|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 7, 23:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2626272
|2007.02.05 14:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9554
|1.9529
|1.9674
|2007.02.05 17:00
|1.9598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.80
|
|53548
|EASTOC
|2625223
|2007.02.05 11:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9576
|1.9551
|1.9696
|2007.02.05 14:20
|1.9551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.50
|
|53548
|EASTOC[sl]
|2625019
|2007.02.05 11:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9595
|1.9570
|1.9715
|2007.02.05 11:41
|1.9570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.50
|
|53548
|EASTOC[sl]
|2621590
|2007.02.02 18:56
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.2954
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2007.02.05 11:11
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|-216.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2620128
|2007.02.02 16:01
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2973
|0.0000
|1.2989
|2007.02.05 11:11
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|-396.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2619494
|2007.02.02 15:15
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2992
|0.0000
|1.3008
|2007.02.05 11:11
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|-416.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2619016
|2007.02.02 15:02
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3010
|0.0000
|1.3026
|2007.02.05 11:11
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|-350.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2618943
|2007.02.02 15:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3034
|0.0000
|1.3046
|2007.02.05 11:11
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-276.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2618551
|2007.02.02 14:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3049
|0.0000
|1.3065
|2007.02.05 11:11
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-214.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2618458
|2007.02.02 14:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3067
|0.0000
|1.3083
|2007.02.05 11:11
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-125.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.60
|-1 997.20
|Closed P/L:
|-2 016.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 016.80
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 334.77
|Equity:
|2 334.77
|Free Margin:
|2 334.77
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|30.80
|Gross Loss:
|2 047.60
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 016.80
|Profit Factor:
|0.02
|Expected Payoff:
|-201.68
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 047.60
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 047.60 (47.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|47.05% (2 047.60)
|
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (10.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (10.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (90.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|30.80
|loss trade:
|-419.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|30.80
|loss trade:
|-227.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (30.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|9 (-2 047.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|30.80 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 047.60 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|9