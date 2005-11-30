|Account: 121776
|Name: GoldwarriorMT4
|Currency: USD
|2005 December 16, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2096823
|2005.11.30 14:23
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2100697
|2005.11.30 16:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1790
|1.2790
|1.1640
|2005.12.01 13:49
|1.1750
|0.00
|15.90
|400.00
|2108295
|2005.12.01 08:44
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3151
|1.2151
|1.3301
|2005.12.01 14:19
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|310.79
|2135169
|2005.12.02 15:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.87
|110.87
|122.37
|2005.12.05 00:21
|121.24
|0.00
|9.95
|305.18
|2170607
|2005.12.06 04:29
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3083
|1.4083
|1.2933
|2005.12.06 15:14
|1.3042
|0.00
|0.00
|314.37
|2172905
|2005.12.06 08:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1782
|1.0782
|1.1932
|2005.12.08 16:25
|1.1813
|0.00
|-25.60
|310.00
|2182400
|2005.12.06 15:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|121.12
|131.12
|119.62
|2005.12.07 00:23
|120.75
|0.00
|-11.51
|306.42
|2191491
|2005.12.07 02:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.95
|130.95
|119.45
|2005.12.08 08:36
|120.58
|0.00
|-34.44
|306.85
|2295476
|2005.12.13 15:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2942
|1.3062
|1.2792
|2005.12.13 20:22
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|348.92
|2296187
|2005.12.13 16:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.06
|118.86
|121.56
|2005.12.14 03:15
|118.86
|0.00
|10.33
|-1 009.59
|2360948
|2005.12.16 09:29
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.10
|117.30
|114.60
|2005.12.16 17:26
|115.75
|0.00
|0.00
|302.38
|0.00
|-35.37
|1 895.32
|Closed P/L:
|1 859.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2245283
|2005.12.09 13:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1802
|1.2802
|1.1652
|1.2014
|0.00
|41.90
|-2 120.00
|2107578
|2005.12.01 07:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7291
|1.8291
|1.7141
|1.7731
|0.00
|-39.55
|-3 080.00
|2337750
|2005.12.15 09:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2854
|1.2974
|1.2704
|1.2902
|0.00
|-21.38
|-372.04
|0.00
|-19.03
|-5 572.04
|Floating P/L:
|-5 591.07
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 859.95
|Floating P/L:
|-5 591.07
|Margin:
|3 390.57
|Balance:
|11 859.95
|Equity:
|6 268.88
|Free Margin:
|2 878.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 859.21
|Gross Loss:
|999.26
|Total Net Profit:
|1 859.95
|Profit Factor:
|2.86
|Expected Payoff:
|186.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (90.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (10.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|415.90
|loss trade:
|-999.26
|Average
|profit trade:
|317.69
|loss trade:
|-999.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (2 556.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-999.26)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 556.83 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-999.26 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1