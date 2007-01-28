|Account: 383117
|Name: terminator1_203
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 31, 14:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7218489
|2007.01.28 15:17
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|7219612
|2007.01.29 02:14
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2543
|0.0000
|1.2581
|2007.01.31 11:00
|1.2556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|20.71
|7219852
|2007.01.29 02:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2905
|0.0000
|1.2867
|2007.01.31 10:22
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-76.00
|7220234
|2007.01.29 03:37
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1816
|0.0000
|1.1854
|2007.01.29 14:48
|1.1835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.11
|7224864
|2007.01.29 10:00
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1797
|0.0000
|1.1835
|2007.01.29 14:48
|1.1835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.32
|7227653
|2007.01.29 12:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2923
|0.0000
|1.2885
|2007.01.31 10:22
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-54.00
|7236093
|2007.01.29 18:09
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2941
|0.0000
|1.2903
|2007.01.31 10:22
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|-5.00
|7237169
|2007.01.29 19:02
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2962
|0.0000
|1.2924
|2007.01.31 10:22
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|168.00
|7237196
|2007.01.29 19:02
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2519
|0.0000
|1.2557
|2007.01.31 11:00
|1.2557
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|90.79
|7244070
|2007.01.30 06:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6237
|0.0000
|1.6275
|2007.01.31 09:07
|1.6257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|31.89
|7244141
|2007.01.30 06:07
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.95
|0.00
|158.33
|2007.01.31 14:07
|157.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|-115.17
|7253663
|2007.01.30 14:54
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2980
|0.0000
|1.2942
|2007.01.31 10:22
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|1.95
|494.00
|7256595
|2007.01.30 16:25
|buy
|0.30
|eurchf
|1.6219
|0.0000
|1.6257
|2007.01.31 09:07
|1.6257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|90.88
|7257488
|2007.01.30 16:54
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|157.76
|0.00
|158.14
|2007.01.31 14:07
|157.24
|0.00
|0.00
|1.01
|-128.33
|7259022
|2007.01.30 17:28
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.57
|0.00
|157.95
|2007.01.31 14:07
|157.27
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|-123.40
|7268168
|2007.01.31 08:00
|buy
|0.80
|eurjpy
|157.38
|0.00
|157.76
|2007.01.31 14:07
|157.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.96
|7268653
|2007.01.31 08:20
|buy
|1.30
|eurjpy
|157.20
|0.00
|157.58
|2007.01.31 14:07
|157.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.47
|7270244
|2007.01.31 09:31
|buy
|2.10
|eurjpy
|157.01
|0.00
|157.39
|2007.01.31 14:07
|157.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|449.16
|0.00
|0.00
|14.23
|946.47
|Closed P/L:
|960.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7218718
|2007.01.29 01:00
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7741
|0.0000
|0.7779
|0.7717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|-48.00
|7231806
|2007.01.29 15:22
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7722
|0.0000
|0.7760
|0.7717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|-15.00
|7239844
|2007.01.29 23:14
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1827
|0.0000
|1.1865
|1.1821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|-10.15
|7244236
|2007.01.30 06:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.84
|0.00
|122.22
|121.42
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|-69.18
|7256711
|2007.01.30 16:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1809
|0.0000
|1.1847
|1.1821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|30.45
|7258491
|2007.01.30 17:16
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|121.66
|0.00
|122.04
|121.42
|0.00
|0.00
|1.55
|-59.30
|7268008
|2007.01.31 07:51
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.47
|0.00
|121.85
|121.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.59
|7268054
|2007.01.31 07:55
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1790
|0.0000
|1.1828
|1.1821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|131.12
|7268652
|2007.01.31 08:20
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|121.28
|0.00
|121.66
|121.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.24
|7272332
|2007.01.31 10:22
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7704
|0.0000
|0.7742
|0.7717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|96.59
|Floating P/L:
|100.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|960.70
|Floating P/L:
|100.79
|Margin:
|892.92
|Balance:
|100 960.70
|Equity:
|101 061.49
|Free Margin:
|100 168.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 535.19
|Gross Loss:
|574.49
|Total Net Profit:
|960.70
|Profit Factor:
|2.67
|Expected Payoff:
|56.51
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|442.49 (0.44%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.44% (442.49)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (58.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (41.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|495.95
|loss trade:
|-127.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|153.52
|loss trade:
|-82.07
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (918.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-442.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|918.90 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-442.49 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|4