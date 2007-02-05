Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 February 7, 14:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
217243842007.02.05 23:45buy0.30gbpjpy235.53235.69235.952007.02.06 07:09235.950.000.000.00104.70
218283692007.02.06 06:15sell0.30gbpjpy235.80236.64235.382007.02.06 09:52236.640.000.000.00-209.25
218487602007.02.06 07:15sell0.30gbpjpy235.96236.80235.542007.02.06 09:55236.800.000.000.00-209.13
218604272007.02.06 07:46sell0.30gbpjpy236.07236.91235.652007.02.06 10:01236.910.000.000.00-209.07
216281832007.02.05 17:18sell0.40gbpusd1.95991.96701.93492007.02.06 10:131.96700.000.000.16-284.00
216205892007.02.05 17:02sell0.40gbpusd1.95991.96701.93492007.02.06 10:131.96700.000.000.16-284.00
216383812007.02.05 17:54sell0.40gbpusd1.96011.96721.93512007.02.06 10:131.96720.000.000.16-284.00
216350872007.02.05 17:36sell0.40gbpusd1.96031.96741.93532007.02.06 10:211.96740.000.000.16-284.00
219890362007.02.06 14:45sell0.01gbpjpy236.76236.69236.342007.02.06 15:41236.690.000.000.000.58
218670642007.02.06 08:01sell0.30gbpjpy236.17237.01235.752007.02.06 15:45237.010.000.000.00-209.36
219924032007.02.06 15:00buy0.20eurjpy155.74155.89156.162007.02.06 16:12156.160.000.000.0069.69
221285032007.02.06 23:30buy0.10gbpjpy236.60236.68237.022007.02.07 04:30236.680.000.000.006.66
220555212007.02.06 19:00buy0.10gbpjpy236.65236.68237.072007.02.07 04:30236.680.000.002.062.50
221031052007.02.06 21:45buy0.10gbpjpy236.68236.83237.102007.02.07 06:08237.100.000.002.0634.91
221584552007.02.07 01:15buy0.10gbpjpy236.69236.84237.112007.02.07 06:08237.110.000.000.0034.91
221472332007.02.07 00:45buy0.10gbpjpy236.70236.85237.122007.02.07 06:08237.120.000.000.0034.90
221143662007.02.06 22:30buy0.10eurjpy155.89156.05156.312007.02.07 06:13156.310.000.000.0034.89
219477552007.02.06 12:15sell0.30eurjpy155.64156.48155.222007.02.07 07:44156.480.000.00-3.36-209.27
222362802007.02.07 06:00sell0.10gbpjpy236.94237.78236.522007.02.07 10:21237.780.000.000.00-69.60
222456352007.02.07 06:45sell0.10gbpjpy237.14237.98236.722007.02.07 11:12237.980.000.000.00-69.59
222402052007.02.07 06:15sell0.10gbpjpy237.23238.07236.812007.02.07 13:34238.070.000.000.00-69.63
  0.00 0.00 1.40 -2 067.16
Closed P/L: -2 065.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
219521042007.02.06 12:31sell0.30eurusd1.29461.30141.2738 1.30050.000.001.77-177.00
219573822007.02.06 12:51sell0.20eurusd1.29491.30171.2741 1.30050.000.001.18-112.00
219696122007.02.06 13:31sell0.20eurusd1.29501.30181.2742 1.30050.000.001.18-110.00
219360652007.02.06 11:46buy0.30usdchf1.24511.23471.2726 1.23860.000.002.97-157.44
219418582007.02.06 12:02buy0.30usdchf1.24471.23431.2722 1.23860.000.002.97-147.75
219518612007.02.06 12:30buy0.30usdchf1.24471.23431.2722 1.23860.000.002.97-147.75
219565512007.02.06 12:46buy0.30usdchf1.24451.23411.2720 1.23860.000.002.97-142.90
219599992007.02.06 13:01buy0.20usdchf1.24481.23441.2723 1.23860.000.001.98-100.11
220305292007.02.06 17:34buy0.20usdjpy120.32120.40123.02 120.530.000.002.7534.85
220341942007.02.06 17:50buy0.20usdjpy120.32120.40123.02 120.530.000.002.7534.85
220397572007.02.06 18:17buy0.20usdjpy120.18120.40122.88 120.530.000.002.7558.08
220635782007.02.06 19:30sell0.10eurusd1.29811.30491.2773 1.30050.000.000.59-24.00
220794062007.02.06 20:16sell0.10eurusd1.29811.30491.2773 1.30050.000.000.59-24.00
222322672007.02.07 05:47sell0.01gbpusd1.97031.97741.9453 1.97150.000.000.00-1.20
222371292007.02.07 06:03sell0.01gbpusd1.97051.97761.9455 1.97150.000.000.00-1.00
223493352007.02.07 14:15sell0.10eurjpy156.69157.53156.27 156.790.000.000.00-8.29
  0.00 0.00 27.42 -1 025.66
 Floating P/L: -998.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 065.76 Floating P/L: -998.24 Margin: 3 020.00
Balance: 6 616.81 Equity: 5 618.57 Free Margin: 2 598.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 327.86 Gross Loss: 2 393.62 Total Net Profit: -2 065.76
Profit Factor: 0.14 Expected Payoff: -98.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 065.76 Maximal Drawdown (%): 2 170.46 (24.70%)  
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 13 (7.69%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (42.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (57.14%)
Largest profit trade: 104.70 loss trade: -283.84
Average profit trade: 36.43 loss trade: -199.47
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (222.58) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-1 762.81)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 222.58 (7) consecutive loss (count): -1 762.81 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 4