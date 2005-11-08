|Account: 109493
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 9, 19:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1731576
|2005.11.08 08:03
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|1739279
|2005.11.08 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.74
|117.34
|116.94
|2005.11.08 23:30
|117.34
|0.00
|0.00
|34.09
|1755807
|2005.11.09 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.27
|117.52
|116.47
|2005.11.09 11:47
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.27
|1768632
|2005.11.09 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3115
|1.3160
|1.3037
|2005.11.09 19:01
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.82
|Closed P/L:
|-10.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-10.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|990.00
|Equity:
|990.00
|Free Margin:
|990.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|34.09
|Gross Loss:
|44.09
|Total Net Profit:
|-10.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.77
|Expected Payoff:
|-3.33
|Absolute Drawdown:
|10.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|34.09
|loss trade:
|-22.82
|Average
|profit trade:
|34.09
|loss trade:
|-22.05
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (34.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-44.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|34.09 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-44.09 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2