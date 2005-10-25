|Account: 15068
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 31, 14:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|135545
|2005.10.25 15:59
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|146448
|2005.10.28 14:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2112
|0.0000
|1.2086
|2005.10.28 17:12
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|146461
|2005.10.28 14:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2778
|0.0000
|1.2788
|2005.10.28 18:20
|1.2788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|149072
|2005.10.31 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2058
|1.2075
|1.1978
|2005.10.31 10:24
|1.2075
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|149071
|2005.10.31 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2821
|1.2795
|1.2901
|2005.10.31 10:24
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.94
|Closed P/L:
|-33.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|149407
|2005.10.31 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.84
|116.01
|116.64
|116.16
|0.00
|0.00
|27.55
|149635
|2005.10.31 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2063
|1.2043
|1.1983
|1.2026
|0.00
|0.00
|37.00
|149718
|2005.10.31 12:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7781
|1.7817
|1.7701
|1.7770
|0.00
|0.00
|7.70
|0.00
|0.00
|72.25
|Floating P/L:
|72.25
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-33.94
|Floating P/L:
|72.25
|Margin:
|86.27
|Balance:
|4 966.06
|Equity:
|5 038.31
|Free Margin:
|4 952.04
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3.38
|Gross Loss:
|37.32
|Total Net Profit:
|-33.94
|Profit Factor:
|0.09
|Expected Payoff:
|-8.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|33.94
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2.60
|loss trade:
|-20.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.69
|loss trade:
|-18.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (3.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-37.32)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3.38 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-37.32 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2