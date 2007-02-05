|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 6, 16:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21724384
|2007.02.05 23:45
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|235.53
|235.69
|235.95
|2007.02.06 07:09
|235.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.70
|21828369
|2007.02.06 06:15
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|235.80
|236.64
|235.38
|2007.02.06 09:52
|236.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-209.25
|21848760
|2007.02.06 07:15
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|235.96
|236.80
|235.54
|2007.02.06 09:55
|236.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-209.13
|21860427
|2007.02.06 07:46
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|236.07
|236.91
|235.65
|2007.02.06 10:01
|236.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-209.07
|21628183
|2007.02.05 17:18
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9599
|1.9670
|1.9349
|2007.02.06 10:13
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-284.00
|21620589
|2007.02.05 17:02
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9599
|1.9670
|1.9349
|2007.02.06 10:13
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-284.00
|21638381
|2007.02.05 17:54
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9601
|1.9672
|1.9351
|2007.02.06 10:13
|1.9672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-284.00
|21635087
|2007.02.05 17:36
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9603
|1.9674
|1.9353
|2007.02.06 10:21
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-284.00
|21989036
|2007.02.06 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|236.76
|236.69
|236.34
|2007.02.06 15:41
|236.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|21867064
|2007.02.06 08:01
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|236.17
|237.01
|235.75
|2007.02.06 15:45
|237.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-209.36
|21992403
|2007.02.06 15:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|155.74
|155.89
|156.16
|2007.02.06 16:12
|156.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|-1 797.84
|Closed P/L:
|-1 797.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21936065
|2007.02.06 11:46
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2451
|1.2347
|1.2726
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.94
|21941858
|2007.02.06 12:02
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2447
|1.2343
|1.2722
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.28
|21947755
|2007.02.06 12:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|155.64
|156.48
|155.22
|156.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-122.06
|21951861
|2007.02.06 12:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2447
|1.2343
|1.2722
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.28
|21952104
|2007.02.06 12:31
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2946
|1.3014
|1.2738
|1.2964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|21956551
|2007.02.06 12:46
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2445
|1.2341
|1.2720
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.45
|21957382
|2007.02.06 12:51
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2949
|1.3017
|1.2741
|1.2964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|21959999
|2007.02.06 13:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2448
|1.2344
|1.2723
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.80
|21969612
|2007.02.06 13:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.3018
|1.2742
|1.2964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-465.81
|Floating P/L:
|-465.81
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 797.20
|Floating P/L:
|-465.81
|Margin:
|2 400.00
|Balance:
|6 885.37
|Equity:
|6 419.56
|Free Margin:
|4 019.56
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|174.97
|Gross Loss:
|1 972.17
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 797.20
|Profit Factor:
|0.09
|Expected Payoff:
|-163.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 866.89
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 971.59 (22.44%)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (11.11%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (27.27%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (72.73%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|104.70
|loss trade:
|-283.84
|Average
|profit trade:
|58.32
|loss trade:
|-246.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (104.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-1 762.81)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|104.70 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 762.81 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|4