Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 February 6, 16:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
217243842007.02.05 23:45buy0.30gbpjpy235.53235.69235.952007.02.06 07:09235.950.000.000.00104.70
218283692007.02.06 06:15sell0.30gbpjpy235.80236.64235.382007.02.06 09:52236.640.000.000.00-209.25
218487602007.02.06 07:15sell0.30gbpjpy235.96236.80235.542007.02.06 09:55236.800.000.000.00-209.13
218604272007.02.06 07:46sell0.30gbpjpy236.07236.91235.652007.02.06 10:01236.910.000.000.00-209.07
216281832007.02.05 17:18sell0.40gbpusd1.95991.96701.93492007.02.06 10:131.96700.000.000.16-284.00
216205892007.02.05 17:02sell0.40gbpusd1.95991.96701.93492007.02.06 10:131.96700.000.000.16-284.00
216383812007.02.05 17:54sell0.40gbpusd1.96011.96721.93512007.02.06 10:131.96720.000.000.16-284.00
216350872007.02.05 17:36sell0.40gbpusd1.96031.96741.93532007.02.06 10:211.96740.000.000.16-284.00
219890362007.02.06 14:45sell0.01gbpjpy236.76236.69236.342007.02.06 15:41236.690.000.000.000.58
218670642007.02.06 08:01sell0.30gbpjpy236.17237.01235.752007.02.06 15:45237.010.000.000.00-209.36
219924032007.02.06 15:00buy0.20eurjpy155.74155.89156.162007.02.06 16:12156.160.000.000.0069.69
  0.00 0.00 0.64 -1 797.84
Closed P/L: -1 797.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
219360652007.02.06 11:46buy0.30usdchf1.24511.23471.2726 1.24270.000.000.00-57.94
219418582007.02.06 12:02buy0.30usdchf1.24471.23431.2722 1.24270.000.000.00-48.28
219477552007.02.06 12:15sell0.30eurjpy155.64156.48155.22 156.130.000.000.00-122.06
219518612007.02.06 12:30buy0.30usdchf1.24471.23431.2722 1.24270.000.000.00-48.28
219521042007.02.06 12:31sell0.30eurusd1.29461.30141.2738 1.29640.000.000.00-54.00
219565512007.02.06 12:46buy0.30usdchf1.24451.23411.2720 1.24270.000.000.00-43.45
219573822007.02.06 12:51sell0.20eurusd1.29491.30171.2741 1.29640.000.000.00-30.00
219599992007.02.06 13:01buy0.20usdchf1.24481.23441.2723 1.24270.000.000.00-33.80
219696122007.02.06 13:31sell0.20eurusd1.29501.30181.2742 1.29640.000.000.00-28.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -465.81
 Floating P/L: -465.81
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 797.20 Floating P/L: -465.81 Margin: 2 400.00
Balance: 6 885.37 Equity: 6 419.56 Free Margin: 4 019.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 174.97 Gross Loss: 1 972.17 Total Net Profit: -1 797.20
Profit Factor: 0.09 Expected Payoff: -163.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 866.89 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 971.59 (22.44%)  
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 9 (11.11%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (27.27%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (72.73%)
Largest profit trade: 104.70 loss trade: -283.84
Average profit trade: 58.32 loss trade: -246.52
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (104.70) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-1 762.81)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 104.70 (1) consecutive loss (count): -1 762.81 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 4