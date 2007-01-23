MIG Investments SA

Account: 147783 Name: Franta Cech - -10points_3_dynamic_stop[v2(RMI] H1 Currency: EUR 2007 January 24, 14:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43837002007.01.23 12:23balanceDeposit5 000.00
43989192007.01.24 09:00sell0.10eurusd1.30130.00001.29812007.01.24 09:501.29810.000.000.0024.66
 10201RF1[tp]
43949562007.01.24 02:57sell0.10gbpusd1.98040.00001.97722007.01.24 07:421.97890.000.000.0011.52
 10201RF1
43951152007.01.24 03:21sell0.20gbpusd1.98220.00001.97902007.01.24 07:421.97900.000.000.0049.17
 10201RF1[tp]
43970752007.01.24 07:42sell0.10gbpusd1.97860.00001.97542007.01.24 08:491.97540.000.000.0024.58
 10201RF1[tp]
43986152007.01.24 08:50sell0.10gbpusd1.97490.00001.97172007.01.24 10:301.97170.000.000.0024.63
 10201RF1[tp]
43956262007.01.24 04:53buy0.10usdchf1.24340.00001.24662007.01.24 09:501.24490.000.000.009.27
 10201RF1
43982002007.01.24 08:21buy0.20usdchf1.24160.00001.24482007.01.24 09:501.24480.000.000.0039.59
 10201RF1[tp]
44001672007.01.24 09:50buy0.10usdchf1.24590.00001.24912007.01.24 12:101.24710.000.000.007.40
 10201RF1
44016142007.01.24 10:47buy0.20usdchf1.24410.00001.24732007.01.24 12:101.24730.000.000.0039.46
 10201RF1[tp]
43946442007.01.24 02:00buy0.10usdjpy121.760.00122.082007.01.24 10:32121.110.000.000.00-41.32
 10201RF1
43953202007.01.24 03:56buy0.20usdjpy121.580.00121.902007.01.24 10:32121.120.000.000.00-58.47
 10201RF1
43969132007.01.24 07:37buy0.40usdjpy121.390.00121.712007.01.24 10:32121.100.000.000.00-73.74
 10201RF1
43970942007.01.24 07:42buy0.80usdjpy121.180.00121.502007.01.24 10:32121.110.000.000.00-35.59
 10201RF1
43971852007.01.24 07:44buy1.60usdjpy120.980.00121.302007.01.24 10:31121.120.000.000.00142.36
 10201RF1
43991872007.01.24 09:10buy3.20usdjpy120.800.00121.122007.01.24 10:31121.120.000.000.00650.90
 10201RF1[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 814.42
Closed P/L: 814.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44001992007.01.24 09:50sell0.10eurusd1.29770.00001.2945 1.29940.000.000.00-13.08
 10201RF1
44013172007.01.24 10:36sell0.20eurusd1.29950.00001.2963 1.29940.000.000.001.54
 10201RF1
44018642007.01.24 10:57sell0.40eurusd1.30140.00001.2982 1.29940.000.000.0061.57
 10201RF1
44032562007.01.24 12:10buy0.10usdchf1.24730.00001.2505 1.24630.000.000.00-6.18
 10201RF1
44038582007.01.24 13:17buy0.20usdchf1.24540.00001.2486 1.24630.000.000.0011.11
 10201RF1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 54.96
 Floating P/L: 54.96
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 814.42 Floating P/L: 54.96 Margin: 465.31
Balance: 5 814.42 Equity: 5 869.38 Free Margin: 5 404.07
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 023.54 Gross Loss: 209.12 Total Net Profit: 814.42
Profit Factor: 4.89 Expected Payoff: 54.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 209.12 (3.50%) Relative Drawdown: 3.50% (209.12)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (73.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (26.67%)
Largest profit trade: 650.90 loss trade: -73.74
Average profit trade: 93.05 loss trade: -52.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (976.68) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-209.12)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 976.68 (9) consecutive loss (count): -209.12 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 4