Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 7, 23:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26262722007.02.05 14:20buy0.10gbpusd1.95541.95291.96742007.02.05 17:001.95980.000.000.0030.80
 53548EASTOC
26252232007.02.05 11:41buy0.10gbpusd1.95761.95511.96962007.02.05 14:201.95510.000.000.00-17.50
 53548EASTOC[sl]
26250192007.02.05 11:13buy0.10gbpusd1.95951.95701.97152007.02.05 11:411.95700.000.000.00-17.50
 53548EASTOC[sl]
26215902007.02.02 18:56buy1.80eurusd1.29540.00001.29702007.02.05 11:111.29420.000.00-7.20-216.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26201282007.02.02 16:01buy1.20eurusd1.29730.00001.29892007.02.05 11:111.29400.000.00-4.80-396.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26194942007.02.02 15:15buy0.80eurusd1.29920.00001.30082007.02.05 11:111.29400.000.00-3.20-416.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26190162007.02.02 15:02buy0.50eurusd1.30100.00001.30262007.02.05 11:111.29400.000.00-2.00-350.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26189432007.02.02 15:00buy0.30eurusd1.30340.00001.30462007.02.05 11:111.29420.000.00-1.20-276.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26185512007.02.02 14:38buy0.20eurusd1.30490.00001.30652007.02.05 11:111.29420.000.00-0.80-214.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26184582007.02.02 14:36buy0.10eurusd1.30670.00001.30832007.02.05 11:111.29420.000.00-0.40-125.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
  0.00 0.00 -19.60 -1 997.20
Closed P/L: -2 016.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 016.80 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 334.77 Equity: 2 334.77 Free Margin: 2 334.77
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 30.80 Gross Loss: 2 047.60 Total Net Profit: -2 016.80
Profit Factor: 0.02 Expected Payoff: -201.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 047.60 Maximal Drawdown: 2 047.60 (47.05%) Relative Drawdown: 47.05% (2 047.60)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (10.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (10.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (90.00%)
Largest profit trade: 30.80 loss trade: -419.20
Average profit trade: 30.80 loss trade: -227.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (30.80) consecutive losses ($): 9 (-2 047.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 30.80 (1) consecutive loss (count): -2 047.60 (9)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 9