|Account: 147783
|Name: Franta Cech - -10points_3_dynamic_stop[v2(RMI] H1
|Currency: EUR
|2007 January 24, 14:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4383700
|2007.01.23 12:23
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4398919
|2007.01.24 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3013
|0.0000
|1.2981
|2007.01.24 09:50
|1.2981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.66
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|4394956
|2007.01.24 02:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9804
|0.0000
|1.9772
|2007.01.24 07:42
|1.9789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.52
|
|10201
|RF1
|4395115
|2007.01.24 03:21
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9822
|0.0000
|1.9790
|2007.01.24 07:42
|1.9790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.17
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|4397075
|2007.01.24 07:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9786
|0.0000
|1.9754
|2007.01.24 08:49
|1.9754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.58
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|4398615
|2007.01.24 08:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9749
|0.0000
|1.9717
|2007.01.24 10:30
|1.9717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.63
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|4395626
|2007.01.24 04:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2434
|0.0000
|1.2466
|2007.01.24 09:50
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.27
|
|10201
|RF1
|4398200
|2007.01.24 08:21
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2416
|0.0000
|1.2448
|2007.01.24 09:50
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.59
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|4400167
|2007.01.24 09:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2459
|0.0000
|1.2491
|2007.01.24 12:10
|1.2471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|
|10201
|RF1
|4401614
|2007.01.24 10:47
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2441
|0.0000
|1.2473
|2007.01.24 12:10
|1.2473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.46
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|4394644
|2007.01.24 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.76
|0.00
|122.08
|2007.01.24 10:32
|121.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.32
|
|10201
|RF1
|4395320
|2007.01.24 03:56
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.58
|0.00
|121.90
|2007.01.24 10:32
|121.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.47
|
|10201
|RF1
|4396913
|2007.01.24 07:37
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|121.39
|0.00
|121.71
|2007.01.24 10:32
|121.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.74
|
|10201
|RF1
|4397094
|2007.01.24 07:42
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|121.18
|0.00
|121.50
|2007.01.24 10:32
|121.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.59
|
|10201
|RF1
|4397185
|2007.01.24 07:44
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|120.98
|0.00
|121.30
|2007.01.24 10:31
|121.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.36
|
|10201
|RF1
|4399187
|2007.01.24 09:10
|buy
|3.20
|usdjpy
|120.80
|0.00
|121.12
|2007.01.24 10:31
|121.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|650.90
|
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|814.42
|Closed P/L:
|814.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4400199
|2007.01.24 09:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2977
|0.0000
|1.2945
|
|1.2994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.08
|
|10201
|RF1
|4401317
|2007.01.24 10:36
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2995
|0.0000
|1.2963
|
|1.2994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|
|10201
|RF1
|4401864
|2007.01.24 10:57
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3014
|0.0000
|1.2982
|
|1.2994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.57
|
|10201
|RF1
|4403256
|2007.01.24 12:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2473
|0.0000
|1.2505
|
|1.2463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.18
|
|10201
|RF1
|4403858
|2007.01.24 13:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2454
|0.0000
|1.2486
|
|1.2463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.11
|
|10201
|RF1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.96
|
|Floating P/L:
|54.96
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|814.42
|Floating P/L:
|54.96
|Margin:
|465.31
|Balance:
|5 814.42
|Equity:
|5 869.38
|Free Margin:
|5 404.07
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 023.54
|Gross Loss:
|209.12
|Total Net Profit:
|814.42
|Profit Factor:
|4.89
|Expected Payoff:
|54.29
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|209.12 (3.50%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.50% (209.12)
|
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (73.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (26.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|650.90
|loss trade:
|-73.74
|Average
|profit trade:
|93.05
|loss trade:
|-52.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (976.68)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-209.12)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|976.68 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-209.12 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|4