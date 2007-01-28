North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 383117 Name: terminator1_203 Currency: USD 2007 January 31, 14:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
72184892007.01.28 15:17balanceDeposit100 000.00
72196122007.01.29 02:14buy0.20usdchf1.25430.00001.25812007.01.31 11:001.25560.000.000.8620.71
72198522007.01.29 02:47sell0.20eurusd1.29050.00001.28672007.01.31 10:221.29430.000.000.60-76.00
72202342007.01.29 03:37buy0.20usdcad1.18160.00001.18542007.01.29 14:481.18350.000.000.0032.11
72248642007.01.29 10:00buy0.30usdcad1.17970.00001.18352007.01.29 14:481.18350.000.000.0096.32
72276532007.01.29 12:05sell0.30eurusd1.29230.00001.28852007.01.31 10:221.29410.000.000.90-54.00
72360932007.01.29 18:09sell0.50eurusd1.29410.00001.29032007.01.31 10:221.29420.000.001.50-5.00
72371692007.01.29 19:02sell0.80eurusd1.29620.00001.29242007.01.31 10:221.29410.000.002.40168.00
72371962007.01.29 19:02buy0.30usdchf1.25190.00001.25572007.01.31 11:001.25570.000.001.3090.79
72440702007.01.30 06:00buy0.20eurchf1.62370.00001.62752007.01.31 09:071.62570.000.000.5431.89
72441412007.01.30 06:07buy0.20eurjpy157.950.00158.332007.01.31 14:07157.250.000.000.67-115.17
72536632007.01.30 14:54sell1.30eurusd1.29800.00001.29422007.01.31 10:221.29420.000.001.95494.00
72565952007.01.30 16:25buy0.30eurchf1.62190.00001.62572007.01.31 09:071.62570.000.000.8190.88
72574882007.01.30 16:54buy0.30eurjpy157.760.00158.142007.01.31 14:07157.240.000.001.01-128.33
72590222007.01.30 17:28buy0.50eurjpy157.570.00157.952007.01.31 14:07157.270.000.001.69-123.40
72681682007.01.31 08:00buy0.80eurjpy157.380.00157.762007.01.31 14:07157.260.000.000.00-78.96
72686532007.01.31 08:20buy1.30eurjpy157.200.00157.582007.01.31 14:07157.250.000.000.0053.47
72702442007.01.31 09:31buy2.10eurjpy157.010.00157.392007.01.31 14:07157.270.000.000.00449.16
  0.00 0.00 14.23 946.47
Closed P/L: 960.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
72187182007.01.29 01:00buy0.20audusd0.77410.00000.7779 0.77170.000.000.24-48.00
72318062007.01.29 15:22buy0.30audusd0.77220.00000.7760 0.77170.000.000.36-15.00
72398442007.01.29 23:14buy0.20usdcad1.18270.00001.1865 1.18210.000.000.58-10.15
72442362007.01.30 06:13buy0.20usdjpy121.840.00122.22 121.420.000.001.04-69.18
72567112007.01.30 16:30buy0.30usdcad1.18090.00001.1847 1.18210.000.000.4330.45
72584912007.01.30 17:16buy0.30usdjpy121.660.00122.04 121.420.000.001.55-59.30
72680082007.01.31 07:51buy0.50usdjpy121.470.00121.85 121.420.000.000.00-20.59
72680542007.01.31 07:55buy0.50usdcad1.17900.00001.1828 1.18210.000.000.00131.12
72686522007.01.31 08:20buy0.80usdjpy121.280.00121.66 121.420.000.000.0092.24
72723322007.01.31 10:22buy0.50audusd0.77040.00000.7742 0.77170.000.000.0065.00
  0.00 0.00 4.20 96.59
 Floating P/L: 100.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 960.70 Floating P/L: 100.79 Margin: 892.92
Balance: 100 960.70 Equity: 101 061.49 Free Margin: 100 168.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 535.19 Gross Loss: 574.49 Total Net Profit: 960.70
Profit Factor: 2.67 Expected Payoff: 56.51  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 442.49 (0.44%) Relative Drawdown: 0.44% (442.49)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (58.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (41.18%)
Largest profit trade: 495.95 loss trade: -127.32
Average profit trade: 153.52 loss trade: -82.07
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (918.90) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-442.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 918.90 (6) consecutive loss (count): -442.49 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 4