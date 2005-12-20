Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 646986Name: goldwarrior2002005 December 26, 00:02 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
7627438 2005/12/20 09:33balancedeposit10000.00
7627809 2005/12/20 11:00buy1.00gbpusd1.76131.74931.7763 2005/12/20 11:241.76470.000.00238.00
7627525 2005/12/20 09:59buy1.00usdjpy116.62115.42118.12 2005/12/20 16:01116.860.000.00205.37
7628975 2005/12/20 15:14buy1.00gbpusd1.76291.75091.7779 2005/12/21 11:011.75090.001.05-840.00
7633289 2005/12/21 16:00buy1.00gbpusd1.74241.73041.7574 2005/12/21 20:421.74540.000.00210.00
7634290 2005/12/22 02:29sell1.00eurusd1.18321.19521.1682 2005/12/22 14:201.18120.000.00200.00
7632195 2005/12/21 11:59sell1.00usdjpy117.05118.25115.55 2005/12/22 15:31116.810.00-19.17205.46
7634619 2005/12/22 08:44sell1.00usdchf1.31361.32561.2986 2005/12/22 15:341.31090.000.00205.96
7637381 2005/12/23 10:44buy1.00usdjpy116.57115.37118.07 2005/12/23 14:59116.850.000.00239.62
 0.00-18.12664.41
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:646.29
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
7637173 2005/12/23 08:29buy1.00eurusd1.18741.17541.2024  1.18640.00-4.00-100.00
7637309 2005/12/23 10:00buy1.00gbpusd1.73831.72631.7533  1.73320.001.05-357.00
7637668 2005/12/23 13:14sell1.00usdchf1.31181.32381.2968  1.31220.00-4.76-30.49
 0.00-7.71-487.49
 Floating P/L:-495.20
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:646.29 Floating P/L:-495.20
Deposit/Withdrawal:10000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:10646.29 Equity:10151.09
Margin Requirement:3404.21 Available Margin:6746.88