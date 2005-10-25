Gimex Group

Account: 15068 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 November 1, 13:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1355452005.10.25 15:59balanceDeposit5 000.00
1464482005.10.28 14:50sell0.01eurusd1.21120.00001.20862005.10.28 17:121.20860.000.002.60
1464612005.10.28 14:51buy0.01usdchf1.27780.00001.27882005.10.28 18:201.27880.000.000.78
1490712005.10.31 10:15buy0.10usdchf1.28211.27951.29012005.10.31 10:241.27950.000.00-20.32
1490722005.10.31 10:15sell0.10eurusd1.20581.20751.19782005.10.31 10:241.20750.000.00-17.00
1494072005.10.31 11:45buy0.10usdjpy115.84116.08116.642005.10.31 16:34116.080.000.0020.68
1496352005.10.31 12:15sell0.10eurusd1.20631.20151.19832005.10.31 17:101.19830.000.0080.00
1497182005.10.31 12:45sell0.10gbpusd1.77811.77541.77012005.10.31 16:211.77540.000.0018.90
1517942005.10.31 19:45sell0.10usdchf1.28971.29271.28172005.10.31 20:151.29200.000.00-17.80
  0.00 0.00 67.84
Closed P/L: 67.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1542482005.11.01 12:15sell0.10gbpusd1.76931.77151.7613 1.77010.000.00-5.60
1539252005.11.01 11:00sell0.10usdjpy116.48116.77115.68 116.550.000.00-6.01
  0.00 0.00 -11.61
 Floating P/L: -11.61
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 67.84 Floating P/L: -11.61 Margin: 55.96
Balance: 5 067.84 Equity: 5 056.23 Free Margin: 5 000.27
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 122.96 Gross Loss: 55.12 Total Net Profit: 67.84
Profit Factor: 2.23 Expected Payoff: 8.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 33.94 Maximal Drawdown (%): 37.32 (0.7%)  
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 80.00 loss trade: -20.32
Average profit trade: 24.59 loss trade: -18.37
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (119.58) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-37.32)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 119.58 (3) consecutive loss (count): -37.32 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2