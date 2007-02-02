Strategy Tester Report
BrainExpert_v2

SymbolUSDCHF (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2007.02.02 00:00 - 2007.02.05 16:45 (2007.02.02 - 2007.02.06)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersExpert_Name="BrainExpert_v2"; Magic=52000; Slippage=3; Main_data=" Trade Volume & Trade Method"; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=100; StopLossMode=1; TrailStopMode=2; BreakEven=0; SessionStart=8; SessionEnd=17; SignalMail=false; Inputs=" BrainTrend parameters "; TimeFrame=60; NumBars=500; ConfirmBars=4; Use_pSAR=1; pSAR_Step=0.02; pSAR_Maximum=0.2; Use_Stoch=0; Kperiod=14; Dperiod=5; slowing=5; UpLevel=25; DnLevel=75; Use_iTrend=1; MM_inputs=" MoneyManagement by L.Williams "; MM=false; MMRisk=0.15; MaxLoss=1000;
Bars in test149107Ticks modelled154310Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit15.96Gross profit15.96Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff15.96
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades1Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)1 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)1 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade15.96loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade15.96loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (15.96)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)15.96 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.02.02 16:00buy10.101.24591.23991.2559
22007.02.02 17:00modify10.101.24591.24391.2559
32007.02.05 01:01modify10.101.24591.24611.2559
42007.02.05 05:02modify10.101.24591.24781.2559
52007.02.05 08:29s/l10.101.24781.24781.255915.961015.96