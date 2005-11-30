Alpari Ltd

Account: 121776 Name: GoldwarriorMT4 Currency: USD 2005 December 9, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
20968232005.11.30 14:23balanceDeposit10 000.00
21006972005.11.30 16:59sell1.00eurusd1.17901.27901.16402005.12.01 13:491.17500.0015.90400.00
21082952005.12.01 08:44buy1.00usdchf1.31511.21511.33012005.12.01 14:191.31920.000.00310.79
21351692005.12.02 15:29buy1.00usdjpy120.87110.87122.372005.12.05 00:21121.240.009.95305.18
21706072005.12.06 04:29sell1.00usdchf1.30831.40831.29332005.12.06 15:141.30420.000.00314.37
21729052005.12.06 08:44buy1.00eurusd1.17821.07821.19322005.12.08 16:251.18130.00-25.60310.00
21824002005.12.06 15:44sell1.00usdjpy121.12131.12119.622005.12.07 00:23120.750.00-11.51306.42
21914912005.12.07 02:44sell1.00usdjpy120.95130.95119.452005.12.08 08:36120.580.00-34.44306.85
  0.00 -45.70 2 253.61
Closed P/L: 2 207.91
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
22452832005.12.09 13:44sell1.00eurusd1.18021.28021.1652 1.18130.004.80-110.00
21075782005.12.01 07:44sell1.00gbpusd1.72911.82911.7141 1.75500.00-23.73-1 813.00
  0.00 -18.93 -1 923.00
 Floating P/L: -1 941.93
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 207.91 Floating P/L: -1 941.93 Margin: 2 390.57
Balance: 12 207.91 Equity: 10 265.98 Free Margin: 7 875.41
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 2 207.91 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 207.91
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 315.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 415.90 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 315.42 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (2 207.91) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 207.91 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0