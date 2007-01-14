Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1348945
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 7, 13:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19660859
|2007.01.14 19:40
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|19662798
|2007.01.14 23:15
|sell
|1.50
|usdjpy
|120.34
|121.18
|119.92
|2007.01.18 07:16
|121.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-109.14
|-1 039.78
|19954136
|2007.01.18 14:00
|sell
|1.20
|usdjpy
|121.45
|122.29
|121.03
|2007.01.24 06:44
|121.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.84
|416.46
|20459734
|2007.01.24 21:30
|sell
|1.30
|usdjpy
|121.10
|121.94
|120.68
|2007.01.25 01:58
|120.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.75
|452.44
|20477392
|2007.01.25 02:00
|buy
|1.40
|usdjpy
|120.67
|119.83
|121.09
|2007.01.25 19:33
|121.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|485.59
|20654072
|2007.01.26 05:15
|buy
|1.50
|usdjpy
|121.35
|120.51
|121.77
|2007.01.29 01:36
|121.77
|0.00
|0.00
|20.63
|517.37
|20756179
|2007.01.29 01:45
|sell
|1.70
|usdjpy
|121.71
|122.55
|121.29
|2007.01.31 06:09
|121.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.47
|588.67
|20993077
|2007.01.31 12:00
|sell
|1.80
|usdjpy
|121.50
|122.34
|121.08
|2007.01.31 15:58
|121.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|624.38
|21096072
|2007.02.01 07:15
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|120.72
|121.56
|120.30
|2007.02.01 13:51
|120.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|698.25
|21164423
|2007.02.01 17:45
|sell
|2.20
|usdjpy
|120.64
|121.48
|120.22
|2007.02.05 23:15
|120.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.03
|768.59
|21740942
|2007.02.06 00:30
|buy
|2.40
|usdjpy
|120.07
|119.23
|120.49
|2007.02.06 08:32
|120.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|836.58
|21956200
|2007.02.06 12:45
|buy
|2.70
|usdjpy
|120.11
|119.27
|120.53
|2007.02.06 16:11
|120.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|940.84
|22073418
|2007.02.06 20:00
|buy
|3.00
|usdjpy
|120.07
|119.23
|120.49
|2007.02.07 08:47
|120.49
|0.00
|0.00
|41.25
|1 045.73
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-319.35
|6 335.12
|Closed P/L:
|6 015.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|6 015.77
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 015.77
|Equity:
|11 015.77
|Free Margin:
|11 015.77