Gimex Group

Account: 54901 Name: Krasimir Dzhantov Currency: USD 2007 February 2, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
25492182007.01.20 09:59balanceDeposit10 000.00
25532102007.01.22 15:30sell0.10usdjpy121.67126.67116.672007.01.23 09:30121.500.000.00-0.6613.99
25526732007.01.22 14:31sell0.10usdchf1.25051.30051.20052007.01.23 09:301.24640.000.00-0.6432.89
25526702007.01.22 14:31buy0.10eurusd1.29421.24421.34422007.01.23 09:301.29760.000.00-0.4034.00
25610222007.01.23 15:30sell0.10audusd0.79250.84250.74252007.01.24 02:000.78680.000.00-0.0257.00
25583872007.01.23 10:30sell0.10gbpusd1.98142.03591.93592007.01.24 08:001.97790.000.000.0724.50
25611852007.01.23 16:00sell0.20gbpusd1.98822.03821.93822007.01.24 08:301.97690.000.000.14158.20
25581262007.01.23 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.29711.35021.25022007.01.24 09:301.29980.000.000.20-27.00
25610172007.01.23 15:30sell0.20eurusd1.30181.35181.25182007.01.24 10:001.29830.000.000.4070.00
25695462007.01.24 18:00buy0.20eurusd1.29661.24821.34822007.01.25 09:301.29970.000.00-2.4062.00
25667342007.01.24 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.30151.24821.34822007.01.25 09:301.29960.000.00-1.20-19.00
25739252007.01.25 10:30sell0.10eurusd1.29711.34711.24712007.01.25 21:001.29300.000.000.0041.00
25718212007.01.25 04:30buy0.30usdjpy120.55115.90125.902007.01.25 23:30121.260.000.000.00175.66
25662882007.01.24 10:30buy0.20usdjpy121.09115.90125.902007.01.25 23:30121.260.000.001.9828.04
25581342007.01.23 10:00buy0.10usdjpy121.55115.90125.902007.01.25 23:30121.260.000.001.32-23.92
25617472007.01.23 17:30buy0.20usdchf1.24041.19291.29292007.01.26 07:311.25010.000.003.20155.19
25581362007.01.23 10:00buy0.10usdchf1.24781.19291.29292007.01.26 07:311.25010.000.001.6018.40
25831062007.01.26 13:30buy0.20eurusd1.29051.24171.34172007.01.29 18:301.29510.000.00-0.8092.00
25786882007.01.25 21:30buy0.10eurusd1.29421.24171.34172007.01.29 18:301.29510.000.00-0.809.00
25909712007.01.29 13:30buy0.80gbpusd1.95671.91082.01082007.01.30 03:001.96400.000.00-1.68408.80
25831072007.01.26 13:30buy0.50gbpusd1.96071.91082.01082007.01.30 03:001.96410.000.00-2.10119.00
25788612007.01.25 23:00buy0.30gbpusd1.96461.91082.01082007.01.30 03:001.96390.000.00-1.89-14.70
25694152007.01.24 17:30buy0.20gbpusd1.96721.91082.01082007.01.30 03:001.96390.000.00-2.52-46.20
25662992007.01.24 10:30buy0.10gbpusd1.97081.91082.01082007.01.30 03:001.96390.000.00-1.26-48.30
25884752007.01.29 04:30sell0.20usdjpy121.72126.60116.602007.01.31 07:30121.380.000.00-2.6256.02
25799292007.01.26 03:00sell0.10usdjpy121.35126.60116.602007.01.31 07:30121.380.000.00-1.98-2.47
25662912007.01.24 10:30buy0.10audusd0.78350.72740.82742007.01.31 09:160.77050.000.000.06-130.00
25713792007.01.25 02:30buy0.20audusd0.77980.72740.82742007.01.31 09:160.77040.000.000.08-188.00
25795592007.01.26 01:00buy0.30audusd0.77380.72740.82742007.01.31 09:160.77040.000.000.06-102.00
25943442007.01.30 04:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96362.01361.91362007.01.31 09:301.95630.000.000.0751.10
25925662007.01.29 19:00sell0.10eurusd1.29501.34501.24502007.01.31 10:001.29440.000.000.406.00
26024682007.01.31 11:30buy0.10eurusd1.29411.24411.34412007.01.31 17:301.30040.000.000.0063.00
25806742007.01.26 08:00sell0.10usdchf1.24991.30301.20302007.01.31 17:301.24690.000.00-1.9224.06
25831082007.01.26 13:30sell0.20usdchf1.25451.30301.20302007.01.31 17:301.24700.000.00-3.84120.29
26046272007.01.31 16:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95351.90352.00352007.02.02 15:001.97060.000.00-0.76119.70
26079392007.01.31 23:30sell0.20eurusd1.30261.35171.25172007.02.02 19:301.29580.000.001.60136.00
26065002007.01.31 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.29981.35171.25172007.02.02 19:301.29590.000.000.8039.00
26078212007.01.31 23:00buy0.20usdchf1.24451.19531.29532007.02.02 19:301.24850.000.002.5764.08
26066052007.01.31 18:30buy0.10usdchf1.24701.19531.29532007.02.02 19:301.24850.000.001.2812.01
  0.00 0.00 -11.66 1 589.34
Closed P/L: 1 577.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26005282007.01.31 08:00buy0.10usdjpy121.40115.92125.92 121.130.000.001.65-22.29
26065022007.01.31 18:00buy0.20usdjpy121.06115.92125.92 121.130.000.003.3011.56
26087372007.02.01 04:30buy0.30usdjpy120.66115.92125.92 121.130.000.001.98116.40
26198442007.02.02 15:30sell0.10gbpusd1.96772.01771.9177 1.96640.000.000.039.10
26218852007.02.02 20:00sell0.10usdchf1.24821.29821.1982 1.24830.000.00-0.64-0.80
26218862007.02.02 20:00buy0.10eurusd1.29621.24621.3462 1.29600.000.00-0.40-2.00
  0.00 0.00 5.92 111.97
 Floating P/L: 117.89
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 577.68 Floating P/L: 117.89 Margin: 241.84
Balance: 11 577.68 Equity: 11 695.57 Free Margin: 11 453.73
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 186.40 Gross Loss: 608.72 Total Net Profit: 1 577.68
Profit Factor: 3.59 Expected Payoff: 41.52  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 469.13 (4.11%)  
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 16 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 22 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (73.68%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (26.32%)
Largest profit trade: 407.12 loss trade: -187.92
Average profit trade: 78.09 loss trade: -60.87
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (635.44) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-424.25)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 684.91 (5) consecutive loss (count): -424.25 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2