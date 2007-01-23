|Account: 147810
|Name: frantacech -10points_3_dynamic_stop[v2(RMI]
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 24, 14:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4384650
|2007.01.23 13:08
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4393276
|2007.01.23 22:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9812
|0.0000
|1.9772
|2007.01.24 07:42
|1.9786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|
|10201
|RF1
|4394302
|2007.01.24 01:25
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9828
|0.0000
|1.9788
|2007.01.24 07:42
|1.9788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|4395676
|2007.01.24 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2434
|0.0000
|1.2474
|2007.01.24 09:50
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.87
|
|10201
|RF1
|4396131
|2007.01.24 06:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.67
|0.00
|122.07
|2007.01.24 10:53
|121.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.42
|
|10201
|RF1
|4396542
|2007.01.24 07:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3025
|0.0000
|1.2985
|2007.01.24 09:50
|1.2985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|4396605
|2007.01.24 07:06
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.52
|0.00
|121.92
|2007.01.24 10:53
|121.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.77
|
|10201
|RF1
|4396974
|2007.01.24 07:39
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|121.34
|0.00
|121.74
|2007.01.24 10:53
|121.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.77
|
|10201
|RF1
|4397089
|2007.01.24 07:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9783
|0.0000
|1.9743
|2007.01.24 08:52
|1.9743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|4397097
|2007.01.24 07:42
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|121.17
|0.00
|121.57
|2007.01.24 10:52
|121.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.99
|
|10201
|RF1
|4397176
|2007.01.24 07:44
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|120.98
|0.00
|121.38
|2007.01.24 10:52
|121.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|527.27
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|4398121
|2007.01.24 08:16
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2419
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2007.01.24 09:50
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.20
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|921.91
|Closed P/L:
|921.91
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4400197
|2007.01.24 09:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2466
|0.0000
|1.2506
|
|1.2464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|
|10201
|RF1
|4400617
|2007.01.24 10:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2450
|0.0000
|1.2490
|
|1.2464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.46
|
|10201
|RF1
|4403103
|2007.01.24 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.45
|0.00
|121.85
|
|121.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.76
|
|10201
|RF1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.62
|
|Floating P/L:
|26.62
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|921.91
|Floating P/L:
|26.62
|Margin:
|400.00
|Balance:
|5 921.91
|Equity:
|5 948.53
|Free Margin:
|5 548.53
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|963.10
|Gross Loss:
|41.19
|Total Net Profit:
|921.91
|Profit Factor:
|23.38
|Expected Payoff:
|83.81
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|41.19 (0.69%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.69% (41.19)
|
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|527.27
|loss trade:
|-21.42
|Average
|profit trade:
|107.01
|loss trade:
|-20.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (963.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-41.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|963.10 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-41.19 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|2