Alpari Ltd

Account: 123309 Name: Brain Test Currency: USD 2005 December 15, 16:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
22812442005.12.12 23:15sell0.10gold527.20529.750.002005.12.13 14:21529.750.000.55-63.75
22930532005.12.13 13:35sell1.00gbpusd1.76811.76890.00002005.12.13 13:521.76890.000.00-56.00
22964612005.12.13 16:50sell1.00nzdusd0.70690.70910.00002005.12.13 20:220.70910.000.00-440.00
22972202005.12.13 17:52buy1.00usdchf1.29561.28450.00002005.12.13 23:171.29360.000.00-154.61
23032542005.12.13 23:19buy1.00eurusd1.19391.19780.00002005.12.14 09:471.20380.00-6.40990.00
23083192005.12.14 06:56sell1.00eurjpy142.59141.100.002005.12.14 22:19140.820.000.001 508.57
23083252005.12.14 06:57sell1.00nzdusd0.70740.70950.00002005.12.14 09:390.70950.000.00-420.00
23159002005.12.14 11:50buy1.00nzdusd0.70940.70530.00002005.12.14 20:080.70610.000.00-660.00
23334212005.12.15 07:38sell1.00nzdusd0.70490.69790.00002005.12.15 12:210.69520.000.001 940.00
  0.00 -5.85 2 644.21
Closed P/L: 2 638.36
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
23084522005.12.14 06:59sell0.10gold512.70509.130.00 505.000.001.58192.50
23237152005.12.14 17:13buy1.00usdcad1.15291.15510.0000 1.15760.006.25406.01
23413962005.12.15 12:46sell1.00eurusd1.20081.19970.0000 1.19480.000.00600.00
  0.00 7.83 1 198.51
 Floating P/L: 1 206.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 638.36 Floating P/L: 1 206.34 Margin: 2 328.98
Balance: 24 705.50 Equity: 25 911.84 Free Margin: 23 582.87
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 4 432.17 Gross Loss: 1 793.81 Total Net Profit: 2 638.36
Profit Factor: 2.47 Expected Payoff: 293.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 713.81 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 080.00 (4.5%)  
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 1 940.00 loss trade: -660.00
Average profit trade: 1 477.39 loss trade: -298.97
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (2 492.17) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-713.81)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 492.17 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 080.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3