|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2006.01.03 08:30 - 2007.01.31 00:00 (2007.01.01 - 2007.01.31)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=75; n=28; TimeOrders1="09:00"; TimeOrders2="15:00"; Order_Comment="Shinigami Expert"; UrovenBezubytka=71; TrailingStop=0; LotsIfNoMM=0.1; UseMM=true; MMRiskFactor=0.1; MMBalanceExcludeAmt=0; MMBalanceShareDivisor=1;
|Bars in test
|18125
|Ticks modelled
|1851671
|Modelling quality
|50.08%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|2571.65
|Gross profit
|6536.31
|Gross loss
|-3964.66
|Profit factor
|1.65
|Expected payoff
|77.93
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|1567.06 (13.22%)
|Relative drawdown
|13.22% (1567.06)
|Total trades
|33
|Short positions (won %)
|17 (47.06%)
|Long positions (won %)
|16 (56.25%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|17 (51.52%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|16 (48.48%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|467.91
|loss trade
|-298.81
|Average
|profit trade
|384.49
|loss trade
|-247.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (2011.32)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-1567.06)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2011.32 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1567.06 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.01.03 09:00
|sell stop
|1
|0.50
|1.3255
|1.3303
|1.3180
|2
|2007.01.03 09:00
|buy stop
|2
|0.50
|1.3295
|1.3247
|1.3370
|3
|2007.01.03 11:35
|sell
|1
|0.50
|1.3255
|1.3303
|1.3180
|4
|2007.01.03 17:08
|modify
|1
|0.50
|1.3255
|1.3254
|1.3180
|5
|2007.01.03 17:10
|t/p
|1
|0.50
|1.3180
|1.3254
|1.3180
|375.00
|10375.00
|6
|2007.01.04 09:00
|delete
|2
|0.50
|1.3295
|1.3247
|1.3370
|7
|2007.01.04 09:00
|sell stop
|3
|0.52
|1.3148
|1.3196
|1.3073
|8
|2007.01.04 09:00
|buy stop
|4
|0.52
|1.3188
|1.3140
|1.3263
|9
|2007.01.04 10:13
|sell
|3
|0.52
|1.3148
|1.3196
|1.3073
|10
|2007.01.05 04:59
|modify
|3
|0.52
|1.3148
|1.3147
|1.3073
|11
|2007.01.05 05:02
|t/p
|3
|0.52
|1.3073
|1.3147
|1.3073
|392.96
|10767.96
|12
|2007.01.05 09:00
|delete
|4
|0.52
|1.3188
|1.3140
|1.3263
|13
|2007.01.05 09:00
|sell stop
|5
|0.54
|1.3063
|1.3111
|1.2988
|14
|2007.01.05 09:00
|buy stop
|6
|0.54
|1.3103
|1.3055
|1.3178
|15
|2007.01.05 09:54
|buy
|6
|0.54
|1.3103
|1.3055
|1.3178
|16
|2007.01.05 15:00
|delete
|5
|0.54
|1.3063
|1.3111
|1.2988
|17
|2007.01.05 15:00
|sell stop
|7
|0.54
|1.3063
|1.3111
|1.2988
|18
|2007.01.05 15:00
|buy stop
|8
|0.54
|1.3103
|1.3055
|1.3178
|19
|2007.01.05 15:30
|sell
|7
|0.54
|1.3063
|1.3111
|1.2988
|20
|2007.01.05 15:30
|s/l
|6
|0.54
|1.3055
|1.3055
|1.3178
|-259.20
|10508.76
|21
|2007.01.05 17:57
|modify
|7
|0.54
|1.3063
|1.3063
|1.2988
|22
|2007.01.05 18:03
|t/p
|7
|0.54
|1.2988
|1.3063
|1.2988
|405.00
|10913.76
|23
|2007.01.08 09:00
|delete
|8
|0.54
|1.3103
|1.3055
|1.3178
|24
|2007.01.08 09:00
|sell stop
|9
|0.55
|1.2986
|1.3034
|1.2911
|25
|2007.01.08 09:00
|buy stop
|10
|0.55
|1.3026
|1.2978
|1.3101
|26
|2007.01.08 10:54
|buy
|10
|0.55
|1.3026
|1.2978
|1.3101
|27
|2007.01.08 15:00
|delete
|9
|0.55
|1.2986
|1.3034
|1.2911
|28
|2007.01.08 15:00
|sell stop
|11
|0.55
|1.2986
|1.3034
|1.2911
|29
|2007.01.08 15:00
|buy stop
|12
|0.55
|1.3026
|1.2978
|1.3101
|30
|2007.01.08 15:58
|sell
|11
|0.55
|1.2986
|1.3034
|1.2911
|31
|2007.01.08 15:59
|s/l
|10
|0.55
|1.2978
|1.2978
|1.3101
|-264.00
|10649.76
|32
|2007.01.08 17:04
|buy
|12
|0.55
|1.3026
|1.2978
|1.3101
|33
|2007.01.08 18:47
|s/l
|11
|0.55
|1.3034
|1.3034
|1.2911
|-264.00
|10385.76
|34
|2007.01.09 09:00
|sell stop
|13
|0.52
|1.3003
|1.3051
|1.2928
|35
|2007.01.09 15:00
|delete
|13
|0.52
|1.3003
|1.3051
|1.2928
|36
|2007.01.09 15:00
|sell stop
|14
|0.52
|1.3003
|1.3051
|1.2928
|37
|2007.01.09 15:00
|buy stop
|15
|0.52
|1.3043
|1.2995
|1.3118
|38
|2007.01.09 16:05
|sell
|14
|0.52
|1.3003
|1.3051
|1.2928
|39
|2007.01.10 02:14
|s/l
|12
|0.55
|1.2978
|1.2978
|1.3101
|-271.50
|10114.26
|40
|2007.01.10 09:00
|delete
|15
|0.52
|1.3043
|1.2995
|1.3118
|41
|2007.01.10 09:00
|sell stop
|16
|0.51
|1.2980
|1.3028
|1.2905
|42
|2007.01.10 09:00
|buy stop
|17
|0.51
|1.3020
|1.2972
|1.3095
|43
|2007.01.10 10:46
|sell
|16
|0.51
|1.2980
|1.3028
|1.2905
|44
|2007.01.10 15:00
|delete
|17
|0.51
|1.3020
|1.2972
|1.3095
|45
|2007.01.10 15:00
|sell stop
|18
|0.51
|1.2980
|1.3028
|1.2905
|46
|2007.01.10 15:00
|buy stop
|19
|0.51
|1.3020
|1.2972
|1.3095
|47
|2007.01.10 15:29
|sell
|18
|0.51
|1.2980
|1.3028
|1.2905
|48
|2007.01.11 15:51
|modify
|14
|0.52
|1.3003
|1.3003
|1.2928
|49
|2007.01.11 15:51
|t/p
|14
|0.52
|1.2928
|1.3003
|1.2928
|401.84
|10516.10
|50
|2007.01.11 17:05
|modify
|16
|0.51
|1.2980
|1.2980
|1.2905
|51
|2007.01.11 17:05
|modify
|18
|0.51
|1.2980
|1.2980
|1.2905
|52
|2007.01.11 17:05
|t/p
|16
|0.51
|1.2905
|1.2980
|1.2905
|391.21
|10907.31
|53
|2007.01.11 17:05
|t/p
|18
|0.51
|1.2905
|1.2980
|1.2905
|391.21
|11298.51
|54
|2007.01.12 09:00
|delete
|19
|0.51
|1.3020
|1.2972
|1.3095
|55
|2007.01.12 09:00
|sell stop
|20
|0.56
|1.2873
|1.2921
|1.2798
|56
|2007.01.12 09:00
|buy stop
|21
|0.56
|1.2913
|1.2865
|1.2988
|57
|2007.01.12 09:01
|buy
|21
|0.56
|1.2913
|1.2865
|1.2988
|58
|2007.01.12 15:00
|delete
|20
|0.56
|1.2873
|1.2921
|1.2798
|59
|2007.01.12 15:00
|sell stop
|22
|0.56
|1.2873
|1.2921
|1.2798
|60
|2007.01.12 15:00
|buy stop
|23
|0.56
|1.2913
|1.2865
|1.2988
|61
|2007.01.12 15:30
|sell
|22
|0.56
|1.2873
|1.2921
|1.2798
|62
|2007.01.12 15:59
|buy
|23
|0.56
|1.2913
|1.2865
|1.2988
|63
|2007.01.12 16:06
|s/l
|22
|0.56
|1.2921
|1.2921
|1.2798
|-268.80
|11029.71
|64
|2007.01.15 09:00
|sell stop
|24
|0.55
|1.2897
|1.2945
|1.2822
|65
|2007.01.15 09:00
|buy stop
|25
|0.55
|1.2937
|1.2889
|1.3012
|66
|2007.01.15 09:18
|buy
|25
|0.55
|1.2937
|1.2889
|1.3012
|67
|2007.01.16 09:00
|delete
|24
|0.55
|1.2897
|1.2945
|1.2822
|68
|2007.01.16 09:00
|sell stop
|26
|0.55
|1.2918
|1.2966
|1.2843
|69
|2007.01.16 09:00
|buy stop
|27
|0.55
|1.2958
|1.2910
|1.3033
|70
|2007.01.16 09:05
|buy
|27
|0.55
|1.2958
|1.2910
|1.3033
|71
|2007.01.16 12:21
|modify
|21
|0.56
|1.2913
|1.2913
|1.2988
|72
|2007.01.16 12:21
|modify
|23
|0.56
|1.2913
|1.2913
|1.2988
|73
|2007.01.16 12:30
|t/p
|21
|0.56
|1.2988
|1.2913
|1.2988
|412.37
|11442.08
|74
|2007.01.16 12:30
|t/p
|23
|0.56
|1.2988
|1.2913
|1.2988
|412.37
|11854.45
|75
|2007.01.16 18:49
|sell
|26
|0.55
|1.2918
|1.2966
|1.2843
|76
|2007.01.16 19:04
|s/l
|27
|0.55
|1.2910
|1.2910
|1.3033
|-264.00
|11590.45
|77
|2007.01.17 09:00
|sell stop
|28
|0.58
|1.2898
|1.2946
|1.2823
|78
|2007.01.17 09:00
|buy stop
|29
|0.58
|1.2938
|1.2890
|1.3013
|79
|2007.01.17 15:00
|delete
|28
|0.58
|1.2898
|1.2946
|1.2823
|80
|2007.01.17 15:00
|sell stop
|30
|0.58
|1.2898
|1.2946
|1.2823
|81
|2007.01.17 15:00
|buy stop
|31
|0.58
|1.2938
|1.2890
|1.3013
|82
|2007.01.17 15:31
|sell
|30
|0.58
|1.2898
|1.2946
|1.2823
|83
|2007.01.17 16:51
|buy
|29
|0.58
|1.2938
|1.2890
|1.3013
|84
|2007.01.17 16:51
|buy
|31
|0.58
|1.2938
|1.2890
|1.3013
|85
|2007.01.17 17:31
|s/l
|30
|0.58
|1.2946
|1.2946
|1.2823
|-278.40
|11312.05
|86
|2007.01.18 05:07
|s/l
|26
|0.55
|1.2966
|1.2966
|1.2843
|-251.48
|11060.57
|87
|2007.01.18 15:00
|sell stop
|32
|0.55
|1.2917
|1.2965
|1.2842
|88
|2007.01.18 15:00
|buy stop
|33
|0.55
|1.2957
|1.2909
|1.3032
|89
|2007.01.18 15:30
|sell
|32
|0.55
|1.2917
|1.2965
|1.2842
|90
|2007.01.18 16:34
|buy
|33
|0.55
|1.2957
|1.2909
|1.3032
|91
|2007.01.18 22:03
|s/l
|32
|0.55
|1.2965
|1.2965
|1.2842
|-264.00
|10796.57
|92
|2007.01.19 15:00
|sell stop
|34
|0.54
|1.2942
|1.2990
|1.2867
|93
|2007.01.19 15:00
|buy stop
|35
|0.54
|1.2982
|1.2934
|1.3057
|94
|2007.01.19 16:06
|sell
|34
|0.54
|1.2942
|1.2990
|1.2867
|95
|2007.01.22 09:00
|delete
|35
|0.54
|1.2982
|1.2934
|1.3057
|96
|2007.01.22 09:00
|sell stop
|36
|0.54
|1.2943
|1.2991
|1.2868
|97
|2007.01.22 09:00
|buy stop
|37
|0.54
|1.2983
|1.2935
|1.3058
|98
|2007.01.22 12:57
|sell
|36
|0.54
|1.2943
|1.2991
|1.2868
|99
|2007.01.23 09:00
|delete
|37
|0.54
|1.2983
|1.2935
|1.3058
|100
|2007.01.23 09:00
|sell stop
|38
|0.54
|1.2929
|1.2977
|1.2854
|101
|2007.01.23 09:00
|buy stop
|39
|0.54
|1.2969
|1.2921
|1.3044
|102
|2007.01.23 09:32
|buy
|39
|0.54
|1.2969
|1.2921
|1.3044
|103
|2007.01.23 12:00
|s/l
|34
|0.54
|1.2990
|1.2990
|1.2867
|-253.05
|10543.51
|104
|2007.01.23 12:00
|s/l
|36
|0.54
|1.2991
|1.2991
|1.2868
|-256.13
|10287.39
|105
|2007.01.23 12:09
|modify
|25
|0.55
|1.2937
|1.2938
|1.3012
|106
|2007.01.23 12:09
|modify
|29
|0.58
|1.2938
|1.2939
|1.3013
|107
|2007.01.23 12:09
|modify
|31
|0.58
|1.2938
|1.2939
|1.3013
|108
|2007.01.23 12:09
|t/p
|25
|0.55
|1.3012
|1.2938
|1.3012
|382.51
|10669.90
|109
|2007.01.23 12:09
|t/p
|29
|0.58
|1.3013
|1.2939
|1.3013
|411.28
|11081.18
|110
|2007.01.23 12:09
|t/p
|31
|0.58
|1.3013
|1.2939
|1.3013
|411.28
|11492.46
|111
|2007.01.23 13:58
|modify
|33
|0.55
|1.2957
|1.2958
|1.3032
|112
|2007.01.23 14:02
|t/p
|33
|0.55
|1.3032
|1.2958
|1.3032
|401.25
|11893.71
|113
|2007.01.23 14:55
|modify
|39
|0.54
|1.2969
|1.2969
|1.3044
|114
|2007.01.23 15:12
|t/p
|39
|0.54
|1.3044
|1.2969
|1.3044
|405.00
|12298.71
|115
|2007.01.24 09:00
|delete
|38
|0.54
|1.2929
|1.2977
|1.2854
|116
|2007.01.24 09:00
|sell stop
|40
|0.61
|1.3006
|1.3054
|1.2931
|117
|2007.01.24 09:00
|buy stop
|41
|0.61
|1.3046
|1.2998
|1.3121
|118
|2007.01.24 09:53
|sell
|40
|0.61
|1.3006
|1.3054
|1.2931
|119
|2007.01.24 15:00
|delete
|41
|0.61
|1.3046
|1.2998
|1.3121
|120
|2007.01.24 15:00
|sell stop
|42
|0.61
|1.3006
|1.3054
|1.2931
|121
|2007.01.24 15:00
|buy stop
|43
|0.61
|1.3046
|1.2998
|1.3121
|122
|2007.01.24 15:07
|sell
|42
|0.61
|1.3006
|1.3054
|1.2931
|123
|2007.01.25 09:00
|delete
|43
|0.61
|1.3046
|1.2998
|1.3121
|124
|2007.01.25 09:00
|sell stop
|44
|0.61
|1.2947
|1.2995
|1.2872
|125
|2007.01.25 09:00
|buy stop
|45
|0.61
|1.2987
|1.2939
|1.3062
|126
|2007.01.25 09:45
|buy
|45
|0.61
|1.2987
|1.2939
|1.3062
|127
|2007.01.25 15:00
|delete
|44
|0.61
|1.2947
|1.2995
|1.2872
|128
|2007.01.25 15:00
|sell stop
|46
|0.61
|1.2947
|1.2995
|1.2872
|129
|2007.01.25 15:00
|buy stop
|47
|0.61
|1.2987
|1.2939
|1.3062
|130
|2007.01.25 15:32
|buy
|47
|0.61
|1.2987
|1.2939
|1.3062
|131
|2007.01.25 21:03
|sell
|46
|0.61
|1.2947
|1.2995
|1.2872
|132
|2007.01.25 21:13
|s/l
|45
|0.61
|1.2939
|1.2939
|1.3062
|-292.80
|12005.91
|133
|2007.01.25 21:13
|s/l
|47
|0.61
|1.2939
|1.2939
|1.3062
|-292.80
|11713.11
|134
|2007.01.25 21:32
|modify
|40
|0.61
|1.3006
|1.3006
|1.2931
|135
|2007.01.25 21:32
|modify
|42
|0.61
|1.3006
|1.3006
|1.2931
|136
|2007.01.25 21:33
|t/p
|40
|0.61
|1.2931
|1.3006
|1.2931
|467.91
|12181.02
|137
|2007.01.25 21:33
|t/p
|42
|0.61
|1.2931
|1.3006
|1.2931
|467.91
|12648.94
|138
|2007.01.26 09:00
|sell stop
|48
|0.63
|1.2913
|1.2961
|1.2838
|139
|2007.01.26 09:00
|buy stop
|49
|0.63
|1.2953
|1.2905
|1.3028
|140
|2007.01.26 10:08
|sell
|48
|0.63
|1.2913
|1.2961
|1.2838
|141
|2007.01.29 09:00
|delete
|49
|0.63
|1.2953
|1.2905
|1.3028
|142
|2007.01.29 09:00
|sell stop
|50
|0.63
|1.2895
|1.2943
|1.2820
|143
|2007.01.29 09:00
|buy stop
|51
|0.63
|1.2935
|1.2887
|1.3010
|144
|2007.01.29 15:00
|delete
|50
|0.63
|1.2895
|1.2943
|1.2820
|145
|2007.01.29 15:00
|sell stop
|52
|0.63
|1.2895
|1.2943
|1.2820
|146
|2007.01.29 15:00
|buy stop
|53
|0.63
|1.2935
|1.2887
|1.3010
|147
|2007.01.29 16:54
|buy
|51
|0.63
|1.2935
|1.2887
|1.3010
|148
|2007.01.29 16:54
|buy
|53
|0.63
|1.2935
|1.2887
|1.3010
|149
|2007.01.29 19:01
|s/l
|48
|0.63
|1.2961
|1.2961
|1.2838
|-298.81
|12350.12
|150
|2007.01.30 09:00
|delete
|52
|0.63
|1.2895
|1.2943
|1.2820
|151
|2007.01.30 09:00
|sell stop
|54
|0.62
|1.2937
|1.2985
|1.2862
|152
|2007.01.30 09:00
|buy stop
|55
|0.62
|1.2977
|1.2929
|1.3052
|153
|2007.01.30 14:50
|buy
|55
|0.62
|1.2977
|1.2929
|1.3052
|154
|2007.01.30 23:59
|close at stop
|55
|0.62
|1.2968
|1.2929
|1.3052
|-55.80
|12294.32
|155
|2007.01.30 23:59
|close at stop
|53
|0.63
|1.2968
|1.2887
|1.3010
|203.61
|12497.93
|156
|2007.01.30 23:59
|close at stop
|51
|0.63
|1.2968
|1.2887
|1.3010
|203.61
|12701.54
|157
|2007.01.30 23:59
|close at stop
|46
|0.61
|1.2970
|1.2995
|1.2872
|-129.89
|12571.65