MIG Investments SA

Account: 147783 Name: Franta Cech - -10points_3_dynamic_stop[v2(RMI] H1 Currency: EUR 2007 January 24, 19:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43837002007.01.23 12:23balanceDeposit5 000.00
43989192007.01.24 09:00sell0.10eurusd1.30130.00001.29812007.01.24 09:501.29810.000.000.0024.66
 10201RF1[tp]
44001992007.01.24 09:50sell0.10eurusd1.29770.00001.29452007.01.24 15:211.29860.000.000.00-6.93
 10201RF1
44013172007.01.24 10:36sell0.20eurusd1.29950.00001.29632007.01.24 15:211.29820.000.000.0020.03
 10201RF1
44018642007.01.24 10:57sell0.40eurusd1.30140.00001.29822007.01.24 15:211.29820.000.000.0098.60
 10201RF1[tp]
44065682007.01.24 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.29910.00001.29592007.01.24 16:191.29590.000.000.0024.69
 10201RF1[tp]
43949562007.01.24 02:57sell0.10gbpusd1.98040.00001.97722007.01.24 07:421.97890.000.000.0011.52
 10201RF1
43951152007.01.24 03:21sell0.20gbpusd1.98220.00001.97902007.01.24 07:421.97900.000.000.0049.17
 10201RF1[tp]
43970752007.01.24 07:42sell0.10gbpusd1.97860.00001.97542007.01.24 08:491.97540.000.000.0024.58
 10201RF1[tp]
43986152007.01.24 08:50sell0.10gbpusd1.97490.00001.97172007.01.24 10:301.97170.000.000.0024.63
 10201RF1[tp]
43956262007.01.24 04:53buy0.10usdchf1.24340.00001.24662007.01.24 09:501.24490.000.000.009.27
 10201RF1
43982002007.01.24 08:21buy0.20usdchf1.24160.00001.24482007.01.24 09:501.24480.000.000.0039.59
 10201RF1[tp]
44001672007.01.24 09:50buy0.10usdchf1.24590.00001.24912007.01.24 12:101.24710.000.000.007.40
 10201RF1
44016142007.01.24 10:47buy0.20usdchf1.24410.00001.24732007.01.24 12:101.24730.000.000.0039.46
 10201RF1[tp]
44032562007.01.24 12:10buy0.10usdchf1.24730.00001.25052007.01.24 15:251.24850.000.000.007.41
 10201RF1
44038582007.01.24 13:17buy0.20usdchf1.24540.00001.24862007.01.24 15:251.24860.000.000.0039.50
 10201RF1[tp]
43946442007.01.24 02:00buy0.10usdjpy121.760.00122.082007.01.24 10:32121.110.000.000.00-41.32
 10201RF1
43953202007.01.24 03:56buy0.20usdjpy121.580.00121.902007.01.24 10:32121.120.000.000.00-58.47
 10201RF1
43969132007.01.24 07:37buy0.40usdjpy121.390.00121.712007.01.24 10:32121.100.000.000.00-73.74
 10201RF1
43970942007.01.24 07:42buy0.80usdjpy121.180.00121.502007.01.24 10:32121.110.000.000.00-35.59
 10201RF1
43971852007.01.24 07:44buy1.60usdjpy120.980.00121.302007.01.24 10:31121.120.000.000.00142.36
 10201RF1
43991872007.01.24 09:10buy3.20usdjpy120.800.00121.122007.01.24 10:31121.120.000.000.00650.90
 10201RF1[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 997.72
Closed P/L: 997.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44071892007.01.24 16:19sell0.10eurusd1.29570.00001.2925 1.29580.000.000.00-0.77
 10201RF1
44083632007.01.24 17:00sell0.10usdjpy120.990.00120.67 120.940.000.000.003.19
 10201RF1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2.42
 Floating P/L: 2.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 997.72 Floating P/L: 2.42 Margin: 88.57
Balance: 5 997.72 Equity: 6 000.14 Free Margin: 5 911.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 213.77 Gross Loss: 216.05 Total Net Profit: 997.72
Profit Factor: 5.62 Expected Payoff: 47.51  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 209.12 (3.50%) Relative Drawdown: 3.50% (209.12)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (76.19%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (23.81%)
Largest profit trade: 650.90 loss trade: -73.74
Average profit trade: 75.86 loss trade: -43.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (976.68) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-209.12)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 976.68 (9) consecutive loss (count): -209.12 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 3