|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 7, 14:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21724384
|2007.02.05 23:45
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|235.53
|235.69
|235.95
|2007.02.06 07:09
|235.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.70
|21828369
|2007.02.06 06:15
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|235.80
|236.64
|235.38
|2007.02.06 09:52
|236.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-209.25
|21848760
|2007.02.06 07:15
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|235.96
|236.80
|235.54
|2007.02.06 09:55
|236.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-209.13
|21860427
|2007.02.06 07:46
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|236.07
|236.91
|235.65
|2007.02.06 10:01
|236.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-209.07
|21628183
|2007.02.05 17:18
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9599
|1.9670
|1.9349
|2007.02.06 10:13
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-284.00
|21620589
|2007.02.05 17:02
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9599
|1.9670
|1.9349
|2007.02.06 10:13
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-284.00
|21638381
|2007.02.05 17:54
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9601
|1.9672
|1.9351
|2007.02.06 10:13
|1.9672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-284.00
|21635087
|2007.02.05 17:36
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9603
|1.9674
|1.9353
|2007.02.06 10:21
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-284.00
|21989036
|2007.02.06 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|236.76
|236.69
|236.34
|2007.02.06 15:41
|236.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|21867064
|2007.02.06 08:01
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|236.17
|237.01
|235.75
|2007.02.06 15:45
|237.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-209.36
|21992403
|2007.02.06 15:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|155.74
|155.89
|156.16
|2007.02.06 16:12
|156.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.69
|22128503
|2007.02.06 23:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.60
|236.68
|237.02
|2007.02.07 04:30
|236.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.66
|22055521
|2007.02.06 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.65
|236.68
|237.07
|2007.02.07 04:30
|236.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|2.50
|22103105
|2007.02.06 21:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.68
|236.83
|237.10
|2007.02.07 06:08
|237.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|34.91
|22158455
|2007.02.07 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.69
|236.84
|237.11
|2007.02.07 06:08
|237.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.91
|22147233
|2007.02.07 00:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.70
|236.85
|237.12
|2007.02.07 06:08
|237.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.90
|22114366
|2007.02.06 22:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|155.89
|156.05
|156.31
|2007.02.07 06:13
|156.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.89
|21947755
|2007.02.06 12:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|155.64
|156.48
|155.22
|2007.02.07 07:44
|156.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|-209.27
|22236280
|2007.02.07 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.94
|237.78
|236.52
|2007.02.07 10:21
|237.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.60
|22245635
|2007.02.07 06:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|237.14
|237.98
|236.72
|2007.02.07 11:12
|237.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.59
|22240205
|2007.02.07 06:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|237.23
|238.07
|236.81
|2007.02.07 13:34
|238.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.63
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|-2 067.16
|Closed P/L:
|-2 065.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21952104
|2007.02.06 12:31
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2946
|1.3014
|1.2738
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|1.77
|-177.00
|21957382
|2007.02.06 12:51
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2949
|1.3017
|1.2741
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|-112.00
|21969612
|2007.02.06 13:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.3018
|1.2742
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|-110.00
|21936065
|2007.02.06 11:46
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2451
|1.2347
|1.2726
|1.2386
|0.00
|0.00
|2.97
|-157.44
|21941858
|2007.02.06 12:02
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2447
|1.2343
|1.2722
|1.2386
|0.00
|0.00
|2.97
|-147.75
|21951861
|2007.02.06 12:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2447
|1.2343
|1.2722
|1.2386
|0.00
|0.00
|2.97
|-147.75
|21956551
|2007.02.06 12:46
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2445
|1.2341
|1.2720
|1.2386
|0.00
|0.00
|2.97
|-142.90
|21959999
|2007.02.06 13:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2448
|1.2344
|1.2723
|1.2386
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|-100.11
|22030529
|2007.02.06 17:34
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.32
|120.40
|123.02
|120.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2.75
|34.85
|22034194
|2007.02.06 17:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.32
|120.40
|123.02
|120.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2.75
|34.85
|22039757
|2007.02.06 18:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.18
|120.40
|122.88
|120.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2.75
|58.08
|22063578
|2007.02.06 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2981
|1.3049
|1.2773
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-24.00
|22079406
|2007.02.06 20:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2981
|1.3049
|1.2773
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-24.00
|22232267
|2007.02.07 05:47
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9703
|1.9774
|1.9453
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|22237129
|2007.02.07 06:03
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9705
|1.9776
|1.9455
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|22349335
|2007.02.07 14:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|156.69
|157.53
|156.27
|156.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.29
|0.00
|0.00
|27.42
|-1 025.66
|Floating P/L:
|-998.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 065.76
|Floating P/L:
|-998.24
|Margin:
|3 020.00
|Balance:
|6 616.81
|Equity:
|5 618.57
|Free Margin:
|2 598.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|327.86
|Gross Loss:
|2 393.62
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 065.76
|Profit Factor:
|0.14
|Expected Payoff:
|-98.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 065.76
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|2 170.46 (24.70%)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (7.69%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (42.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (57.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|104.70
|loss trade:
|-283.84
|Average
|profit trade:
|36.43
|loss trade:
|-199.47
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (222.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-1 762.81)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|222.58 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 762.81 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|4