North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 376658
|Name: gddd
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 5, 14:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7075767
|2007.01.21 17:56
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|7161948
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7161954
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|7186600
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|7186617
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|7186631
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7186660
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|7186682
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7186712
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7186719
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:05
|1.2949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|7186730
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7186732
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:05
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7186823
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:05
|1.2949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|7186832
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:18
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|7186840
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:05
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7186843
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:18
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|390.00
|7242862
|2007.01.30 04:00
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2967
|1.2847
|1.3017
|2007.01.30 14:50
|1.2972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|7242905
|2007.01.30 04:03
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2968
|1.2848
|1.3018
|2007.01.30 14:51
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|7358255
|2007.02.05 05:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2936
|1.3000
|1.2928
|2007.02.05 12:55
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|7358275
|2007.02.05 05:56
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.2936
|1.3000
|1.2928
|2007.02.05 12:55
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|7358279
|2007.02.05 05:56
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.2936
|1.3000
|1.2928
|2007.02.05 12:55
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 340.00
|Closed P/L:
|3 340.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 340.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|53 340.00
|Equity:
|53 340.00
|Free Margin:
|53 340.00