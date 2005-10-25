|Account: 15068
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 1, 13:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|135545
|2005.10.25 15:59
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|146448
|2005.10.28 14:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2112
|0.0000
|1.2086
|2005.10.28 17:12
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|146461
|2005.10.28 14:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2778
|0.0000
|1.2788
|2005.10.28 18:20
|1.2788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|149071
|2005.10.31 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2821
|1.2795
|1.2901
|2005.10.31 10:24
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.32
|149072
|2005.10.31 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2058
|1.2075
|1.1978
|2005.10.31 10:24
|1.2075
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|149407
|2005.10.31 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.84
|116.08
|116.64
|2005.10.31 16:34
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|20.68
|149635
|2005.10.31 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2063
|1.2015
|1.1983
|2005.10.31 17:10
|1.1983
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|149718
|2005.10.31 12:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7781
|1.7754
|1.7701
|2005.10.31 16:21
|1.7754
|0.00
|0.00
|18.90
|151794
|2005.10.31 19:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2897
|1.2927
|1.2817
|2005.10.31 20:15
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.80
|0.00
|0.00
|67.84
|Closed P/L:
|67.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|154248
|2005.11.01 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7693
|1.7715
|1.7613
|1.7701
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|153925
|2005.11.01 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.48
|116.77
|115.68
|116.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.61
|Floating P/L:
|-11.61
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|67.84
|Floating P/L:
|-11.61
|Margin:
|55.96
|Balance:
|5 067.84
|Equity:
|5 056.23
|Free Margin:
|5 000.27
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|122.96
|Gross Loss:
|55.12
|Total Net Profit:
|67.84
|Profit Factor:
|2.23
|Expected Payoff:
|8.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|33.94
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|37.32 (0.7%)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|80.00
|loss trade:
|-20.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|24.59
|loss trade:
|-18.37
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (119.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-37.32)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|119.58 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-37.32 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2