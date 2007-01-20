|Account: 54901
|Name: Krasimir Dzhantov
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 2, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2549218
|2007.01.20 09:59
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2553210
|2007.01.22 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.67
|126.67
|116.67
|2007.01.23 09:30
|121.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|13.99
|2552673
|2007.01.22 14:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2505
|1.3005
|1.2005
|2007.01.23 09:30
|1.2464
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|32.89
|2552670
|2007.01.22 14:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2942
|1.2442
|1.3442
|2007.01.23 09:30
|1.2976
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|34.00
|2561022
|2007.01.23 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7925
|0.8425
|0.7425
|2007.01.24 02:00
|0.7868
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|57.00
|2558387
|2007.01.23 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9814
|2.0359
|1.9359
|2007.01.24 08:00
|1.9779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|24.50
|2561185
|2007.01.23 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9882
|2.0382
|1.9382
|2007.01.24 08:30
|1.9769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|158.20
|2558126
|2007.01.23 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2971
|1.3502
|1.2502
|2007.01.24 09:30
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-27.00
|2561017
|2007.01.23 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3018
|1.3518
|1.2518
|2007.01.24 10:00
|1.2983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|70.00
|2569546
|2007.01.24 18:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2966
|1.2482
|1.3482
|2007.01.25 09:30
|1.2997
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|62.00
|2566734
|2007.01.24 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3015
|1.2482
|1.3482
|2007.01.25 09:30
|1.2996
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-19.00
|2573925
|2007.01.25 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2971
|1.3471
|1.2471
|2007.01.25 21:00
|1.2930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.00
|2571821
|2007.01.25 04:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|120.55
|115.90
|125.90
|2007.01.25 23:30
|121.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.66
|2566288
|2007.01.24 10:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.09
|115.90
|125.90
|2007.01.25 23:30
|121.26
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|28.04
|2558134
|2007.01.23 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.55
|115.90
|125.90
|2007.01.25 23:30
|121.26
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|-23.92
|2561747
|2007.01.23 17:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2404
|1.1929
|1.2929
|2007.01.26 07:31
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|155.19
|2558136
|2007.01.23 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2478
|1.1929
|1.2929
|2007.01.26 07:31
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|18.40
|2583106
|2007.01.26 13:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2905
|1.2417
|1.3417
|2007.01.29 18:30
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|92.00
|2578688
|2007.01.25 21:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2942
|1.2417
|1.3417
|2007.01.29 18:30
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|9.00
|2590971
|2007.01.29 13:30
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9567
|1.9108
|2.0108
|2007.01.30 03:00
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|408.80
|2583107
|2007.01.26 13:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9607
|1.9108
|2.0108
|2007.01.30 03:00
|1.9641
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|119.00
|2578861
|2007.01.25 23:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9646
|1.9108
|2.0108
|2007.01.30 03:00
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.89
|-14.70
|2569415
|2007.01.24 17:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9108
|2.0108
|2007.01.30 03:00
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|-46.20
|2566299
|2007.01.24 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|1.9108
|2.0108
|2007.01.30 03:00
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|-48.30
|2588475
|2007.01.29 04:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.72
|126.60
|116.60
|2007.01.31 07:30
|121.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.62
|56.02
|2579929
|2007.01.26 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.35
|126.60
|116.60
|2007.01.31 07:30
|121.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.98
|-2.47
|2566291
|2007.01.24 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7835
|0.7274
|0.8274
|2007.01.31 09:16
|0.7705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-130.00
|2571379
|2007.01.25 02:30
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7798
|0.7274
|0.8274
|2007.01.31 09:16
|0.7704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-188.00
|2579559
|2007.01.26 01:00
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7738
|0.7274
|0.8274
|2007.01.31 09:16
|0.7704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-102.00
|2594344
|2007.01.30 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|2.0136
|1.9136
|2007.01.31 09:30
|1.9563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|51.10
|2592566
|2007.01.29 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.3450
|1.2450
|2007.01.31 10:00
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|6.00
|2602468
|2007.01.31 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2941
|1.2441
|1.3441
|2007.01.31 17:30
|1.3004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|2580674
|2007.01.26 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2499
|1.3030
|1.2030
|2007.01.31 17:30
|1.2469
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|24.06
|2583108
|2007.01.26 13:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2545
|1.3030
|1.2030
|2007.01.31 17:30
|1.2470
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.84
|120.29
|2604627
|2007.01.31 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9535
|1.9035
|2.0035
|2007.02.02 15:00
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|119.70
|2607939
|2007.01.31 23:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3026
|1.3517
|1.2517
|2007.02.02 19:30
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|136.00
|2606500
|2007.01.31 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2998
|1.3517
|1.2517
|2007.02.02 19:30
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|39.00
|2607821
|2007.01.31 23:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2445
|1.1953
|1.2953
|2007.02.02 19:30
|1.2485
|0.00
|0.00
|2.57
|64.08
|2606605
|2007.01.31 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2470
|1.1953
|1.2953
|2007.02.02 19:30
|1.2485
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|12.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.66
|1 589.34
|Closed P/L:
|1 577.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2600528
|2007.01.31 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.40
|115.92
|125.92
|121.13
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|-22.29
|2606502
|2007.01.31 18:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.06
|115.92
|125.92
|121.13
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|11.56
|2608737
|2007.02.01 04:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|120.66
|115.92
|125.92
|121.13
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|116.40
|2619844
|2007.02.02 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9677
|2.0177
|1.9177
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|9.10
|2621885
|2007.02.02 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2482
|1.2982
|1.1982
|1.2483
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|-0.80
|2621886
|2007.02.02 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2962
|1.2462
|1.3462
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.92
|111.97
|Floating P/L:
|117.89
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 577.68
|Floating P/L:
|117.89
|Margin:
|241.84
|Balance:
|11 577.68
|Equity:
|11 695.57
|Free Margin:
|11 453.73
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 186.40
|Gross Loss:
|608.72
|Total Net Profit:
|1 577.68
|Profit Factor:
|3.59
|Expected Payoff:
|41.52
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|469.13 (4.11%)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|22 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|28 (73.68%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (26.32%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|407.12
|loss trade:
|-187.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|78.09
|loss trade:
|-60.87
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (635.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-424.25)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|684.91 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-424.25 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2