Gimex Group

Account: 15068 Name: newdigital Currency: USD 2005 October 31, 14:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1355452005.10.25 15:59balanceDeposit5 000.00
1464482005.10.28 14:50sell0.01eurusd1.21120.00001.20862005.10.28 17:121.20860.000.002.60
1464612005.10.28 14:51buy0.01usdchf1.27780.00001.27882005.10.28 18:201.27880.000.000.78
1490722005.10.31 10:15sell0.10eurusd1.20581.20751.19782005.10.31 10:241.20750.000.00-17.00
1490712005.10.31 10:15buy0.10usdchf1.28211.27951.29012005.10.31 10:241.27950.000.00-20.32
  0.00 0.00 -33.94
Closed P/L: -33.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1494072005.10.31 11:45buy0.10usdjpy115.84116.01116.64 116.160.000.0027.55
1496352005.10.31 12:15sell0.10eurusd1.20631.20431.1983 1.20260.000.0037.00
1497182005.10.31 12:45sell0.10gbpusd1.77811.78171.7701 1.77700.000.007.70
  0.00 0.00 72.25
 Floating P/L: 72.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -33.94 Floating P/L: 72.25 Margin: 86.27
Balance: 4 966.06 Equity: 5 038.31 Free Margin: 4 952.04
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 3.38 Gross Loss: 37.32 Total Net Profit: -33.94
Profit Factor: 0.09 Expected Payoff: -8.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 33.94 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2.60 loss trade: -20.32
Average profit trade: 1.69 loss trade: -18.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (3.38) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-37.32)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3.38 (2) consecutive loss (count): -37.32 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2