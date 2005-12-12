|Account: 123309
|Name: Brain Test
|Currency: USD
|2005 December 15, 16:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2281244
|2005.12.12 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|gold
|527.20
|529.75
|0.00
|2005.12.13 14:21
|529.75
|0.00
|0.55
|-63.75
|2293053
|2005.12.13 13:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7681
|1.7689
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 13:52
|1.7689
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|2296461
|2005.12.13 16:50
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.7069
|0.7091
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 20:22
|0.7091
|0.00
|0.00
|-440.00
|2297220
|2005.12.13 17:52
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2956
|1.2845
|0.0000
|2005.12.13 23:17
|1.2936
|0.00
|0.00
|-154.61
|2303254
|2005.12.13 23:19
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1939
|1.1978
|0.0000
|2005.12.14 09:47
|1.2038
|0.00
|-6.40
|990.00
|2308319
|2005.12.14 06:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.59
|141.10
|0.00
|2005.12.14 22:19
|140.82
|0.00
|0.00
|1 508.57
|2308325
|2005.12.14 06:57
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.7074
|0.7095
|0.0000
|2005.12.14 09:39
|0.7095
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|2315900
|2005.12.14 11:50
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.7094
|0.7053
|0.0000
|2005.12.14 20:08
|0.7061
|0.00
|0.00
|-660.00
|2333421
|2005.12.15 07:38
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.7049
|0.6979
|0.0000
|2005.12.15 12:21
|0.6952
|0.00
|0.00
|1 940.00
|0.00
|-5.85
|2 644.21
|Closed P/L:
|2 638.36
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2308452
|2005.12.14 06:59
|sell
|0.10
|gold
|512.70
|509.13
|0.00
|505.00
|0.00
|1.58
|192.50
|2323715
|2005.12.14 17:13
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1529
|1.1551
|0.0000
|1.1576
|0.00
|6.25
|406.01
|2341396
|2005.12.15 12:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2008
|1.1997
|0.0000
|1.1948
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|0.00
|7.83
|1 198.51
|Floating P/L:
|1 206.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 638.36
|Floating P/L:
|1 206.34
|Margin:
|2 328.98
|Balance:
|24 705.50
|Equity:
|25 911.84
|Free Margin:
|23 582.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 432.17
|Gross Loss:
|1 793.81
|Total Net Profit:
|2 638.36
|Profit Factor:
|2.47
|Expected Payoff:
|293.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|713.81
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 080.00 (4.5%)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 940.00
|loss trade:
|-660.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 477.39
|loss trade:
|-298.97
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (2 492.17)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-713.81)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 492.17 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 080.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3