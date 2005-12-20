|A/C No: 646986
|Name: goldwarrior200
|2005 December 26, 00:02 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|7627438
|2005/12/20 09:33
|balance
|deposit
|10000.00
|7627809
|2005/12/20 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7613
|1.7493
|1.7763
|2005/12/20 11:24
|1.7647
|0.00
|0.00
|238.00
|7627525
|2005/12/20 09:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.62
|115.42
|118.12
|2005/12/20 16:01
|116.86
|0.00
|0.00
|205.37
|7628975
|2005/12/20 15:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7629
|1.7509
|1.7779
|2005/12/21 11:01
|1.7509
|0.00
|1.05
|-840.00
|7633289
|2005/12/21 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7424
|1.7304
|1.7574
|2005/12/21 20:42
|1.7454
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|7634290
|2005/12/22 02:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1832
|1.1952
|1.1682
|2005/12/22 14:20
|1.1812
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|7632195
|2005/12/21 11:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.05
|118.25
|115.55
|2005/12/22 15:31
|116.81
|0.00
|-19.17
|205.46
|7634619
|2005/12/22 08:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3136
|1.3256
|1.2986
|2005/12/22 15:34
|1.3109
|0.00
|0.00
|205.96
|7637381
|2005/12/23 10:44
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.57
|115.37
|118.07
|2005/12/23 14:59
|116.85
|0.00
|0.00
|239.62
|0.00
|-18.12
|664.41
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|646.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|7637173
|2005/12/23 08:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1874
|1.1754
|1.2024
|1.1864
|0.00
|-4.00
|-100.00
|7637309
|2005/12/23 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7383
|1.7263
|1.7533
|1.7332
|0.00
|1.05
|-357.00
|7637668
|2005/12/23 13:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3118
|1.3238
|1.2968
|1.3122
|0.00
|-4.76
|-30.49
|0.00
|-7.71
|-487.49
|Floating P/L:
|-495.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|646.29
|Floating P/L:
|-495.20
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10646.29
|Equity:
|10151.09
|Margin Requirement:
|3404.21
|Available Margin:
|6746.88