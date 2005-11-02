Gimex Group

Account: 15442 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 November 10, 09:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1570392005.11.02 08:25balanceDeposit5 000.00
1620332005.11.03 11:00buy0.10usdchf1.28121.28531.28912005.11.03 15:131.28530.000.0031.90
1700692005.11.04 14:45buy0.10eurusd1.19681.19731.20462005.11.04 15:151.19730.000.005.00
1751032005.11.07 16:45sell0.10usdjpy117.77117.68116.952005.11.07 18:26117.680.000.007.65
1790852005.11.08 11:00sell0.10usdchf1.31471.31151.30672005.11.08 16:301.31150.000.0024.40
1848762005.11.09 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.31161.31081.30362005.11.09 22:151.31080.000.006.10
  0.00 0.00 75.05
Closed P/L: 75.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 75.05 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 075.05 Equity: 5 075.05 Free Margin: 5 075.05
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 75.05 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 75.05
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 15.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 31.90 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 15.01 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (75.05) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 75.05 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0