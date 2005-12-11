Alpari Ltd

Account: 127714 Name: AsE CLOSE Currency: USD 2005 December 16, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
22531752005.12.11 15:05balanceDeposit10 000.00
22541792005.12.12 01:00buy1.00usdchf1.30501.30290.00002005.12.12 02:171.30290.000.00-161.19
22541962005.12.12 01:00sell1.00gbpusd1.75121.75260.00002005.12.12 01:151.75260.000.00-98.00
22557852005.12.12 03:00sell1.00usdchf1.29961.29720.00002005.12.12 10:451.29720.000.00185.01
22557932005.12.12 03:00buy1.00gbpusd1.75841.75910.00002005.12.12 05:101.75910.000.0049.00
22557942005.12.12 03:00buy1.00eurusd1.18371.19480.00002005.12.12 15:011.19480.000.001 110.00
22815052005.12.13 00:00sell1.00eurusd1.19521.19700.00002005.12.13 02:541.19700.000.00-180.00
22829682005.12.13 05:00buy1.00eurusd1.19641.19540.00002005.12.13 05:101.19540.000.00-100.00
22833672005.12.13 06:00sell1.00gbpusd1.77381.77690.00002005.12.13 08:491.77690.000.00-217.00
22839882005.12.13 07:03buy1.00usdchf1.29051.28850.00002005.12.13 08:241.28850.000.00-155.22
22857452005.12.13 09:01buy1.00gbpusd1.77651.77190.00002005.12.13 09:221.77190.000.00-322.00
22878912005.12.13 10:00sell1.00eurusd1.19201.19660.00002005.12.13 19:021.19350.000.00-150.00
22879222005.12.13 10:00sell1.00gbpusd1.77041.76930.00002005.12.13 12:281.76930.000.0077.00
22929772005.12.13 13:29buy1.00usdchf1.29471.29250.00002005.12.13 20:141.29250.000.00-170.21
22981532005.12.13 19:02buy1.00eurusd1.19351.19600.00002005.12.13 20:321.19600.000.00250.00
23025282005.12.13 22:00sell1.00eurusd1.19271.19760.00002005.12.14 02:271.19760.004.80-490.00
23054242005.12.14 03:00sell1.00usdchf1.28681.28440.00002005.12.14 03:361.28440.000.00186.86
23054352005.12.14 03:00buy1.00eurusd1.19931.20070.00002005.12.14 04:571.20070.000.00140.00
23054402005.12.14 03:00buy1.00gbpusd1.77271.77340.00002005.12.14 04:251.77340.000.0049.00
23147462005.12.14 11:00sell1.00gbpusd1.77191.77160.00002005.12.14 11:591.77160.000.0021.00
23258842005.12.14 19:00sell1.00eurusd1.20171.19970.00002005.12.15 01:151.19970.0016.50200.00
23269852005.12.14 20:00buy1.00usdchf1.28271.27850.00002005.12.15 03:001.27990.0027.85-218.77
23308992005.12.15 03:01buy1.00gbpusd1.77401.77150.00002005.12.15 04:171.77150.000.00-175.00
23318342005.12.15 05:00buy1.00usdchf1.28421.28900.00002005.12.15 17:071.28900.000.00372.38
23395652005.12.15 11:00buy1.00eurusd1.20341.19850.00002005.12.15 15:461.19850.000.00-490.00
23395672005.12.15 11:00buy1.00gbpusd1.77371.76800.00002005.12.15 15:521.76800.000.00-399.00
23458802005.12.15 16:01sell1.00gbpusd1.76701.76500.00002005.12.15 17:091.76500.000.00140.00
23458862005.12.15 16:01sell1.00eurusd1.19781.19650.00002005.12.15 17:101.19650.000.00130.00
23576772005.12.16 07:00buy1.00gbpusd1.76581.77010.00002005.12.16 10:371.77010.000.00301.00
23586072005.12.16 08:00sell1.00usdchf1.28921.28690.00002005.12.16 10:381.28690.000.00178.72
23676342005.12.16 15:00sell1.00eurusd1.19721.20070.00002005.12.16 16:111.20070.000.00-350.00
  0.00 49.15 -286.42
Closed P/L: -237.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
23663922005.12.16 14:00buy1.00usdchf1.29051.28750.0000 1.28970.009.22-62.03
  0.00 9.22 -62.03
 Floating P/L: -52.81
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -237.27 Floating P/L: -52.81 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 9 762.73 Equity: 9 709.92 Free Margin: 8 709.92
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 3 406.47 Gross Loss: 3 643.74 Total Net Profit: -237.27
Profit Factor: 0.93 Expected Payoff: -7.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 636.99 Maximal Drawdown (%): 259.19 (2.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 14 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (43.75%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 110.00 loss trade: -490.00
Average profit trade: 227.10 loss trade: -242.92
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (613.36) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-1 124.22)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 344.01 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 124.22 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2