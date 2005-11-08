Alpari Ltd.

Account: 109493 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 November 8, 19:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
17315762005.11.08 08:03balanceDeposit1 000.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
17392792005.11.08 13:30sell0.10usdjpy117.74117.34116.94 117.180.000.0047.79
 Floating P/L: 47.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: 47.79 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 1 000.00 Equity: 1 047.79 Free Margin: 947.79
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 0.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 0.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 0 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 0