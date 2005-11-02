|Account: 15442
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 4, 18:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|157039
|2005.11.02 08:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|162033
|2005.11.03 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2812
|1.2853
|1.2891
|2005.11.03 15:13
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|31.90
|170069
|2005.11.04 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1968
|1.1973
|1.2046
|2005.11.04 15:15
|1.1973
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.90
|Closed P/L:
|36.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|36.90
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 036.90
|Equity:
|5 036.90
|Free Margin:
|5 036.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|36.90
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|36.90
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|18.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|31.90
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.45
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (36.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|36.90 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0