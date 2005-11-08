|Account: 109493
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 8, 19:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1731576
|2005.11.08 08:03
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1739279
|2005.11.08 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.74
|117.34
|116.94
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|47.79
|Floating P/L:
|47.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|47.79
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|1 000.00
|Equity:
|1 047.79
|Free Margin:
|947.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|0
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|0