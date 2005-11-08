Alpari Ltd.

Account: 109493 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 November 9, 19:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
17315762005.11.08 08:03balanceDeposit1 000.00
17392792005.11.08 13:30sell0.10usdjpy117.74117.34116.942005.11.08 23:30117.340.000.0034.09
17558072005.11.09 10:15sell0.10usdjpy117.27117.52116.472005.11.09 11:47117.520.000.00-21.27
17686322005.11.09 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.31151.31601.30372005.11.09 19:011.31450.000.00-22.82
Closed P/L: -10.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -10.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 990.00 Equity: 990.00 Free Margin: 990.00
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 34.09 Gross Loss: 44.09 Total Net Profit: -10.00
Profit Factor: 0.77 Expected Payoff: -3.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 10.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 34.09 loss trade: -22.82
Average profit trade: 34.09 loss trade: -22.05
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (34.09) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-44.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 34.09 (1) consecutive loss (count): -44.09 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2