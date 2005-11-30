Alpari Ltd

Account: 121776 Name: GoldwarriorMT4 Currency: USD 2005 December 16, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
20968232005.11.30 14:23balanceDeposit10 000.00
21006972005.11.30 16:59sell1.00eurusd1.17901.27901.16402005.12.01 13:491.17500.0015.90400.00
21082952005.12.01 08:44buy1.00usdchf1.31511.21511.33012005.12.01 14:191.31920.000.00310.79
21351692005.12.02 15:29buy1.00usdjpy120.87110.87122.372005.12.05 00:21121.240.009.95305.18
21706072005.12.06 04:29sell1.00usdchf1.30831.40831.29332005.12.06 15:141.30420.000.00314.37
21729052005.12.06 08:44buy1.00eurusd1.17821.07821.19322005.12.08 16:251.18130.00-25.60310.00
21824002005.12.06 15:44sell1.00usdjpy121.12131.12119.622005.12.07 00:23120.750.00-11.51306.42
21914912005.12.07 02:44sell1.00usdjpy120.95130.95119.452005.12.08 08:36120.580.00-34.44306.85
22954762005.12.13 15:59sell1.00usdchf1.29421.30621.27922005.12.13 20:221.28970.000.00348.92
22961872005.12.13 16:29buy1.00usdjpy120.06118.86121.562005.12.14 03:15118.860.0010.33-1 009.59
23609482005.12.16 09:29sell1.00usdjpy116.10117.30114.602005.12.16 17:26115.750.000.00302.38
  0.00 -35.37 1 895.32
Closed P/L: 1 859.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
22452832005.12.09 13:44sell1.00eurusd1.18021.28021.1652 1.20140.0041.90-2 120.00
21075782005.12.01 07:44sell1.00gbpusd1.72911.82911.7141 1.77310.00-39.55-3 080.00
23377502005.12.15 09:59sell1.00usdchf1.28541.29741.2704 1.29020.00-21.38-372.04
  0.00 -19.03 -5 572.04
 Floating P/L: -5 591.07
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 859.95 Floating P/L: -5 591.07 Margin: 3 390.57
Balance: 11 859.95 Equity: 6 268.88 Free Margin: 2 878.31
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 2 859.21 Gross Loss: 999.26 Total Net Profit: 1 859.95
Profit Factor: 2.86 Expected Payoff: 186.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 415.90 loss trade: -999.26
Average profit trade: 317.69 loss trade: -999.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (2 556.83) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-999.26)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 556.83 (8) consecutive loss (count): -999.26 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1