpusd1.77561.77211.77662005.10.21 08:321.77620.000.0060.00
17979552005.10.21 07:30sell1.00usdchf1.28491.28841.28392005.10.21 08:151.28430.000.0046.72
17987372005.10.21 08:00buy1.00eurusd1.20341.19991.20442005.10.21 08:021.20400.000.0060.00
18120102005.10.24 01:19buy1.00usdchf1.29251.28901.29352005.10.24 01:411.29310.000.0046.40
18124512005.10.24 02:00buy1.00usdjpy115.90115.55116.002005.10.24 04:36115.910.000.008.63
18126512005.10.24 02:31sell1.00gbpusd1.76691.77041.76592005.10.24 04:221.76630.000.0060.00
18224482005.10.24 21:16sell1.00usdjpy115.49115.84115.392005.10.24 23:23115.430.00-10.5051.98
18420822005.10.25 23:00sell1.00usdjpy115.02115.37114.922005.10.26 08:14114.960.000.0052.19
18426472005.10.26 00:02buy1.00gbpusd1.78421.78071.78522005.10.26 00:031.78500.000.0080.00
18428062005.10.26 00:04buy1.00gbpusd1.78421.78071.78522005.10.26 03:451.78490.000.0070.00
18459972005.10.26 03:18buy1.00eurusd1.20931.20581.21032005.10.26 03:411.20990.000.0060.00
18593472005.10.26 17:16sell1.00gbpusd1.77631.77981.77532005.10.26 17:411.77570.000.0060.00
18595922005.10.26 17:30buy1.00usdchf1.28131.27781.28232005.10.26 17:361.28200.000.0054.60
18598782005.10.26 17:43sell1.00gbpusd1.77631.77981.77532005.10.26 18:031.77560.000.0070.00
18643332005.10.27 01:00sell1.00gbpusd1.77521.77871.77422005.10.27 01:381.77420.000.00100.00
18851862005.10.27 18:30buy1.00gbpusd1.78491.78141.78592005.10.28 08:241.78420.000.00-70.00
18855432005.10.27 18:45sell1.00usdjpy115.24115.59115.142005.10.28 03:48115.340.000.00-86.70
19203702005.10.31 21:31buy1.00usdchf1.28891.28541.28992005.10.31 22:261.28940.008.2538.78
19320362005.11.01 13:46buy1.00usdjpy116.57116.22116.672005.11.01 13:55116.620.000.0042.87
19376082005.11.01 19:00buy1.00usdjpy116.62116.27116.722005.11.01 19:35116.680.000.0051.42
19631942005.11.03 01:45buy1.00eurusd1.20671.20321.20772005.11.03 06:001.20700.000.0030.00
19632152005.11.03 01:45sell1.00usdchf1.27881.28231.27782005.11.03 04:211.27880.000.000.00
19632342005.11.03 01:45buy1.00gbpusd1.77531.77181.77632005.11.03 09:301.77590.000.0060.00
  0.00 -9.18 1 067.21
Closed P/L: 1 058.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 058.03 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 058.03 Equity: 11 058.03 Free Margin: 11 058.03
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 1 998.53 Gross Loss: 940.50 Total Net Profit: 1 058.03
Profit Factor: 2.12 Expected Payoff: 24.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 486.27 (4.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 43 Short Positions (won %): 20 (85.00%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (86.96%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 37 (86.05%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (13.95%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -350.00
Average profit trade: 54.01 loss trade: -156.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (870.02) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-486.27)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 870.02 (15) consecutive loss (count): -486.27 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 2