Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1348945 Name: . Currency: USD 2007 February 7, 13:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
196608592007.01.14 19:40balanceDeposit5 000.00
196627982007.01.14 23:15sell1.50usdjpy120.34121.18119.922007.01.18 07:16121.180.000.00-109.14-1 039.78
199541362007.01.18 14:00sell1.20usdjpy121.45122.29121.032007.01.24 06:44121.030.000.00-69.84416.46
204597342007.01.24 21:30sell1.30usdjpy121.10121.94120.682007.01.25 01:58120.680.000.00-56.75452.44
204773922007.01.25 02:00buy1.40usdjpy120.67119.83121.092007.01.25 19:33121.090.000.000.00485.59
206540722007.01.26 05:15buy1.50usdjpy121.35120.51121.772007.01.29 01:36121.770.000.0020.63517.37
207561792007.01.29 01:45sell1.70usdjpy121.71122.55121.292007.01.31 06:09121.290.000.00-49.47588.67
209930772007.01.31 12:00sell1.80usdjpy121.50122.34121.082007.01.31 15:58121.080.000.000.00624.38
210960722007.02.01 07:15sell2.00usdjpy120.72121.56120.302007.02.01 13:51120.300.000.000.00698.25
211644232007.02.01 17:45sell2.20usdjpy120.64121.48120.222007.02.05 23:15120.220.000.00-96.03768.59
217409422007.02.06 00:30buy2.40usdjpy120.07119.23120.492007.02.06 08:32120.490.000.000.00836.58
219562002007.02.06 12:45buy2.70usdjpy120.11119.27120.532007.02.06 16:11120.530.000.000.00940.84
220734182007.02.06 20:00buy3.00usdjpy120.07119.23120.492007.02.07 08:47120.490.000.0041.251 045.73
  0.00 0.00 -319.35 6 335.12
Closed P/L: 6 015.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 6 015.77 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 015.77 Equity: 11 015.77 Free Margin: 11 015.77