|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 23, 12:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2370465
|2007.01.23 10:10
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9857
|1.9727
|1.9915
|2007.01.23 12:53
|1.9896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|2370697
|2007.01.23 10:12
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9838
|1.9726
|1.9896
|2007.01.23 12:53
|1.9896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|232.00
|2366748
|2007.01.23 07:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9795
|1.9665
|1.9853
|2007.01.23 10:10
|1.9853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.00
|2310881
|2007.01.19 02:05
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9753
|1.9623
|1.9811
|2007.01.23 07:31
|1.9794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.00
|2318107
|2007.01.19 09:13
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9735
|1.9623
|1.9793
|2007.01.23 07:31
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|232.00
|2319278
|2007.01.19 09:48
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9716
|1.9622
|1.9774
|2007.01.22 16:03
|1.9774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|464.00
|2280330
|2007.01.18 03:16
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9729
|1.9599
|1.9787
|2007.01.19 02:05
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|2290110
|2007.01.18 10:12
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9711
|1.9599
|1.9769
|2007.01.19 02:05
|1.9749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.00
|2292709
|2007.01.18 12:08
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9693
|1.9599
|1.9751
|2007.01.19 02:05
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|464.00
|2272596
|2007.01.17 15:32
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9710
|1.9580
|1.9768
|2007.01.18 03:13
|1.9730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|2272824
|2007.01.17 15:41
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|1.9580
|1.9750
|2007.01.18 03:13
|1.9733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164.00
|2275922
|2007.01.17 19:26
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|1.9580
|1.9732
|2007.01.18 03:13
|1.9732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|464.00
|2242115
|2007.01.16 09:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9691
|1.9561
|1.9749
|2007.01.17 15:32
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|2242194
|2007.01.16 09:33
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9559
|1.9729
|2007.01.17 15:32
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|2242576
|2007.01.16 09:42
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9650
|1.9556
|1.9708
|2007.01.17 15:31
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|232.00
|2218507
|2007.01.15 08:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9631
|1.9501
|1.9689
|2007.01.16 09:31
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|2202093
|2007.01.12 15:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9588
|1.9458
|1.9646
|2007.01.15 08:20
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.00
|2205777
|2007.01.12 16:42
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9570
|1.9458
|1.9628
|2007.01.15 08:19
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.00
|2197983
|2007.01.12 13:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9529
|1.9399
|1.9587
|2007.01.12 15:27
|1.9587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|2192387
|2007.01.12 11:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9499
|1.9369
|1.9557
|2007.01.12 13:58
|1.9525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|2195914
|2007.01.12 13:13
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9481
|1.9369
|1.9539
|2007.01.12 13:57
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.00
|2196634
|2007.01.12 13:30
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9463
|1.9369
|1.9521
|2007.01.12 13:57
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|232.00
|2168389
|2007.01.11 16:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9422
|1.9292
|1.9480
|2007.01.12 06:47
|1.9480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|2006916
|2007.01.05 13:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9313
|1.9443
|1.9255
|2007.01.09 07:41
|1.9443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|1986872
|2007.01.05 03:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9381
|1.9511
|1.9323
|2007.01.05 13:33
|1.9323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|1991699
|2007.01.05 07:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9406
|1.9518
|1.9348
|2007.01.05 13:30
|1.9348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.00
|1992492
|2007.01.05 07:58
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9426
|1.9520
|1.9368
|2007.01.05 13:30
|1.9368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|232.00
|1962313
|2007.01.04 09:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9400
|1.9533
|1.9345
|2007.01.05 03:04
|1.9376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|1962764
|2007.01.04 09:41
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9418
|1.9530
|1.9360
|2007.01.05 03:03
|1.9377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.00
|1963386
|2007.01.04 09:54
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9433
|1.9530
|1.9378
|2007.01.05 03:02
|1.9378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|1962207
|2007.01.04 09:32
|balance
|Deposit Master#
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 124.00
|Closed P/L:
|4 124.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2376083
|2007.01.23 12:53
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9901
|1.9771
|1.9959
|1.9904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|Floating P/L:
|9.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 124.00
|Floating P/L:
|9.00
|Margin:
|150.00
|Balance:
|5 124.00
|Equity:
|5 133.00
|Free Margin:
|4 983.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 254.00
|Gross Loss:
|130.00
|Total Net Profit:
|4 124.00
|Profit Factor:
|32.72
|Expected Payoff:
|137.47
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|130.00 (7.51%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.51% (130.00)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (96.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (3.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|464.00
|loss trade:
|-130.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|146.69
|loss trade:
|-130.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|23 (3 522.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-130.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 522.00 (23)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-130.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|15
|consecutive losses:
|1