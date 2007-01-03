Strategy Tester Report
Dolly_Expert2_mm_trail

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2006.01.03 08:30 - 2007.01.31 00:00 (2007.01.01 - 2007.01.31)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersTakeProfit=75; n=28; TimeOrders1="09:00"; TimeOrders2="15:00"; Order_Comment="Shinigami Expert"; UrovenBezubytka=71; TrailingStop=0; LotsIfNoMM=0.1; UseMM=true; MMRiskFactor=0.1; MMBalanceExcludeAmt=0; MMBalanceShareDivisor=1;
Bars in test18125Ticks modelled1851671Modelling quality50.08%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit2571.65Gross profit6536.31Gross loss-3964.66
Profit factor1.65Expected payoff77.93
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown1567.06 (13.22%)Relative drawdown13.22% (1567.06)
Total trades33Short positions (won %)17 (47.06%)Long positions (won %)16 (56.25%)
Profit trades (% of total)17 (51.52%)Loss trades (% of total)16 (48.48%)
Largestprofit trade467.91loss trade-298.81
Averageprofit trade384.49loss trade-247.79
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (2011.32)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-1567.06)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2011.32 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1567.06 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.01.03 09:00sell stop10.501.32551.33031.3180
22007.01.03 09:00buy stop20.501.32951.32471.3370
32007.01.03 11:35sell10.501.32551.33031.3180
42007.01.03 17:08modify10.501.32551.32541.3180
52007.01.03 17:10t/p10.501.31801.32541.3180375.0010375.00
62007.01.04 09:00delete20.501.32951.32471.3370
72007.01.04 09:00sell stop30.521.31481.31961.3073
82007.01.04 09:00buy stop40.521.31881.31401.3263
92007.01.04 10:13sell30.521.31481.31961.3073
102007.01.05 04:59modify30.521.31481.31471.3073
112007.01.05 05:02t/p30.521.30731.31471.3073392.9610767.96
122007.01.05 09:00delete40.521.31881.31401.3263
132007.01.05 09:00sell stop50.541.30631.31111.2988
142007.01.05 09:00buy stop60.541.31031.30551.3178
152007.01.05 09:54buy60.541.31031.30551.3178
162007.01.05 15:00delete50.541.30631.31111.2988
172007.01.05 15:00sell stop70.541.30631.31111.2988
182007.01.05 15:00buy stop80.541.31031.30551.3178
192007.01.05 15:30sell70.541.30631.31111.2988
202007.01.05 15:30s/l60.541.30551.30551.3178-259.2010508.76
212007.01.05 17:57modify70.541.30631.30631.2988
222007.01.05 18:03t/p70.541.29881.30631.2988405.0010913.76
232007.01.08 09:00delete80.541.31031.30551.3178
242007.01.08 09:00sell stop90.551.29861.30341.2911
252007.01.08 09:00buy stop100.551.30261.29781.3101
262007.01.08 10:54buy100.551.30261.29781.3101
272007.01.08 15:00delete90.551.29861.30341.2911
282007.01.08 15:00sell stop110.551.29861.30341.2911
292007.01.08 15:00buy stop120.551.30261.29781.3101
302007.01.08 15:58sell110.551.29861.30341.2911
312007.01.08 15:59s/l100.551.29781.29781.3101-264.0010649.76
322007.01.08 17:04buy120.551.30261.29781.3101
332007.01.08 18:47s/l110.551.30341.30341.2911-264.0010385.76
342007.01.09 09:00sell stop130.521.30031.30511.2928
352007.01.09 15:00delete130.521.30031.30511.2928
362007.01.09 15:00sell stop140.521.30031.30511.2928
372007.01.09 15:00buy stop150.521.30431.29951.3118
382007.01.09 16:05sell140.521.30031.30511.2928
392007.01.10 02:14s/l120.551.29781.29781.3101-271.5010114.26
402007.01.10 09:00delete150.521.30431.29951.3118
412007.01.10 09:00sell stop160.511.29801.30281.2905
422007.01.10 09:00buy stop170.511.30201.29721.3095
432007.01.10 10:46sell160.511.29801.30281.2905
442007.01.10 15:00delete170.511.30201.29721.3095
452007.01.10 15:00sell stop180.511.29801.30281.2905
462007.01.10 15:00buy stop190.511.30201.29721.3095
472007.01.10 15:29sell180.511.29801.30281.2905
482007.01.11 15:51modify140.521.30031.30031.2928
492007.01.11 15:51t/p140.521.29281.30031.2928401.8410516.10
502007.01.11 17:05modify160.511.29801.29801.2905
512007.01.11 17:05modify180.511.29801.29801.2905
522007.01.11 17:05t/p160.511.29051.29801.2905391.2110907.31
532007.01.11 17:05t/p180.511.29051.29801.2905391.2111298.51
542007.01.12 09:00delete190.511.30201.29721.3095
552007.01.12 09:00sell stop200.561.28731.29211.2798
562007.01.12 09:00buy stop210.561.29131.28651.2988
572007.01.12 09:01buy210.561.29131.28651.2988
582007.01.12 15:00delete200.561.28731.29211.2798
592007.01.12 15:00sell stop220.561.28731.29211.2798
602007.01.12 15:00buy stop230.561.29131.28651.2988
612007.01.12 15:30sell220.561.28731.29211.2798
622007.01.12 15:59buy230.561.29131.28651.2988
632007.01.12 16:06s/l220.561.29211.29211.2798-268.8011029.71
642007.01.15 09:00sell stop240.551.28971.29451.2822
652007.01.15 09:00buy stop250.551.29371.28891.3012
662007.01.15 09:18buy250.551.29371.28891.3012
672007.01.16 09:00delete240.551.28971.29451.2822
682007.01.16 09:00sell stop260.551.29181.29661.2843
692007.01.16 09:00buy stop270.551.29581.29101.3033
702007.01.16 09:05buy270.551.29581.29101.3033
712007.01.16 12:21modify210.561.29131.29131.2988
722007.01.16 12:21modify230.561.29131.29131.2988
732007.01.16 12:30t/p210.561.29881.29131.2988412.3711442.08
742007.01.16 12:30t/p230.561.29881.29131.2988412.3711854.45
752007.01.16 18:49sell260.551.29181.29661.2843
762007.01.16 19:04s/l270.551.29101.29101.3033-264.0011590.45
772007.01.17 09:00sell stop280.581.28981.29461.2823
782007.01.17 09:00buy stop290.581.29381.28901.3013
792007.01.17 15:00delete280.581.28981.29461.2823
802007.01.17 15:00sell stop300.581.28981.29461.2823
812007.01.17 15:00buy stop310.581.29381.28901.3013
822007.01.17 15:31sell300.581.28981.29461.2823
832007.01.17 16:51buy290.581.29381.28901.3013
842007.01.17 16:51buy310.581.29381.28901.3013
852007.01.17 17:31s/l300.581.29461.29461.2823-278.4011312.05
862007.01.18 05:07s/l260.551.29661.29661.2843-251.4811060.57
872007.01.18 15:00sell stop320.551.29171.29651.2842
882007.01.18 15:00buy stop330.551.29571.29091.3032
892007.01.18 15:30sell320.551.29171.29651.2842
902007.01.18 16:34buy330.551.29571.29091.3032
912007.01.18 22:03s/l320.551.29651.29651.2842-264.0010796.57
922007.01.19 15:00sell stop340.541.29421.29901.2867
932007.01.19 15:00buy stop350.541.29821.29341.3057
942007.01.19 16:06sell340.541.29421.29901.2867
952007.01.22 09:00delete350.541.29821.29341.3057
962007.01.22 09:00sell stop360.541.29431.29911.2868
972007.01.22 09:00buy stop370.541.29831.29351.3058
982007.01.22 12:57sell360.541.29431.29911.2868
992007.01.23 09:00delete370.541.29831.29351.3058
1002007.01.23 09:00sell stop380.541.29291.29771.2854
1012007.01.23 09:00buy stop390.541.29691.29211.3044
1022007.01.23 09:32buy390.541.29691.29211.3044
1032007.01.23 12:00s/l340.541.29901.29901.2867-253.0510543.51
1042007.01.23 12:00s/l360.541.29911.29911.2868-256.1310287.39
1052007.01.23 12:09modify250.551.29371.29381.3012
1062007.01.23 12:09modify290.581.29381.29391.3013
1072007.01.23 12:09modify310.581.29381.29391.3013
1082007.01.23 12:09t/p250.551.30121.29381.3012382.5110669.90
1092007.01.23 12:09t/p290.581.30131.29391.3013411.2811081.18
1102007.01.23 12:09t/p310.581.30131.29391.3013411.2811492.46
1112007.01.23 13:58modify330.551.29571.29581.3032
1122007.01.23 14:02t/p330.551.30321.29581.3032401.2511893.71
1132007.01.23 14:55modify390.541.29691.29691.3044
1142007.01.23 15:12t/p390.541.30441.29691.3044405.0012298.71
1152007.01.24 09:00delete380.541.29291.29771.2854
1162007.01.24 09:00sell stop400.611.30061.30541.2931
1172007.01.24 09:00buy stop410.611.30461.29981.3121
1182007.01.24 09:53sell400.611.30061.30541.2931
1192007.01.24 15:00delete410.611.30461.29981.3121
1202007.01.24 15:00sell stop420.611.30061.30541.2931
1212007.01.24 15:00buy stop430.611.30461.29981.3121
1222007.01.24 15:07sell420.611.30061.30541.2931
1232007.01.25 09:00delete430.611.30461.29981.3121
1242007.01.25 09:00sell stop440.611.29471.29951.2872
1252007.01.25 09:00buy stop450.611.29871.29391.3062
1262007.01.25 09:45buy450.611.29871.29391.3062
1272007.01.25 15:00delete440.611.29471.29951.2872
1282007.01.25 15:00sell stop460.611.29471.29951.2872
1292007.01.25 15:00buy stop470.611.29871.29391.3062
1302007.01.25 15:32buy470.611.29871.29391.3062
1312007.01.25 21:03sell460.611.29471.29951.2872
1322007.01.25 21:13s/l450.611.29391.29391.3062-292.8012005.91
1332007.01.25 21:13s/l470.611.29391.29391.3062-292.8011713.11
1342007.01.25 21:32modify400.611.30061.30061.2931
1352007.01.25 21:32modify420.611.30061.30061.2931
1362007.01.25 21:33t/p400.611.29311.30061.2931467.9112181.02
1372007.01.25 21:33t/p420.611.29311.30061.2931467.9112648.94
1382007.01.26 09:00sell stop480.631.29131.29611.2838
1392007.01.26 09:00buy stop490.631.29531.29051.3028
1402007.01.26 10:08sell480.631.29131.29611.2838
1412007.01.29 09:00delete490.631.29531.29051.3028
1422007.01.29 09:00sell stop500.631.28951.29431.2820
1432007.01.29 09:00buy stop510.631.29351.28871.3010
1442007.01.29 15:00delete500.631.28951.29431.2820
1452007.01.29 15:00sell stop520.631.28951.29431.2820
1462007.01.29 15:00buy stop530.631.29351.28871.3010
1472007.01.29 16:54buy510.631.29351.28871.3010
1482007.01.29 16:54buy530.631.29351.28871.3010
1492007.01.29 19:01s/l480.631.29611.29611.2838-298.8112350.12
1502007.01.30 09:00delete520.631.28951.29431.2820
1512007.01.30 09:00sell stop540.621.29371.29851.2862
1522007.01.30 09:00buy stop550.621.29771.29291.3052
1532007.01.30 14:50buy550.621.29771.29291.3052
1542007.01.30 23:59close at stop550.621.29681.29291.3052-55.8012294.32
1552007.01.30 23:59close at stop530.631.29681.28871.3010203.6112497.93
1562007.01.30 23:59close at stop510.631.29681.28871.3010203.6112701.54
1572007.01.30 23:59close at stop460.611.29701.29951.2872-129.8912571.65