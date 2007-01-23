MIG Investments SA

Account: 147810 Name: frantacech -10points_3_dynamic_stop[v2(RMI] Currency: USD 2007 January 24, 19:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43846502007.01.23 13:08balanceDeposit5 000.00
43932762007.01.23 22:30sell0.10gbpusd1.98120.00001.97722007.01.24 07:421.97860.000.000.0026.00
 10201RF1
43943022007.01.24 01:25sell0.20gbpusd1.98280.00001.97882007.01.24 07:421.97880.000.000.0080.00
 10201RF1[tp]
43956762007.01.24 05:00buy0.10usdchf1.24340.00001.24742007.01.24 09:501.24600.000.000.0020.87
 10201RF1
43961312007.01.24 06:30buy0.10usdjpy121.670.00122.072007.01.24 10:53121.410.000.000.00-21.42
 10201RF1
43965422007.01.24 07:03sell0.10eurusd1.30250.00001.29852007.01.24 09:501.29850.000.000.0040.00
 10201RF1[tp]
43966052007.01.24 07:06buy0.20usdjpy121.520.00121.922007.01.24 10:53121.400.000.000.00-19.77
 10201RF1
43969742007.01.24 07:39buy0.40usdjpy121.340.00121.742007.01.24 10:53121.400.000.000.0019.77
 10201RF1
43970892007.01.24 07:42sell0.10gbpusd1.97830.00001.97432007.01.24 08:521.97430.000.000.0040.00
 10201RF1[tp]
43970972007.01.24 07:42buy0.80usdjpy121.170.00121.572007.01.24 10:52121.390.000.000.00144.99
 10201RF1
43971762007.01.24 07:44buy1.60usdjpy120.980.00121.382007.01.24 10:52121.380.000.000.00527.27
 10201RF1[tp]
43981212007.01.24 08:16buy0.20usdchf1.24190.00001.24592007.01.24 09:501.24590.000.000.0064.20
 10201RF1[tp]
44001972007.01.24 09:50buy0.10usdchf1.24660.00001.25062007.01.24 16:261.24890.000.000.0018.42
 10201RF1
44006172007.01.24 10:05buy0.20usdchf1.24500.00001.24902007.01.24 16:261.24900.000.000.0064.05
 10201RF1[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 004.38
Closed P/L: 1 004.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44031032007.01.24 12:00buy0.10usdjpy121.450.00121.85 120.900.000.000.00-45.49
 10201RF1
44067682007.01.24 16:12buy0.20usdjpy121.300.00121.70 120.900.000.000.00-66.17
 10201RF1
44067882007.01.24 16:13buy0.40usdjpy121.120.00121.52 120.900.000.000.00-72.79
 10201RF1
44069532007.01.24 16:16buy0.80usdjpy120.970.00121.37 120.900.000.000.00-46.32
 10201RF1
44073792007.01.24 16:23buy1.60usdjpy120.820.00121.22 120.900.000.000.00105.87
 10201RF1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -124.90
 Floating P/L: -124.90
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 004.38 Floating P/L: -124.90 Margin: 3 100.00
Balance: 6 004.38 Equity: 5 879.48 Free Margin: 2 779.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 045.57 Gross Loss: 41.19 Total Net Profit: 1 004.38
Profit Factor: 25.38 Expected Payoff: 77.26  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 41.19 (0.69%) Relative Drawdown: 0.69% (41.19)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (84.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (15.38%)
Largest profit trade: 527.27 loss trade: -21.42
Average profit trade: 95.05 loss trade: -20.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (963.10) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-41.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 963.10 (9) consecutive loss (count): -41.19 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2