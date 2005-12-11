|Account: 127714
|Name: AsE CLOSE
|Currency: USD
|2005 December 16, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2253175
|2005.12.11 15:05
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2254179
|2005.12.12 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3050
|1.3029
|0.0000
|2005.12.12 02:17
|1.3029
|0.00
|0.00
|-161.19
|2254196
|2005.12.12 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7512
|1.7526
|0.0000
|2005.12.12 01:15
|1.7526
|0.00
|0.00
|-98.00
|2255785
|2005.12.12 03:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2996
|1.2972
|0.0000
|2005.12.12 10:45
|1.2972
|0.00
|0.00
|185.01
|2255793
|2005.12.12 03:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7584
|1.7591
|0.0000
|2005.12.12 05:10
|1.7591
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|2255794
|2005.12.12 03:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1837
|1.1948
|0.0000
|2005.12.12 15:01
|1.1948
|0.00
|0.00
|1 110.00
|2281505
|2005.12.13 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1952
|1.1970
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 02:54
|1.1970
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|2282968
|2005.12.13 05:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1964
|1.1954
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 05:10
|1.1954
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|2283367
|2005.12.13 06:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7738
|1.7769
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 08:49
|1.7769
|0.00
|0.00
|-217.00
|2283988
|2005.12.13 07:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2905
|1.2885
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 08:24
|1.2885
|0.00
|0.00
|-155.22
|2285745
|2005.12.13 09:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7765
|1.7719
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 09:22
|1.7719
|0.00
|0.00
|-322.00
|2287891
|2005.12.13 10:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1920
|1.1966
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 19:02
|1.1935
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|2287922
|2005.12.13 10:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7704
|1.7693
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 12:28
|1.7693
|0.00
|0.00
|77.00
|2292977
|2005.12.13 13:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2947
|1.2925
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 20:14
|1.2925
|0.00
|0.00
|-170.21
|2298153
|2005.12.13 19:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1935
|1.1960
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 20:32
|1.1960
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|2302528
|2005.12.13 22:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1927
|1.1976
|0.0000
|2005.12.14 02:27
|1.1976
|0.00
|4.80
|-490.00
|2305424
|2005.12.14 03:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2868
|1.2844
|0.0000
|2005.12.14 03:36
|1.2844
|0.00
|0.00
|186.86
|2305435
|2005.12.14 03:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1993
|1.2007
|0.0000
|2005.12.14 04:57
|1.2007
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|2305440
|2005.12.14 03:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7727
|1.7734
|0.0000
|2005.12.14 04:25
|1.7734
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|2314746
|2005.12.14 11:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7719
|1.7716
|0.0000
|2005.12.14 11:59
|1.7716
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|2325884
|2005.12.14 19:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2017
|1.1997
|0.0000
|2005.12.15 01:15
|1.1997
|0.00
|16.50
|200.00
|2326985
|2005.12.14 20:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2827
|1.2785
|0.0000
|2005.12.15 03:00
|1.2799
|0.00
|27.85
|-218.77
|2330899
|2005.12.15 03:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7740
|1.7715
|0.0000
|2005.12.15 04:17
|1.7715
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|2331834
|2005.12.15 05:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2842
|1.2890
|0.0000
|2005.12.15 17:07
|1.2890
|0.00
|0.00
|372.38
|2339565
|2005.12.15 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2034
|1.1985
|0.0000
|2005.12.15 15:46
|1.1985
|0.00
|0.00
|-490.00
|2339567
|2005.12.15 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7737
|1.7680
|0.0000
|2005.12.15 15:52
|1.7680
|0.00
|0.00
|-399.00
|2345880
|2005.12.15 16:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7670
|1.7650
|0.0000
|2005.12.15 17:09
|1.7650
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|2345886
|2005.12.15 16:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1978
|1.1965
|0.0000
|2005.12.15 17:10
|1.1965
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|2357677
|2005.12.16 07:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7658
|1.7701
|0.0000
|2005.12.16 10:37
|1.7701
|0.00
|0.00
|301.00
|2358607
|2005.12.16 08:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2892
|1.2869
|0.0000
|2005.12.16 10:38
|1.2869
|0.00
|0.00
|178.72
|2367634
|2005.12.16 15:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1972
|1.2007
|0.0000
|2005.12.16 16:11
|1.2007
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|0.00
|49.15
|-286.42
|Closed P/L:
|-237.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2366392
|2005.12.16 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2905
|1.2875
|0.0000
|1.2897
|0.00
|9.22
|-62.03
|0.00
|9.22
|-62.03
|Floating P/L:
|-52.81
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-237.27
|Floating P/L:
|-52.81
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|9 762.73
|Equity:
|9 709.92
|Free Margin:
|8 709.92
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 406.47
|Gross Loss:
|3 643.74
|Total Net Profit:
|-237.27
|Profit Factor:
|0.93
|Expected Payoff:
|-7.91
|Absolute Drawdown:
|636.99
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|259.19 (2.6%)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (43.75%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 110.00
|loss trade:
|-490.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|227.10
|loss trade:
|-242.92
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (613.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-1 124.22)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 344.01 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 124.22 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2