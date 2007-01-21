North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 376658 Name: gddd Currency: USD 2007 January 30, 15:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
70757672007.01.21 17:56balanceDeposit50 000.00
71619482007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:041.29480.000.000.0060.00
71619542007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:041.29450.000.000.0090.00
71866002007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:041.29460.000.000.0080.00
71866172007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:041.29450.000.000.0090.00
71866312007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:041.29480.000.000.0060.00
71866602007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:041.29460.000.000.0080.00
71866822007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:041.29500.000.000.0040.00
71867122007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:041.29480.000.000.0060.00
71867192007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:051.29490.000.000.0050.00
71867302007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:041.29500.000.000.0040.00
71867322007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:051.29480.000.000.0060.00
71868232007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:051.29490.000.000.0050.00
71868322007.01.25 03:02sell4.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:181.29410.000.000.00520.00
71868402007.01.25 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:051.29480.000.000.0060.00
71868432007.01.25 03:02sell3.00eurusd1.29541.30741.29042007.01.25 21:181.29410.000.000.00390.00
72428622007.01.30 04:00buy10.00eurusd1.29671.28471.30172007.01.30 14:501.29720.000.000.00500.00
72429052007.01.30 04:03buy10.00eurusd1.29681.28481.30182007.01.30 14:511.29740.000.000.00600.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 830.00
Closed P/L: 2 830.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 830.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 52 830.00 Equity: 52 830.00 Free Margin: 52 830.00